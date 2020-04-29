EBT Card Now OK for Food Purchases Online at Walmart, Amazon

As of Tuesday, CalFresh recipients may now use their EBT card to buy groceries online at Walmart and Amazon for home delivery.

Shoppers who spend $35 or more on groceries will get home delivery for free.

CalFresh is California’s food stamps (SNAP) program. Approved applicants may receive up to $194 a month per household member on an EBT debit card that’s valid in most stores that sell food, as well as farmer’s markets. Now, online purchases are possible as well.

To apply, click here. Signing up takes about 10 minutes. A representative from Los Angeles County will contact the applicant within a week. If approved, SNAP benefits may start in 30 days.

For immediate food assistance, find your local food bank. You can also call 2-1-1, a resource helpline for referrals for childcare, affordable housing or shelter, cash assistance, healthcare and more.

SNAP and Unemployment FAQ

Q: I just lost my job – how does that affect my application for CalFresh?

A: You can definitely apply for CalFresh if you just lost your job. If your income has stopped, then that money will only be used to calculate how much CalFresh you receive in the first month. Your ongoing benefits will be based on any income you know you will still get going forward. You should provide proof of any money you got in the last 30 days if you can.

It isn’t required, but it can be helpful to provide any proof you have that your income has stopped. This could be a letter, or a screenshot of an email or text from your employer that explains that you are no longer working. If you can’t get proof, write a letter that explains that you aren’t working. Make sure to include the last date you worked, and sign and date it.

Q: What do I need to know about CalFresh and unemployment benefits?

A: You can get CalFresh and unemployment benefits at the same time. Getting CalFresh won’t affect how much money you get from unemployment. If you haven’t gotten money from unemployment yet, you don’t have to report it on your CalFresh application. Your county will give you more information about how to report income changes once you start getting unemployment benefits.

For more information, click here.