Feb. 27: City Council Expected Consider Parks Vacancy Applicants
| Friday, Feb 23, 2024
City Hall Sign

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a public safety meeting Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 4 p.m., followed by its regular meeting at 6 p.m.

The Council is expected to consider nominations for Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission vacancy. There are currently seven applicants for the position.

Other items on the agenda include sports lighting installation at Skyline Ranch Park and the Valencia Community Center’s pool renovation.

Both agendas are available in full below.

 
