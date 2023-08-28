Duo in Iconic Photo Comes to PAC in Honor of Suicide Prevention Month

On Wednesday, Sept. 13, in honor of Suicide Prevention Month, Kevin Berthia and Kevin Briggs will speak at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons to recount the profound experience that took place at the Golden Gate Bridge.

On March 11, 2005, a depressed and overwhelmed Berthia was ready to jump off the Golden Gate Bridge when he heard someone say, “Hey, wait a minute.”

The words came from Briggs, a California Highway Patrol (CHP) Sergeant, who spent 96 minutes talking to Berthia until he convinced him to come back over the railing.

A photograph of Briggs listening intently to Berthia who is standing precariously on a four-inch cord 220 feet in the airmade the front page of the San Francisco Chronicle and would later be named as one of the 75 most iconic photos of the 21st Century.

“We are honored to welcome back Kevin Berthia and Kevin Briggs to share their incredible story once again,” said Larry Schallert, assistant director of the Student Health and Wellness/Mental Health program at the college. “We hope this event will help raise awareness about suicide prevention throughout our community.”

Berthia is now a suicide prevention advocate whose story has been featured on the “Nightly News with Brian Williams,” ABC Fusion, “The Steve Harvey Show,” Men’s Health magazine and People magazine.

Briggs, who retired from the CHP in 2013, devotes his time to promoting suicide intervention, crisis management and leadership skills. He often speaks at events across the country, including conferences and law enforcement departments, such as the FBI.

His experiences have been featured in The New Yorker magazine, Men’s Health magazine, People magazine, and NPR.

The event will be held at the PAC from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Mental health service professionals will also be on hand to answer questions and provide information.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Those seeking immediate help with their mental health and wellness are encouraged to dial 988, text 741741 or visit BetheDifferenceSCV.org for more information and resources.

