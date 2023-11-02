Don’t Let Illness Ruin Your Holidays

Don’t miss out this holiday season due to illness. A safe, effective and easy way to reduce the chance of becoming very sick from COVID-19 and flu is by staying up to date on your vaccines.
What does that mean? Getting an annual flu vaccine AND the newly updated COVID-19 vaccine. At least one dose of the new COVID-19 vaccine, which became available in mid-September, is recommended for everyone 6 months and older. It is designed to protect against virus strains circulating now and help boost your immunity, which diminishes over time.
By getting both vaccines now, you’ll be prepared as we enter November, the month when respiratory virus transmission typically begins to increase.
Staying up to date on your vaccines will help keep you and your loved ones everyday safe.
I’M OVER 65. WHAT VACCINES SHOULD I GET?
Adults, ages 65 and older, remain at higher risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death from respiratory viruses. To reduce those risks, you should stay up to date on your vaccines.
Here’s what’s recommended for you:
– Updated COVID-19 Vaccine: The newly updated COVID-19 vaccine came on the market in mid-September. If you haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the past few weeks, then you probably are not up to date. At least 1 dose of the new updated vaccine is recommended for everyone 6 months and older.
– Flu Vaccine: You should consider getting the flu vaccine every year. Ask your provider if the higher-dose flu vaccine is right for you.
– RSV Vaccine: If you’re 60 or older, this vaccine will help to protect you against the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Ask your provider for more information.
There are two primary reasons why you should get the newly updated COVID-19 vaccine:
Like all viruses, COVID-19 can change a little bit every time it spreads to a new person. These changes can lead to a new strain of the virus. The newly updated vaccine is formulated to provide the most up-to-date protection against currently circulating versions of the COVID-19 virus.
Immunity, whether from earlier vaccines or infection, diminishes over time. The updated COVID-19 vaccine will boost protection against severe illness from the virus.
It is recommended that everyone 6 months and older get at least 1 dose of the new updated COVID-19 vaccine. Some people, including very young children and people who are immunocompromised, may need additional doses and should speak with their provider for more information.
HOW CAN I GET VACCINATED?
The updated COVID-19 vaccine is widely available at no out-of-pocket cost to Los Angeles County residents, regardless of insurance or immigration status. There are many convenient ways to get the updated COVID-19 vaccine:
– Talk to your health care provider or pharmacist.
– See all your options and make vaccine appointments at myturn.ca.gov.
Best of all you can get both the COVID-19 and flu vaccines at the same time.
Got Questions?
For more information about the updated COVID-19 and other vaccines and how to get them, talk with your health care provider, pharmacist or call the Public Health Call Center at 1-833-540-0473, seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that Northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to one or two lanes after 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 until about 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5 for pavement construction in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles.
Upper Castaic Lake reopened today to boating with a caution algal bloom advisory. The California Department of Water Resources urges people to avoid physical contact with water at Castaic Lake in Los Angeles County until further notice due to the presence of toxic blue-green algae.
College of the Canyons student-athletes Elena Ortuno-Montalban (women's golf) and Andrew Montes (men's soccer) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Oct. 23-28.
Cedar Fair, which operates Knott's Berry Farm, and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the operator of Magic Mountain, announced Thursday that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement to combine in a merger of equals transaction.
Iconic performances and world-class experiences headline a show-stopping array of incredible entertainment awaiting guests across the sensational new Sun Princess, the largest-ever ship from Princess Cruises debuting in early 2024.
The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to join the Santa Clarita City Council for a special Veterans Day Ceremony to honor local veterans, currently-serving military and their families at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Historical Plaza, located at 24275 N. Walnut Street in Old Town Newhall.
In our community, Veterans Day holds a profound significance, as it provides an opportunity for us to come together and express our deep appreciation for the men and women who have selflessly served our Nation.
As we move toward the last few months of the year, there are so many things to look forward to including the upcoming holiday season. The holidays bring ample opportunities to connect with friends, family and coworkers and many of these gatherings happen indoors. As we get closer to the end of the year, we are also entering the season of respiratory illnesses.
GO! KINGS! GO! The city of Santa Clarita is excited to invite residents to this year’s Santa Clarita Kings Day! Come cheer on the Los Angeles Kings with your family, friends and neighbors as they face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 5 p.m. at the Crypto.com Arena.
The city of Santa Clarita and the Valencia Auto Center are pleased to announce that car sales and leases from Santa Clarita auto dealers have resulted in nearly $110-million in sales tax revenue since 2007. These funds are reinvested in the city, in the form of parks, road maintenance, new amenities, programs, events and more.
