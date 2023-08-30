Dr. Christina Ghaly: Looking back on The Last Year

|
August 30
2009 - L.A. County Fire Capt. Ted Hall, 47, and Firefighter Specialist Arnie Quinones, 34, are killed in the line of duty on Day 4 of the Station Fire [story]
Wednesday, Aug 30, 2023
Tuesday, Aug 29, 2023
Tuesday, Aug 29, 2023
Monday, Aug 28, 2023
Thursday, Aug 24, 2023
Tuesday, Aug 22, 2023
In a collaborative effort to help ensure the safety of all road users as they travel this Labor Day weekend, the California Highway Patrol, Nevada Highway Patrol, and Arizona Department of Public Safety are joining forces for a Maximum Enforcement Period.
The California Air Resources Board announced the opening of this year’s Innovative Small E-Fleet voucher incentive set-aside, which will offer $83 million in assistance for small fleets transitioning to cleaner vehicles.
As we embark on the 2023-24 fiscal year, it’s a good time to reflect on what we have accomplished as a department and to anticipate the year ahead.
Growing out of renewed federal policy to promote and prioritize manufacturing, the American Manufacturing Communities Collaborative supports communities in growing manufacturing ecosystems.
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation will host the 2023 Economic Outlook Forecast on Friday, Sept. 15 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia.
I hope you and your family have found some time to recharge this summer. We certainly dodged a bullet this month when Tropical Storm Hilary didn’t do the damage some had forecast. That said, I believe the Los Angeles County Department of Military & Veterans Affairs was well-positioned to adapt and respond had conditions been worse.
Six comprehensive high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District (Canyon, Golden Valley, Hart, Saugus, Valencia and West Ranch) have been ranked in the top 14 percent of public high schools in the country by U.S. News & World Report. Academy of the Canyons and Learning Post Academy also earned distinction.
Earlier this year, I introduced Senate Bill 14 to combat human trafficking. This bill will hold sex traffickers of minors accountable by classifying this crime as a serious felony. Shockingly, the sex trafficking of a minor is not listed as a serious crime under California law.
The Saugus High School Cheer Squad will host a fundraising Cheer Clinic on Monday, Sept. 10 for all students age kindergarten to eighth grade.
During National Preparedness Month in September, the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region urges everyone to prepare for worsening climate disasters affecting Southern California communities that have experienced recent extreme heat, storms, flooding, as well as increasingly longer wildfire seasons year over year.
Santa Clarita Valley resident Skip Spiro’s 10-Piece Jazz/Blues Project will present a special evening of music at The Grape in Ventura, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking an artwork to be permanently located at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex. The city intends to select one artist to design and fabricate an original, site-specific artwork to be located on a wall and visible adjacent to the newly built indoor Roller Rink facility. Deadline for applications is Monday, Sept. 4.
Outlets at Tejon will host its Third Annual Car Show on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Expected to draw hundreds to the event, the shopping center is recruiting cars from across the state to show up for judging and awards. Car clubs and individual entries are now being accepted.
The California Department of Transportation advises Santa Clarita Valley residents that State Route 2 (Angeles Crest Highway, SR-2) remains closed from north of Mt. Wilson Red Box Road to Vincent Gulch Road through the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Six students from the William S. Hart Union School District represented the USA at the 16th World Dragon Boat Racing Championships in Pattaya, Thailand Aug. 7-13. The event was sanctioned by the International Dragon Boat Federation.
1916 - Actor George Montgomery, 1991 Newhall Walk of Western Stars honoree, born in Montana [story]
College of the Canyons men's soccer is looking forward to the start of the new year, with the 2023 season opener Friday, Aug. 25 vs. visiting Taft College.
College of the Canyons women's golf is back on the fairways, with the team set to begin its 2023 campaign with a conference tourney Monday, Aug. 28 at San Dimas Golf Course.
The Master's University Women's Soccer team picked up two second-half goals from Holly McRitchie and Harmony Rohde to defeat the Soka University of America Lions 2-0 Saturday at Reese Field in Santa Clarita.
In the fall, California Lutheran University’s Fifty and Better (FAB) program will offer its Fall Session of six-week courses and two-part lectures.
Westcore, a leading industrial real estate acquisition, development and asset management firm, acquired the 3.5 million-square-foot Odyssey Portfolio, comprised of industrial properties in Valencia, Livermore and Chino for an undisclosed sum.
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Aug. 29, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
