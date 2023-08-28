header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
92°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 28
1962 - Valleywide brush fire consumes Gene Autry's Melody Ranch movie town in Placerita Canyon [story]
Melody Ranch on fire
Duo in Iconic Photo Comes to PAC in Honor of Suicide Prevention Month
| Monday, Aug 28, 2023
Kevin Birthia
Photo credit Kevin Birthia Foundation Instagram page.


On Wednesday, Sept. 13, in honor of Suicide Prevention Month, Kevin Berthia and Kevin Briggs will speak at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons to recount the profound experience that took place at the Golden Gate Bridge.

On March 11, 2005, a depressed and overwhelmed Berthia was ready to jump off the Golden Gate Bridge when he heard someone say, “Hey, wait a minute.”

The words came from Briggs, a California Highway Patrol (CHP) Sergeant, who spent 96 minutes talking to Berthia until he convinced him to come back over the railing.

A photograph of Briggs listening intently to Berthia who is standing precariously on a four-inch cord 220 feet in the airmade the front page of the San Francisco Chronicle and would later be named as one of the 75 most iconic photos of the 21st Century.

“We are honored to welcome back Kevin Berthia and Kevin Briggs to share their incredible story once again,” said Larry Schallert, assistant director of the Student Health and Wellness/Mental Health program at the college. “We hope this event will help raise awareness about suicide prevention throughout our community.”

Berthia is now a suicide prevention advocate whose story has been featured on the “Nightly News with Brian Williams,” ABC Fusion, “The Steve Harvey Show,” Men’s Health magazine and People magazine.

Briggs, who retired from the CHP in 2013, devotes his time to promoting suicide intervention, crisis management and leadership skills. He often speaks at events across the country, including conferences and law enforcement departments, such as the FBI.

His experiences have been featured in The New Yorker magazine, Men’s Health magazine, People magazine, and NPR.

The event will be held at the PAC from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Mental health service professionals will also be on hand to answer questions and provide information.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Those seeking immediate help with their mental health and wellness are encouraged to dial 988, text 741741 or visit BetheDifferenceSCV.org for more information and resources.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

Duo in Iconic Photo Comes to PAC in Honor of Suicide Prevention Month

Duo in Iconic Photo Comes to PAC in Honor of Suicide Prevention Month
Monday, Aug 28, 2023
On Wednesday, Sept. 13, in honor of Suicide Prevention Month, Kevin Berthia and Kevin Briggs will speak at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons to recount the profound experience that took place at the Golden Gate Bridge.
FULL STORY...

CalArtians Selected as 2023 Fine Cut Festival Finalists

CalArtians Selected as 2023 Fine Cut Festival Finalists
Friday, Aug 25, 2023
Innovative work by student filmmakers will be showcased during the upcoming 24th season of KCET’s Fine Cut Festival of Films, which presents an annual slate of animation, documentary and narrative short films. The 2023 lineup features 30 shorts by festival finalists, six of which were created by California Institute of the Arts students.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Important Dates for Fall Semester 2023

CSUN Important Dates for Fall Semester 2023
Friday, Aug 25, 2023
California State University, Northridge has issued a list of important dates for the Fall 2023 semester. Here’s a rundown of important dates from the Student Academic Calendar.
FULL STORY...

Dr. Marius Bahnean Joins TMU’s School of Music

Dr. Marius Bahnean Joins TMU’s School of Music
Thursday, Aug 24, 2023
When Dr. Marius Bahnean applied to the music faculty at The Master’s University, he wasn’t expecting his first interview to be with a Bible professor.
FULL STORY...

CalArts Retains Spot in Hollywood Reporter’s Top 25 Film Schools

CalArts Retains Spot in Hollywood Reporter’s Top 25 Film Schools
Wednesday, Aug 23, 2023
The Hollywood Reporter recently released its 2023 list of Top 25 American Film Schools, with CalArts’ School of Film/Video retaining its number five spot from last year.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Sept. 20: Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday its Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration – Awards and Networking Reception, is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 5:30 p.m., at The Centre.
Sept. 20: Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration
Duo in Iconic Photo Comes to PAC in Honor of Suicide Prevention Month
On Wednesday, Sept. 13, in honor of Suicide Prevention Month, Kevin Berthia and Kevin Briggs will speak at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons to recount the profound experience that took place at the Golden Gate Bridge.
Duo in Iconic Photo Comes to PAC in Honor of Suicide Prevention Month
Ken Striplin | Explore SCV’s New Demonstration Garden
Throughout the past decade, California has experienced some of the worst droughts in history – partnered with catastrophic wildfires, diminishing water levels in our lakes and rivers and water restrictions impacting millions throughout the state.
Ken Striplin | Explore SCV’s New Demonstration Garden
Heat Advisory Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley effective Monday through Thursday of this week as high temperatures have been forecast.
Heat Advisory Issued for SCV
Today in SCV History (Aug. 28)
1962 - Valleywide brush fire consumes Gene Autry's Melody Ranch movie town in Placerita Canyon [story]
Melody Ranch on fire
Today in SCV History (Aug. 27)
1933 - Atholl McBean elected president of The Newhall Land and Farming Company [link]
Atholl McBean
Today in SCV History (Aug. 26)
1926 - Sheriff's Substation No. 6 dedicated in Newhall [story]
substation
Apply for the Music Center’s Spotlight Youth Competition
Applications for The Music Center's Spotlight Youth Competition are now open. Participating high school students will receive more than $100,000 in performing arts scholarships and free artistic development from professionals.
Apply for the Music Center’s Spotlight Youth Competition
Oct. 7: 20th Annual Dixon Duck Dash to Benefit Patient Care
Join the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. at the 20th annual Dixon Duck Dash, a fun and exciting event filled with rubber duckies galore! This free event is set to take place on Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Santa Clarita Aquatics Center.
Oct. 7: 20th Annual Dixon Duck Dash to Benefit Patient Care
Generation Iron, The Vladar Company Acquire ‘Driven: The Tony Pearson Story’ For Worldwide Distribution
Generation Iron, the premier New York City-based global digital media company focused on health, fitness, bodybuilding and strength sports and its distribution/production partner The Vladar Company have acquired worldwide distribution rights for the award-winning, feature documentary "Driven: The Tony Pearson Story."
Generation Iron, The Vladar Company Acquire ‘Driven: The Tony Pearson Story’ For Worldwide Distribution
Oct. 21: Circle of Hope’s 19th Annual Tea, ‘A Royal Tea’ Fundraiser
The Circle of Hope, Inc. Annual Tea is one of Santa Clarita Valley's most anticipated fundraisers bringing awareness to breast cancer and raising funds to help those in the SCV fighting the disease.
Oct. 21: Circle of Hope’s 19th Annual Tea, ‘A Royal Tea’ Fundraiser
Canyons Women’s Soccer Expecting Another Strong Season
College of the Canyons women's soccer is set for its home opener on the Valencia campus at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6 vs. Chaffey College.
Canyons Women’s Soccer Expecting Another Strong Season
Aug. 26: Resource Fair to Help Striking Entertainment Industry Workers
T﻿he Los Angeles County Film Office, part of the newly created County Department of Economic Opportunity, is hosting a free resource fair on Saturday, Aug. 26 to help connect actors, writers, performers, workers, and small businesses impacted the entertainment strikes to critical services and support.
Aug. 26: Resource Fair to Help Striking Entertainment Industry Workers
Grant Season Opens for L.A. County Nonprofit Arts Programs
The Los Angeles county Department of Arts and Culture's three grant opportunities are back. The Organizational Grant Program is for arts nonprofits, the Community Impact Arts Grant is for community nonprofits who offer arts programs and the internship program connects nonprofits to fully paid interns at no cost to their organization.
Grant Season Opens for L.A. County Nonprofit Arts Programs
Sept. 9: Movie Night for Press Paws Ranch Retreat
Press Paws Ranch Retreat is hosting a Sunset Movie Night fundraiser under the stars on Sept. 9. Press Paws is nonprofit retreat that strides to provide opportunities for individuals affected by cancer, and those who care for them, to engage with their environment and embrace the moment.
Sept. 9: Movie Night for Press Paws Ranch Retreat
CalArtians Selected as 2023 Fine Cut Festival Finalists
Innovative work by student filmmakers will be showcased during the upcoming 24th season of KCET’s Fine Cut Festival of Films, which presents an annual slate of animation, documentary and narrative short films. The 2023 lineup features 30 shorts by festival finalists, six of which were created by California Institute of the Arts students.
CalArtians Selected as 2023 Fine Cut Festival Finalists
Nov. 5: SIGSCV 12th Annual Fashion Show ‘Small Town, Big World’
Get ready for a day of style, empowerment and community at the Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley's 12th Annual Fashion Show Brunch "Small Town, Big World" to be held Sunday, Nov. 5 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
Nov. 5: SIGSCV 12th Annual Fashion Show ‘Small Town, Big World’
Canyons Football Season Passes Available Now
Cougars football fans can now purchase season tickets to all regular season home games through the College of the Canyons Athletic Department's electronic ticketing service provided by HomeTown Ticketing.
Canyons Football Season Passes Available Now
Sept. 9: Tennis Charity Tourney Fundraiser Benefits JED Foundation
A charity tennis tournament fundraiser to benefit the JED Foundation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. on the West Ranch High School tennis courts.
Sept. 9: Tennis Charity Tourney Fundraiser Benefits JED Foundation
CSUN Important Dates for Fall Semester 2023
California State University, Northridge has issued a list of important dates for the Fall 2023 semester. Here’s a rundown of important dates from the Student Academic Calendar.
CSUN Important Dates for Fall Semester 2023
Sept. 27: Jazz on Main to Benefit Bridge to Home
The Jazz on Main event is a speakeasy jazz concert at Hart & Main in Old Town Newhall in support of Bridge to Home. Enjoy an evening of jazz music from a talented group of artists. The event will be held Wednesday, Sept. 27 and feature two sets.
Sept. 27: Jazz on Main to Benefit Bridge to Home
Sept. 28: VIA afterfive Tour of SCV Sheriff’s Station
The Valencia Industry Association will host its afterfive networking mixer at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station on Sept. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This event requires a brief background check to attend.
Sept. 28: VIA afterfive Tour of SCV Sheriff’s Station
Today in SCV History (Aug. 25)
1916 - Woodrow Wilson signs act creating National Park Service; its first director is Stephen T. Mather, who made his fortune with the Santa Clarita Valley's borax mine and envisioned & put his own money into forming the Park Service [story]
Stephen Mather
Two Matadors Named Big West Scholar-Athletes of the Year
California State University, Northridge's Dorottya Telek and Jakob Simons were named Big West Scholar-Athletes of the Year, the league office announced Tuesday.
Two Matadors Named Big West Scholar-Athletes of the Year
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: