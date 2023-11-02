Don’t Let Illness Ruin Your Holidays

Don’t miss out this holiday season due to illness. A safe, effective and easy way to reduce the chance of becoming very sick from COVID-19 and flu is by staying up to date on your vaccines.

What does that mean? Getting an annual flu vaccine AND the newly updated COVID-19 vaccine. At least one dose of the new COVID-19 vaccine, which became available in mid-September, is recommended for everyone 6 months and older. It is designed to protect against virus strains circulating now and help boost your immunity, which diminishes over time.

By getting both vaccines now, you’ll be prepared as we enter November, the month when respiratory virus transmission typically begins to increase.

Staying up to date on your vaccines will help keep you and your loved ones everyday safe.

I’M OVER 65. WHAT VACCINES SHOULD I GET?

Adults, ages 65 and older, remain at higher risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death from respiratory viruses. To reduce those risks, you should stay up to date on your vaccines.

Here’s what’s recommended for you:

– Updated COVID-19 Vaccine: The newly updated COVID-19 vaccine came on the market in mid-September. If you haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the past few weeks, then you probably are not up to date. At least 1 dose of the new updated vaccine is recommended for everyone 6 months and older.

– Flu Vaccine: You should consider getting the flu vaccine every year. Ask your provider if the higher-dose flu vaccine is right for you.

– RSV Vaccine: If you’re 60 or older, this vaccine will help to protect you against the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Ask your provider for more information.

Good news: Medicare covers most recommended vaccines with no out-of-pocket costs to you. Learn more at www.medicare.gov/health-drug- plans/health-plans.

And you can get vaccines at the same visit!

WHY DO I NEED ANOTHER VACCINE?

There are two primary reasons why you should get the newly updated COVID-19 vaccine:

Like all viruses, COVID-19 can change a little bit every time it spreads to a new person. These changes can lead to a new strain of the virus. The newly updated vaccine is formulated to provide the most up-to-date protection against currently circulating versions of the COVID-19 virus. Immunity, whether from earlier vaccines or infection, diminishes over time. The updated COVID-19 vaccine will boost protection against severe illness from the virus.

It is recommended that everyone 6 months and older get at least 1 dose of the new updated COVID-19 vaccine. Some people, including very young children and people who are immunocompromised, may need additional doses and should speak with their provider for more information.

HOW CAN I GET VACCINATED? The updated COVID-19 vaccine is widely available at no out-of-pocket cost to Los Angeles County residents, regardless of insurance or immigration status. There are many convenient ways to get the updated COVID-19 vaccine: – Talk to your health care provider or pharmacist. – Visit a Public Health Clinic or POD near you. For a listing of all locations, visit ph.lacounty.gov/Vaccines. – For a list of no-cost vaccines for people who are uninsured or underinsured, visit ph.lacounty.gov/Vaccines. – If you are homebound and want to be vaccinated at home, contact the Public Health Call Center at 1-833-540-0473 or request services online at ph.lacounty.gov/VaxAtHome. – If you would like a free mobile vaccine clinic at your next event, learn more at ph.lacounty.gov/Vaccines. – See all your options and make vaccine appointments at myturn.ca.gov. Best of all you can get both the COVID-19 and flu vaccines at the same time.

Got Questions?

For more information about the updated COVID-19 and other vaccines and how to get them, talk with your health care provider, pharmacist or call the Public Health Call Center at 1-833-540-0473, seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

It is recommended you follow @lapublichealth on Facebook, Twitter or Instag ram the latest updates about Los Angeles County.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

– Los Angeles County Department of Public Health http://publichealth. lacounty.gov/media/ Coronavirus/

– California Department of Public Health https://www.cdph.ca. gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/ Immunization/ncov2019.aspx

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) https://www.cdc.gov/ coronavirus/2019- ncov/index.html Spanish https: //www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/ 2019-ncov/index-sp.html

– World Health Organization https://www.who. int/health-topics/coronavirus

– L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1

