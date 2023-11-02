header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 2
1976 - First Canyon County formation attempt fails despite local voter approval [story]
vote results
Don’t Let Illness Ruin Your Holidays
| Thursday, Nov 2, 2023
Stay Health Holidays

Don’t miss out this holiday season due to illness. A safe, effective and easy way to reduce the chance of becoming very sick from COVID-19 and flu is by staying up to date on your vaccines.

What does that mean? Getting an annual flu vaccine AND the newly updated COVID-19 vaccine. At least one dose of the new COVID-19 vaccine, which became available in mid-September, is recommended for everyone 6 months and older. It is designed to protect against virus strains circulating now and help boost your immunity, which diminishes over time.

By getting both vaccines now, you’ll be prepared as we enter November, the month when respiratory virus transmission typically begins to increase.

Staying up to date on your vaccines will help keep you and your loved ones everyday safe.

I’M OVER 65. WHAT VACCINES SHOULD I GET?

Adults, ages 65 and older, remain at higher risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death from respiratory viruses. To reduce those risks, you should stay up to date on your vaccines.

Here’s what’s recommended for you:

 – Updated COVID-19 Vaccine: The newly updated COVID-19 vaccine came on the market in mid-September. If you haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the past few weeks, then you probably are not up to date. At least 1 dose of the new updated vaccine is recommended for everyone 6 months and older.

 – Flu Vaccine: You should consider getting the flu vaccine every year. Ask your provider if the higher-dose flu vaccine is right for you.

 – RSV Vaccine: If you’re 60 or older, this vaccine will help to protect you against the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Ask your provider for more information.

Good news:  Medicare covers most recommended vaccines with no out-of-pocket costs to you. Learn more at www.medicare.gov/health-drug-plans/health-plans.

And you can get vaccines at the same visit!

COVID social

WHY DO I NEED ANOTHER VACCINE?

There are two primary reasons why you should get the newly updated COVID-19 vaccine:

  1. Like all viruses, COVID-19 can change a little bit every time it spreads to a new person. These changes can lead to a new strain of the virus. The newly updated vaccine is formulated to provide the most up-to-date protection against currently circulating versions of the COVID-19 virus.
  2. Immunity, whether from earlier vaccines or infection, diminishes over time. The updated COVID-19 vaccine will boost protection against severe illness from the virus.

It is recommended that everyone 6 months and older get at least 1 dose of the new updated COVID-19 vaccine. Some people, including very young children and people who are immunocompromised, may need additional doses and should speak with their provider for more information.

COVID social

HOW CAN I GET VACCINATED?

The updated COVID-19 vaccine is widely available at no out-of-pocket cost to Los Angeles County residents, regardless of insurance or immigration status. There are many convenient ways to get the updated COVID-19 vaccine:

 – Talk to your health care provider or pharmacist.

– Visit a Public Health Clinic or POD near you. For a listing of all locations, visit ph.lacounty.gov/Vaccines.

– For a list of no-cost vaccines for people who are uninsured or underinsured, visit ph.lacounty.gov/Vaccines.

– If you are homebound and want to be vaccinated at home, contact the Public Health Call Center at 1-833-540-0473 or request services online at ph.lacounty.gov/VaxAtHome.

– If you would like a free mobile vaccine clinic at your next event, learn more at ph.lacounty.gov/Vaccines.

– See all your options and make vaccine appointments at myturn.ca.gov.

Best of all you can get both the COVID-19 and flu vaccines at the same time.

Got Questions?

For more information about the updated COVID-19 and other vaccines and how to get them, talk with your health care provider, pharmacist or call the Public Health Call Center at 1-833-540-0473, seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

It is recommended you follow @lapublichealth on FacebookTwitter or Instagram the latest updates about Los Angeles County.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

 – Los Angeles County Department of Public Health http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

– California Department of Public Health https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/index.html Spanish https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html

– World Health Organization https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

– L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Don’t Let Illness Ruin Your Holidays

Don’t Let Illness Ruin Your Holidays
Thursday, Nov 2, 2023
Don’t miss out this holiday season due to illness.
FULL STORY...

Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Reducing Holiday Disruptions with Vaccines

Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Reducing Holiday Disruptions with Vaccines
Thursday, Nov 2, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 96 new cases and one additional death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
FULL STORY...

County Development Authority Obtains Top ﻿Housing Assistance Assessment Score

County Development Authority Obtains Top ﻿Housing Assistance Assessment Score
Wednesday, Nov 1, 2023
The Los Angeles County Development Authority received a High Performer designation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development , under HUD’s Section Eight Management Assessment Program.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 4: Northbound I-5 Lanes Reduced in SFV for Pavement Construction

Nov. 4: Northbound I-5 Lanes Reduced in SFV for Pavement Construction
Tuesday, Oct 31, 2023
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that Northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to one or two lanes after 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 until about 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5 for pavement construction in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles.
FULL STORY...

Upper Castaic Lake Reopens to Boating with Algal Bloom Advisory

Upper Castaic Lake Reopens to Boating with Algal Bloom Advisory
Tuesday, Oct 31, 2023
Upper Castaic Lake reopened today to boating with a caution algal bloom advisory. The California Department of Water Resources urges people to avoid physical contact with water at Castaic Lake in Los Angeles County until further notice due to the presence of toxic blue-green algae.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Nov 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission regular meeting will take place Thursday, Nov. 9, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers City Hall.
Nov 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
TMU’s Cynthia Ramos Named Freshman of the Year
Cynthia Ramos was named the Golden State Athletic Conference's Freshman of the Year and joined Sinclair Francescon and Kate Merical on the 2023 All-GSAC Women's Soccer team.
TMU’s Cynthia Ramos Named Freshman of the Year
COC Names Elena Ortuno-Montalban, Andrew Montes Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Elena Ortuno-Montalban (women's golf) and Andrew Montes (men's soccer) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Oct. 23-28.
COC Names Elena Ortuno-Montalban, Andrew Montes Athletes of the Week
Don’t Let Illness Ruin Your Holidays
Don’t miss out this holiday season due to illness.
Don’t Let Illness Ruin Your Holidays
Six Flags, Knott’s Owners Announce Mega-Merger
Cedar Fair, which operates Knott's Berry Farm, and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the operator of Magic Mountain, announced Thursday that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement to combine in a merger of equals transaction.
Six Flags, Knott’s Owners Announce Mega-Merger
Nov. 7: Schiavo Hosts Military, Veterans Affairs Committee
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo will host the Committee on Military and Veterans Affairs in Assembly District 40, Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 12:30 p.m., in Council Chambers at Santa Clarita City Hall.
Nov. 7: Schiavo Hosts Military, Veterans Affairs Committee
TMU Hosts Annual Global Outreach Week
Last week, The Master’s University hosted its annual Global Outreach Week, bringing an international focus to the campus with events such as missions seminars and an outreach fair.
TMU Hosts Annual Global Outreach Week
Nov. 11: Veterans Services Collaborative Jingle Fest ’23
The Santa Clarita Veterans Services Collaborative is hosting Jingle Fest '23 Saturday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Central Park.
Nov. 11: Veterans Services Collaborative Jingle Fest ’23
Jason Gibbs | Kick Off Holiday Season at Light Up Main Street
Light Up Main Street is one of my favorite annual traditions. It’s a fun-filled evening where we celebrate the holidays as a community.
Jason Gibbs | Kick Off Holiday Season at Light Up Main Street
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Reducing Holiday Disruptions with Vaccines
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 96 new cases and one additional death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Reducing Holiday Disruptions with Vaccines
Today in SCV History (Nov. 2)
1976 - First Canyon County formation attempt fails despite local voter approval [story]
vote results
Princess Cruises Reveals New Show-stopping Productions
Iconic performances and world-class experiences headline a show-stopping array of incredible entertainment awaiting guests across the sensational new Sun Princess, the largest-ever ship from Princess Cruises debuting in early 2024.
Princess Cruises Reveals New Show-stopping Productions
See’s Candies “Yum-raising” event for the American Cancer Society
The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley invites you to join their Holiday “YUM-raising” event with See’s irresistible candies.
See’s Candies “Yum-raising” event for the American Cancer Society
Child & Family Center’s Purple Palooza 5k Walk to End Domestic Violence Raises $75,471
Child & Family Center is excited to announce that their Purple Palooza 5k Walk to End Domestic Violence on Oct. 14 raised $75,471.
Child & Family Center’s Purple Palooza 5k Walk to End Domestic Violence Raises $75,471
Nov. 11: City To Honor Local Veterans at Annual Veterans Day Ceremony
The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to join the Santa Clarita City Council for a special Veterans Day Ceremony to honor local veterans, currently-serving military and their families at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Historical Plaza, located at 24275 N. Walnut Street in Old Town Newhall.
Nov. 11: City To Honor Local Veterans at Annual Veterans Day Ceremony
SCVEDC Welcomes New Vice President of Workforce & Economic Development
Over the past few months, there have been some internal staffing changes for long-standing members of the SCVEDC.
SCVEDC Welcomes New Vice President of Workforce & Economic Development
County Development Authority Obtains Top ﻿Housing Assistance Assessment Score
The Los Angeles County Development Authority received a High Performer designation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development , under HUD’s Section Eight Management Assessment Program.
County Development Authority Obtains Top ﻿Housing Assistance Assessment Score
Message from City Manager | Dedicated to Our Veterans
In our community, Veterans Day holds a profound significance, as it provides an opportunity for us to come together and express our deep appreciation for the men and women who have selflessly served our Nation.
Message from City Manager | Dedicated to Our Veterans
CSUN Dean Appointed Campus’ First Tribal Liaison Officer
Jeffrey Tadór Reeder, dean of California State University, Northridge’s College of Humanities, has been appointed the campus’ first Senior Tribal Liaison Officer.
CSUN Dean Appointed Campus’ First Tribal Liaison Officer
Today in SCV History (Nov. 1)
1963 - Community of Canyon Country founded; first Frontier Days celebration [story]
Frontier Days badge
Dr. Christina Ghaly | Respiratory Illness Season Approaches
As we move toward the last few months of the year, there are so many things to look forward to including the upcoming holiday season. The holidays bring ample opportunities to connect with friends, family and coworkers and many of these gatherings happen indoors. As we get closer to the end of the year, we are also entering the season of respiratory illnesses.
Dr. Christina Ghaly | Respiratory Illness Season Approaches
Dec. 3: Save the Date for Santa Clarita Kings Day
GO! KINGS! GO! The city of Santa Clarita is excited to invite residents to this year’s Santa Clarita Kings Day! Come cheer on the Los Angeles Kings with your family, friends and neighbors as they face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 5 p.m. at the Crypto.com Arena.
Dec. 3: Save the Date for Santa Clarita Kings Day
Valencia Auto Dealers Surpass $100M in Sales Tax Revenue to Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita and the Valencia Auto Center are pleased to announce that car sales and leases from Santa Clarita auto dealers have resulted in nearly $110-million in sales tax revenue since 2007. These funds are reinvested in the city, in the form of parks, road maintenance, new amenities, programs, events and more.
Valencia Auto Dealers Surpass $100M in Sales Tax Revenue to Santa Clarita
Dec. 8: WeWil Collaborative Presents Virtual Empowerment Workshop
Nonprofit WeWil Collaborative joins forces with Santa Clarita Valley business owner Rachel Cosgroveto to empower women with a virtual workshop, "Sevem Secrets for Success in Uncertain Times."
Dec. 8: WeWil Collaborative Presents Virtual Empowerment Workshop
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: