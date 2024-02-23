Feb. 27: City Council Expected Consider Parks Vacancy Applicants

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a public safety meeting Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 4 p.m., followed by its regular meeting at 6 p.m.

The Council is expected to consider nominations for Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission vacancy. There are currently seven applicants for the position.

Other items on the agenda include sports lighting installation at Skyline Ranch Park and the Valencia Community Center’s pool renovation.

Both agendas are available in full below.

City Council Committee

Public Safety Committee Meeting



City Hall, Orchard Room 23920 Valencia Blvd., 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355 Downloads:

Agenda Call to Order Roll Call Roll Call Item PUBLIC SAFETY UPDATE Adjourn

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...