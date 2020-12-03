Dec. 4: SCV Education Foundation’s Virtual Teacher Tribute

The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation (SCVEF) is pleased to announce that they will be hosting a virtual Teacher Tribute on Friday, Dec. 4, at 4:00 p.m. The event will premiere on their Facebook page, on the SCVEF and SCVTV websites, and on Spectrum 20 and AT&T 99.
Teacher Tribute is an annual event for the SCV Education Foundation. The 36th annual, originally scheduled for April 2020, had to be postponed. “We are extremely disappointed that we have been unable to honor these teachers in person, but we didn’t imagine that COVID would continue to affect us 8 months later and we didn’t want the year to end without recognizing their accomplishments”, says Jackie Hartmann, Executive Director.
Teacher Tribute honors one teacher from each of the 54 public schools who are selected by their peers and school administrators. A gala event is then held so their local coworkers and family can celebrate too. “This year we have to do without the gala event but the wonderful thing about this virtual event is that all the honorees can invite their family and friends from anywhere in the world to join them “at” a virtual viewing party! They will be able to share the experience with others on Zoom or Google Meet”, says Hartmann. Prior to the premier, all honorees will receive a catered meal, wine, cookies, a personalized award, printed program and tote.
There is no cost for guests to join in the celebration. Premier Partners of the SCV Education Foundation are helping to fund the cost of the tribute. “Our year-round education partners make such a difference to our organization. I just have to say thank you to JSB Development, the California Credit Union, Harley Davidson of Santa Clarita, Pocock Brewing Company, FivePoint, Foster Construction, Claremont Homes and SoCaGas for their on-going support of public schools in Santa Clarita”. Others wanting to support the organization or to make a donation in honor of one of the Teachers of the Year can text “TeacherTribute” to 44-321 or visit their website at www.scveduactionfoundaiton.org.
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation along with the superintendents from Castaic USD, Newhall SD, Saugus USD, Sulphur Springs USD and the Wm. S Hart District, invite the community to help us honor the 2019-2020 Teachers of the Year:
|Castaic District
|
|
|Castaic Elementary
|Kim
|Potter
|Castaic Middle
|Karla
|de Lemos
|Live Oak Elementary
|Jolie
|McDonald
|Northlake Hills Elementary
|Jennifer
|Cohen
| Newhall District
|
|
|McGrath Elementary
|Danna
|Lewis
|Meadows Elementary
|Kim
|Woodard
|Newhall Elementary
|Angela
|Allen
|Oak Hills Elementary
|Kylie
|Combs
|Old Orchard Elementary
|Kirstin
|Belles
|Peachland Elementary
|Elena
|Aronson
|Pico Canyon Elementary
|Donna
|Keller
|Stevenson Ranch Elementary
|Gail
|Orsinelli
|Valencia Valley Elementary
|Beverly
|Frandson
|Wiley Canyon Elementary
|Sandra
|Kryshak
| Saugus District
|
|
|Bridgeport Elementary
|Dobbin
|Farrell
|Cedarcreek Elementary
|Shari
|Ramsey
|Emblem Academy
|Leslie
|Rose
|Charles Helmers Elementary
|Robin
|Vatcher
|Highlands Elementary
|Jeri
|Banks
|James Foster Elementary
|Donna
|Spencer
|Mountainview Elementary
|Michelle
|Green
|North Park Elementary
|Jami
|Hoslet
|Plum Canyon Elementary
|Shana
|Morda
|Rio Vista Elementary
|Griselda
|Saldivar
|Rosedell Elementary
|Sandra
|Pilar
|Santa Clarita Elementary
|Danielle
|Nordskog
|Skyblue Mesa Elementary
|Paulette
|Oculam
|Tesoro del Valle Elementary
|Kim
|Farr
|Westcreek Academy
|Marisa
|Torres
| Sulphur Springs District
|
|
|Canyon Springs Community
|Jessica
|Crawford
|Fair Oaks Ranch Community
|Natalie
|Badalof
|Golden Oak Community
|Jessica
|Tait
|Leona Cox Community
|Marisa
|Rosenblatt
|Mint Canyon Community
|Olivia
|Patino
|Mitchell Community
|Abby
|Hughes
|Pinetree Community
|Alexandra
|Winslow
|Sulphur Springs Community
|Gina
|Woolner
|Valley View Community
|Michael
|Sifferman
|Wm. S Hart District
|
|
|Academy of the Canyons
|Mike
|Koegle
|Arroyo Seco Jr. High
|Kelvin
|Flores
|Bowman High School
|Christine
|Desuse
|Canyon High School
|Laurel
|Priesz
|Golden Valley High School
|Shanna
|Mann
|Hart High School
|Kathryn
|Smith
|La Mesa Jr. High
|Kam
|Punpanichgul
|Placerita Jr. High
|Bree
|Hammer
|Rancho Pico Jr. High
|Aubrie
|Fairbanks
|Rio Norte Jr. High
|Stephanie
|Sosa
|Saugus High School
|Wendy
|Noonan
|Sequoia Charter
|Brandy
|Abernethy
|Sierra Vista Jr. High
|David
|Drabinski
|Valencia High School
|Tamara
|Desso
|West Ranch High School
|Terri
|Sage
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation was founded in 1995 to foster relationships between businesses, schools, the community, educators and youth to enrich public school education and promote appreciation for public school education in the Santa Clarita Valley. In support of these goals, the Education Foundation sponsors several annual events and programs to foster and support excellence in education for students of Santa Clarita Valley. The events include Teacher Tribute and Principal for a Day. Current programs are Page Turners, Teacher Innovation Grants, Scholarships, Bag of Books and Read with Me!
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.