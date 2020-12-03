header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
December 3
1887 - Prohibitionist Henry Needham purchases land in Newhall, attempts to establish "dry" colony [story]
H.C. Needham
Dec. 4: SCV Education Foundation's Virtual Teacher Tribute
Thursday, Dec 3, 2020
SCV Education Foundation logo - hall of fame

The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation (SCVEF) is pleased to announce that they will be hosting a virtual Teacher Tribute on Friday, Dec. 4, at 4:00 p.m. The event will premiere on their Facebook page, on the SCVEF and SCVTV websites, and on Spectrum 20 and AT&T 99.

Teacher Tribute is an annual event for the SCV Education Foundation. The 36th annual, originally scheduled for April 2020, had to be postponed. “We are extremely disappointed that we have been unable to honor these teachers in person, but we didn’t imagine that COVID would continue to affect us 8 months later and we didn’t want the year to end without recognizing their accomplishments”, says Jackie Hartmann, Executive Director.

Teacher Tribute honors one teacher from each of the 54 public schools who are selected by their peers and school administrators. A gala event is then held so their local coworkers and family can celebrate too. “This year we have to do without the gala event but the wonderful thing about this virtual event is that all the honorees can invite their family and friends from anywhere in the world to join them “at” a virtual viewing party! They will be able to share the experience with others on Zoom or Google Meet”, says Hartmann. Prior to the premier, all honorees will receive a catered meal, wine, cookies, a personalized award, printed program and tote.

There is no cost for guests to join in the celebration.  Premier Partners of the SCV Education Foundation are helping to fund the cost of the tribute. “Our year-round education partners make such a difference to our organization. I just have to say thank you to JSB Development, the California Credit Union, Harley Davidson of Santa Clarita, Pocock Brewing Company, FivePoint, Foster Construction, Claremont Homes and SoCaGas for their on-going support of public schools in Santa Clarita”. Others wanting to support the organization or to make a donation in honor of one of the Teachers of the Year can text “TeacherTribute” to 44-321 or visit their website at www.scveduactionfoundaiton.org.

The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation along with the superintendents from Castaic USD, Newhall SD, Saugus USD, Sulphur Springs USD and the Wm. S Hart District, invite the community to help us honor the 2019-2020 Teachers of the Year:

 

Castaic District  
Castaic Elementary Kim Potter
Castaic Middle Karla de Lemos
Live Oak Elementary Jolie McDonald
Northlake Hills Elementary Jennifer Cohen
 Newhall District  
McGrath Elementary Danna Lewis
Meadows Elementary Kim Woodard
Newhall Elementary Angela Allen
Oak Hills Elementary Kylie Combs
Old Orchard Elementary Kirstin Belles
Peachland Elementary Elena Aronson
Pico Canyon Elementary Donna Keller
Stevenson Ranch Elementary Gail Orsinelli
Valencia Valley Elementary Beverly Frandson
Wiley Canyon Elementary Sandra Kryshak
 Saugus District
Bridgeport Elementary Dobbin Farrell
Cedarcreek Elementary Shari Ramsey
Emblem Academy Leslie Rose
Charles Helmers Elementary Robin Vatcher
Highlands Elementary Jeri Banks
James Foster Elementary Donna Spencer
Mountainview Elementary Michelle Green
North Park Elementary Jami Hoslet
Plum Canyon Elementary Shana Morda
Rio Vista Elementary Griselda Saldivar
Rosedell Elementary Sandra Pilar
Santa Clarita Elementary Danielle Nordskog
Skyblue Mesa Elementary Paulette Oculam
Tesoro del Valle Elementary Kim Farr
Westcreek Academy Marisa Torres
 Sulphur Springs District
Canyon Springs Community Jessica Crawford
Fair Oaks Ranch Community Natalie Badalof
Golden Oak Community Jessica Tait
Leona Cox Community Marisa Rosenblatt
Mint Canyon Community Olivia Patino
Mitchell Community Abby Hughes
Pinetree Community Alexandra Winslow
Sulphur Springs Community Gina Woolner
Valley View Community Michael Sifferman
Wm. S Hart District
Academy of the Canyons Mike Koegle
Arroyo Seco Jr. High Kelvin Flores
Bowman High School Christine Desuse
Canyon High School Laurel Priesz
Golden Valley High School Shanna Mann
Hart High School Kathryn Smith
La Mesa Jr. High Kam Punpanichgul
Placerita Jr. High Bree Hammer
Rancho Pico Jr. High Aubrie Fairbanks
Rio Norte Jr. High Stephanie Sosa
Saugus High School Wendy Noonan
Sequoia Charter Brandy Abernethy
Sierra Vista Jr. High David Drabinski
Valencia High School Tamara Desso
West Ranch High School Terri Sage

 

The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation was founded in 1995 to foster relationships between businesses, schools, the community, educators and youth to enrich public school education and promote appreciation for public school education in the Santa Clarita Valley.  In support of these goals, the Education Foundation sponsors several annual events and programs to foster and support excellence in education for students of Santa Clarita Valley. The events include Teacher Tribute and Principal for a Day. Current programs are Page Turners, Teacher Innovation Grants, Scholarships, Bag of Books and Read with Me!

 
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
