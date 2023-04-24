Debbie Rupel Named Castaic Teacher of the Year

Castaic Union School District is pleased to announce that Debbie Rupel, an eighth grade teacher at Castaic Middle School, has been named the 2022-2023 District Teacher of the Year.

Upon receiving her Master of Arts, English Education from California State University, Northridge, Rupel spent two years as a substitute teacher with neighboring school districts as well as Los Angeles Unified School School District.

She then began her teaching career at Castaic Middle School, where she has taught History, English and Yearbook during her 18 year tenure. Rupel also earned a Bachelor of Arts, Liberal Studies with a minor in History from California State University, Northridge and is a graduate of Granada Hills High School.

She has previously been recognized as Teacher of the Month, October 2018 and Teacher of the Year, 2010. Rupel also received the Calder-Smith Outstanding Graduate Award 2013, Department of Secondary Education at California State University, Northridge and the CSUN Outstanding Academic Achievement 2003.

Rupel and her husband enjoy visiting the beach and she also enjoys reading, gardening and scrapbooking. She has three children and two grandchildren.

“I love teaching for Castaic Union School District because of the people; I work with other outstanding educators, who constantly inspire me to be my best self and I teach a diverse group of students who motivate me to continually improve my practice, each and every day,” said Rupel.

The school district released a statement that praised Rupel:

“Congratulations to Debbie Rupel for being named Castaic Union School District Teacher of the Year. Her hard work and dedication to her students will help prepare our next generation of leaders.”

Rupel was presented her award by Acting Castaic School District Superintendent Bob Brauneisen, previously Principal at Castaic Middle School.

The other three Castaic District finalists are: Dakota Barnes, a fifth grade teacher at Castaic Elementary School; Mary Edison, a fifth grade teacher at Live Oak Elementary School and Kate Boron, a Kindergarten teacher at Northlake Hills Elementary School.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...