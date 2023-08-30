Dr. Christina Ghaly: Looking back on The Last Year

As we embark on the 2023-24 fiscal year, it’s a good time to reflect on what we have accomplished as a department and to anticipate the year ahead.

LA Health Services is growing, and we are adding staff positions throughout the department to continue strengthening our services for LA County residents.

New staff positions have been added in five key categories: Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Anti-Racism Initiative; Workforce Wellbeing; Clinical Informatics; Radiology; and the Bed Conversion project at Rancho Los Amigos.

A total of 24 positions have been added to EDIA to supplement seven existing positions. The new EDIA Director began on August 1 and the addition of the new positions will enable this important body of work to advance.

Workforce Wellbeing is a priority for LA Health Services, because we know that caring for caregivers is vital to the success of our health system. Accordingly, seven new positions have been allocated to this area. This will include a Chief Wellbeing Officer and supporting staff that will address the holistic health and wellbeing of our workforce.

We have also secured additional resources for our clinical information systems, which ultimately allow us to better serve our patients. Accordingly, we have secured 18 positions to clinical informatics that will ensure that we are maximizing the use of our clinical information systems to use them effectively and efficiently.

Radiology is another area where we are focusing additional resources and redesigning how to better approach the delivery of these services. We have added 36 positions to support radiology. The new positions will cover various areas and will enable us to enhance our service levels to meet the needs of patients who need to have scans read on weekends and after hours.

Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center is both a medical surgical hospital and an acute rehabilitation hospital. We are currently converting 25 of the medical surgical beds to acute rehabilitation beds. This will expand the availability of acute rehabilitation beds in our system to better support the needs of our patients. We will be adding 36 new positions that will include physical, occupational and speech therapy and expand the hours of availability of rehabilitation services.

Additionally, we will be augmenting a variety of clinical and programmatic positions to support the vital work of patient care. This is an exciting time to be part of LA Health Services and we look forward to having you grow with us.

This month, LA Health Services opened the new Alvarado Health Center. See below to learn more about it.

Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center has recently launched a new inpatient hemodialysis program. Learn more about it below.

The LA Found program is a countywide project intended to support individuals with Alzheimer’s Disease, dementia and other conditions who may wander and get lost. LA Found is giving away tracking bracelets. See below to learn more about it.

LA Health Services supports the voluntary participation in the American Cancer Society’s “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Campaign.” You can create or join a team to walk on October 21, or make a donation. See below to learn more about it.

Thank you for all you do.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...