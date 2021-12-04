Dec. 7: Planning Commission Regular Meeting

The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 p.m.

Items on the agenda include:

– A continuance of the Canyon Country Energy Storage Facility Project in which Placerita ESS, LLC, is requesting approval of a Conditional Use Permit, Architectural Design Review, and a Development Review to allow for the construction and operation of a lithium-ion battery energy storage facility on a 3.5-acre parcel.

– A certification of review for the placement of three clothing donation bins at 19037 Golden Valley Road. The applicant, TexGreen, Inc., is requesting a Minor Use Permit to install three clothing donation bins in the parking lot of the Plaza at Golden Valley shopping center. The installation of the bins would occupy two parking spaces within the existing parking lot.

– An amendment to the Unified Development Code to adopt an ordinance for the regulation of two-unit residential development and urban lot split projects for parcels zoned for single-family uses. The proposed project would update the City’s UDC and establish a specific set of development design standards for two-unit residential developments and urban lot splits. The intent of the code amendments and development design standards is to provide the City with the maximum amount of local control over the development of two-unit residential developments and urban lot splits permitted under State law, while complying with State mandates to provide ministerial approval for these developments on parcels zoned for single-family uses.

To view the complete agenda online, [click here].

The meeting will take place on the 1st Floor of City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd. Santa Clarita, 91355.

