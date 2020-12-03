Dec. 4: SCV Education Foundation’s Virtual Teacher Tribute

The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation (SCVEF) is pleased to announce that they will be hosting a virtual Teacher Tribute on Friday, Dec. 4, at 4:00 p.m. The event will premiere on their Facebook page, on the SCVEF and SCVTV websites, and on Spectrum 20 and AT&T 99.

Teacher Tribute is an annual event for the SCV Education Foundation. The 36th annual, originally scheduled for April 2020, had to be postponed. “We are extremely disappointed that we have been unable to honor these teachers in person, but we didn’t imagine that COVID would continue to affect us 8 months later and we didn’t want the year to end without recognizing their accomplishments”, says Jackie Hartmann, Executive Director.

Teacher Tribute honors one teacher from each of the 54 public schools who are selected by their peers and school administrators. A gala event is then held so their local coworkers and family can celebrate too. “This year we have to do without the gala event but the wonderful thing about this virtual event is that all the honorees can invite their family and friends from anywhere in the world to join them “at” a virtual viewing party! They will be able to share the experience with others on Zoom or Google Meet”, says Hartmann. Prior to the premier, all honorees will receive a catered meal, wine, cookies, a personalized award, printed program and tote.

There is no cost for guests to join in the celebration. Premier Partners of the SCV Education Foundation are helping to fund the cost of the tribute. “Our year-round education partners make such a difference to our organization. I just have to say thank you to JSB Development, the California Credit Union, Harley Davidson of Santa Clarita, Pocock Brewing Company, FivePoint, Foster Construction, Claremont Homes and SoCaGas for their on-going support of public schools in Santa Clarita”. Others wanting to support the organization or to make a donation in honor of one of the Teachers of the Year can text “TeacherTribute” to 44-321 or visit their website at www.scveduactionfoundaiton.org.

The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation along with the superintendents from Castaic USD, Newhall SD, Saugus USD, Sulphur Springs USD and the Wm. S Hart District, invite the community to help us honor the 2019-2020 Teachers of the Year:

Castaic District Castaic Elementary Kim Potter Castaic Middle Karla de Lemos Live Oak Elementary Jolie McDonald Northlake Hills Elementary Jennifer Cohen Newhall District McGrath Elementary Danna Lewis Meadows Elementary Kim Woodard Newhall Elementary Angela Allen Oak Hills Elementary Kylie Combs Old Orchard Elementary Kirstin Belles Peachland Elementary Elena Aronson Pico Canyon Elementary Donna Keller Stevenson Ranch Elementary Gail Orsinelli Valencia Valley Elementary Beverly Frandson Wiley Canyon Elementary Sandra Kryshak Saugus District Bridgeport Elementary Dobbin Farrell Cedarcreek Elementary Shari Ramsey Emblem Academy Leslie Rose Charles Helmers Elementary Robin Vatcher Highlands Elementary Jeri Banks James Foster Elementary Donna Spencer Mountainview Elementary Michelle Green North Park Elementary Jami Hoslet Plum Canyon Elementary Shana Morda Rio Vista Elementary Griselda Saldivar Rosedell Elementary Sandra Pilar Santa Clarita Elementary Danielle Nordskog Skyblue Mesa Elementary Paulette Oculam Tesoro del Valle Elementary Kim Farr Westcreek Academy Marisa Torres Sulphur Springs District Canyon Springs Community Jessica Crawford Fair Oaks Ranch Community Natalie Badalof Golden Oak Community Jessica Tait Leona Cox Community Marisa Rosenblatt Mint Canyon Community Olivia Patino Mitchell Community Abby Hughes Pinetree Community Alexandra Winslow Sulphur Springs Community Gina Woolner Valley View Community Michael Sifferman Wm. S Hart District Academy of the Canyons Mike Koegle Arroyo Seco Jr. High Kelvin Flores Bowman High School Christine Desuse Canyon High School Laurel Priesz Golden Valley High School Shanna Mann Hart High School Kathryn Smith La Mesa Jr. High Kam Punpanichgul Placerita Jr. High Bree Hammer Rancho Pico Jr. High Aubrie Fairbanks Rio Norte Jr. High Stephanie Sosa Saugus High School Wendy Noonan Sequoia Charter Brandy Abernethy Sierra Vista Jr. High David Drabinski Valencia High School Tamara Desso West Ranch High School Terri Sage

The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation was founded in 1995 to foster relationships between businesses, schools, the community, educators and youth to enrich public school education and promote appreciation for public school education in the Santa Clarita Valley. In support of these goals, the Education Foundation sponsors several annual events and programs to foster and support excellence in education for students of Santa Clarita Valley. The events include Teacher Tribute and Principal for a Day. Current programs are Page Turners, Teacher Innovation Grants, Scholarships, Bag of Books and Read with Me!