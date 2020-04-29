[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

EBT Card Now OK for Food Purchases Online at Walmart, Amazon
| Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020
ebt card

As of Tuesday, CalFresh recipients may now use their EBT card to buy groceries online at Walmart and Amazon for home delivery.

Shoppers who spend $35 or more on groceries will get home delivery for free.

CalFresh is California’s food stamps (SNAP) program. Approved applicants may receive up to $194 a month per household member on an EBT debit card that’s valid in most stores that sell food, as well as farmer’s markets. Now, online purchases are possible as well.

To apply, click here. Signing up takes about 10 minutes. A representative from Los Angeles County will contact the applicant within a week. If approved, SNAP benefits may start in 30 days.

For immediate food assistance, find your local food bank. You can also call 2-1-1, a resource helpline for referrals for childcare, affordable housing or shelter, cash assistance, healthcare and more.

SNAP and Unemployment FAQ

Q: I just lost my job – how does that affect my application for CalFresh?

A: You can definitely apply for CalFresh if you just lost your job. If your income has stopped, then that money will only be used to calculate how much CalFresh you receive in the first month. Your ongoing benefits will be based on any income you know you will still get going forward. You should provide proof of any money you got in the last 30 days if you can.

It isn’t required, but it can be helpful to provide any proof you have that your income has stopped. This could be a letter, or a screenshot of an email or text from your employer that explains that you are no longer working. If you can’t get proof, write a letter that explains that you aren’t working. Make sure to include the last date you worked, and sign and date it.

Q: What do I need to know about CalFresh and unemployment benefits?

A: You can get CalFresh and unemployment benefits at the same time. Getting CalFresh won’t affect how much money you get from unemployment. If you haven’t gotten money from unemployment yet, you don’t have to report it on your CalFresh application. Your county will give you more information about how to report income changes once you start getting unemployment benefits.

For more information, click here.
Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 1,541 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 new deaths from the disease, with 467 cases identified to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday, Apr 28, 2020
Supervisor Kathryn Barger authored a motion that guides the directors of Public Health, Health Services, Mental Health and other appropriate departments to develop an action plan detailing measures needed to contain COVID-19 and outlining the prerequisites for relaxing the Safer at Home Public Health Order.
Tuesday, Apr 28, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 59 new deaths and 597 new cases of COVID-19.
Tuesday, Apr 28, 2020
Supervisor Kathryn Barger introduced a motion, co-authored by Supervisor Hilda Solis and unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, that outlines the framework for economic recovery and development in Los Angeles County following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Thurmond Seeks Answers Before Reopening California Schools Early
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Wednesday he is working with leaders from California and the nation to study the questions that must be answered, and what measures must be in place, before schools can safely reopen as early as July.
Thurmond Seeks Answers Before Reopening California Schools Early
Chamber, SCVEDC to Host ‘Scaling Up: Back2Business’ Webinar Series
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation will launch a new weekly webinar series, "Scaling Up: Back2Business," on Wednesday, May 6 at 10 a.m.
Chamber, SCVEDC to Host ‘Scaling Up: Back2Business’ Webinar Series
Lane Closures on Sierra Hwy., Soledad Cyn. Road to Begin May 4
Developer Pardee Homes will begin a project to install a sanitary sewer pipe under southbound Sierra Highway, from Sarabande Lane to Soledad Canyon Road starting Monday, May 4.
Lane Closures on Sierra Hwy., Soledad Cyn. Road to Begin May 4
L.A. County Wednesday: 22,485 Cases; 1,056 Deaths; 467 SCV Cases
EBT Card Now OK for Food Purchases Online at Walmart, Amazon
COC Faculty, Students Zoom Into Remote Learning
“I’ll show it to you on the screen,” Bernardo Feldman said as he held up a piece of paper with handwritten music notes to the computer screen on Zoom.
COC Faculty, Students Zoom Into Remote Learning
COC MakerSpace Supplies Henry Mayo with 3D Face Shields
As the COVID-19 pandemic started to escalate in the Santa Clarita Valley and personal protective equipment or PPE for healthcare professionals remained scarce, the MakerSpace at College of the Canyons turned back on its lights and fired up its 3-D printing machines.
COC MakerSpace Supplies Henry Mayo with 3D Face Shields
Newsom May Reopen Schools Early to Counter Lost Learning
California Governor Gavin Newsom said Tuesday the state is mulling ways to make up for lost time and may reopen schools as early as July, even as the nation marks a grim milestone with 1 million known coronavirus cases.
Newsom May Reopen Schools Early to Counter Lost Learning
Feds to Audit Companies Taking More Than $2M in COVID-19 Relief
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced plans Tuesday to conduct a full audit of the largest recipients of emergency small business loans through a COVID-19 relief program.
Feds to Audit Companies Taking More Than $2M in COVID-19 Relief
Today in SCV History (April 29)
2002 - LASD Deputy David March, Canyon grad & Saugus resident, murdered during traffic stop [story]
Deputy David March
No Shortage of Chromebooks for Hart District Students
According to news stories published across the State of California, hundreds of thousands of students are without any device that is required for Distance Learning as a result of novel coronavirus campus closures.
No Shortage of Chromebooks for Hart District Students
Loved One Hospitalized? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Here are some questions you should ask doctors or nurses on the phone when your loved one is hospitalized.
Loved One Hospitalized? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Haddad: Valencia Developer Looking to Attract Healthcare Businesses
As the COVID-19 crisis sparks increased demand and innovation in the healthcare industry, Five Point Holdings LLC is telling healthcare businesses to "Come Home to Valencia."
Haddad: Valencia Developer Looking to Attract Healthcare Businesses
Barger Calls for Action Plan to Relax Safer at Home Orders
California Tuesday: 45,031 Cases, 1,809 Deaths
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Tuesday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 45,031 confirmed cases and 1,809 deaths.
California Tuesday: 45,031 Cases, 1,809 Deaths
L.A. County Tuesday: 20,976 Cases, 1,000 Deaths; 439 SCV Cases
City Reacts to BLM’s Formal Notice Demanding CEMEX to Pay Up
In what has been a decades long battle to ensure that mega-mining never occurs in the Santa Clarita Valley, on Friday, April 24, 2020, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued a formal notice to CEMEX regarding the outstanding amount of $6.3 million owed to BLM.
City Reacts to BLM’s Formal Notice Demanding CEMEX to Pay Up
Barger Unveils Framework for County’s Economic Recovery
Exer, AFC Urgent Care Now Offering COVID-19 Antibody Testing
Antibody testing for novel coronavirus is now available to Santa Clarita Valley residents.
Exer, AFC Urgent Care Now Offering COVID-19 Antibody Testing
Mission Valley Bank Reports Higher 1Q Earnings
Mission Valley Bancorp announced Tuesday net income of $816 thousand, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $701 thousand, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019, representing an increase of 16.47%.
Mission Valley Bank Reports Higher 1Q Earnings
West Ranch Student Recipient of $40K College Board Scholarship
New York, N.Y. – The College Board awarded $1 million Monday to recipients of its first ever Complete Your Journey Opportunity Scholarship.
West Ranch Student Recipient of $40K College Board Scholarship
‘Mask Initiative’ Provides Free Face Masks Amid COVID-19 Shortages
Inside a Canyon Country strip mall, machines ring out through a building that was not nearly as crowded just three weeks ago.
‘Mask Initiative’ Provides Free Face Masks Amid COVID-19 Shortages
UPDATE: Missing Valencia Woman Found
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Gloria Hope Mauldin.
UPDATE: Missing Valencia Woman Found
Fitucci Cabinets Holding Free Meal Event for Those Out of Work Due to COVID-19
Valencia's Fitucci Custom Cabinets will be holding a free meal event for families and individuals who are out of work due to COVID-19.
Fitucci Cabinets Holding Free Meal Event for Those Out of Work Due to COVID-19
