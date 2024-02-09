Feb.13: City Council Scheduled to Discuss Storage Services, Sidewalk Repairs

Uploaded: , Thursday, Feb 8, 2024

By City of Santa Clarita

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 5 p.m., followed immediately by the city council’s regular meeting at 6 p.m.

The special meeting/closed session will discuss ongoing litigation.

Items on the agenda for the regular meeting include the assignment agreement for the City’s records storage services and destruction of inactive records to Vital Records Control. The Council is also scheduled to discuss the sidewalk repair program, which will replace selected existing sidewalks damaged by tree roots and pavement settlement. The access ramp construction program will serve people with disabilities through the installation of new access ramps.

Both agendas are available in full below.

City Council

Special Meeting



City Council Chambers 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355 Downloads:

Agenda Agenda Packet CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL Roll Call PUBLIC PARTICIPATION FOR AGENDIZED ITEMS CLOSED SESSION CONFERENCE WITH LEGAL COUNSEL – EXISTING LITIGATION CONFERENCE WITH LEGAL COUNSEL – ANTICIPATED LITIGATION CONFERENCE WITH LEGAL COUNSEL – ANTICIPATED LITIGATION Claim 23-43 Peacock CONFERENCE WITH REAL PROPERTY NEGOTIATORS RECESS TO CLOSED SESSION – To be held in the Carl Boyer Room RECONVENE TO OPEN SESSION CITY ATTORNEY ANNOUNCEMENT ADJOURN

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...