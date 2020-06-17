DFY in SCV is Helping Teens ‘Stay Safe’ This Summer

DFY in SCV (Drug-Free Youth in Santa Clarita Valley) is excited to announce a virtual “Stay Safe” Summer Series starting Thursday, June 18.

The series will provide weekly compelling and engaging content on the consequences of drugs, alcohol, impaired driving and more for teens and their parents or guardians.

For nine weeks, participants will find resources and tips on how to stay healthy and safe during the summer months.

The series will launch Thursday with a public service announcement video and content discussing distracted driving, driving curfews and DUIs.

The DFY in SCV team understands the pressures that come along with the teenage years, especially with being a teen in 2020. The nine-week summer series aims to help teens avoid these life-altering pressures, while also assisting parents and guardians in broaching these subjects in their homes.

The community will be able to watch the series’ informative videos on the DFY in SCV website, social media accounts and YouTube playlist for those who are unable to join the live event. The DFY in SCV team has partnered with different speakers and organizations to deliver interactive content with crucial statistics, facts and stories to encourage Santa Clarita’s youth to “Stay Safe.”

DFY in SCV is an anti-drug program brought forth by the city of Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Los Angeles County Fifth Supervisorial District and the William S. Hart Union High School District. The free, school-based and voluntary program gives students the tools they need to thrive, remain drug-free and succeed in school and life.

To learn more about the DFY in SCV program and to watch the “Stay Safe” Summer Series, visit DFYinSCV.com or Facebook.com/DFYinSCV.