Feb.13: City Council Scheduled to Discuss Storage Services, Sidewalk Repairs

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 5 p.m., followed immediately by the city council’s regular meeting at 6 p.m.
The special meeting/closed session will discuss ongoing litigation.
Items on the agenda for the regular meeting include the assignment agreement for the City’s records storage services and destruction of inactive records to Vital Records Control. The Council is also scheduled to discuss the sidewalk repair program, which will replace selected existing sidewalks damaged by tree roots and pavement settlement. The access ramp construction program will serve people with disabilities through the installation of new access ramps.
Both agendas are available in full below.
|City Council
Special Meeting
2/13/2024 5:00 PM
City Council Chambers
23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355
|
Downloads:
Agenda Agenda Packet
|City Council
Regular Meeting
2/13/2024 6:00 PM
City Council Chambers
23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355
|
Downloads:
Agenda Agenda Packet
You can be the first one to leave a comment.