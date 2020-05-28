[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1888 - Olympian Jim Thorpe, "America's greatest athlete," born in Indian Territory (probably near Prague, Okla.); later in life, appeared in many B-Westerns shot in Placerita Canyon [story]
Elena Galvez Named to Southern California’s Sister Cities International Board
Thursday, May 28, 2020

Elena Galvez

The city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce that Elena Galvez has been named to the Board of Directors for the Southern California Chapter of Sister Cities International. Galvez is a Project Manager in the City’s Public Works Department and currently serves on the Santa Clarita Sister Cities board as its Treasurer.

Galvez was appointed to the SoCal Sister Cities’ board during its annual meeting on May 16, 2020. She is a founding member of the Santa Clarita Sister Cities/Santa Clarita Valley International Program, helping launch the organization locally in 2002. Galvez has played an active role in establishing Santa Clarita’s Sister Cities relationships with officials in both Tena, Ecuador, and Sariaya, Philippines.

Over the years, Galvez has served on the Santa Clarita Sister Cities board in each officer position, including President, Vice President, Secretary and Treasurer. In her position on the SoCal Sister Cities board, she will continue to promote Sister Cities’ mission of promoting peace through people-to-people diplomacy in the region.

The concept for the sister cities program in the United States was developed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1956, and the organization’s primary activities are focused on arts and culture, youth and education, business and trade and community development. The Southern California chapter of Sister Cities International is the largest in the country, connecting approximately 170 cities across 50 countries with roughly 40 cities in Southern California.

For more information about the Santa Clarita Sister Cities/Santa Clarita Valley International Program, please visit santa-clarita.com/SisterCities or email SisterCities@santa-clarita.com.
Thursday, May 28, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce that Elena Galvez has been named to the Board of Directors for the Southern California Chapter of Sister Cities International.
Virtual Disc Golf League Coming to Santa Clarita

Virtual Disc Golf League Coming to Santa Clarita
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Dust off your disc, breathe in the fresh air and get ready for a new competition from the city of Santa Clarita’s Adult Sports Office.
Submissions for 2020 Youth Grove Additions Now Being Accepted

Submissions for 2020 Youth Grove Additions Now Being Accepted
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita is once again accepting names to be included as part of the 2020 addition to the Youth Grove memorial in Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.
City Officials, Barger Discuss Variance for Reopening Santa Clarita

City Officials, Barger Discuss Variance for Reopening Santa Clarita
Saturday, May 23, 2020
On Friday, Mayor Pro Tem Bill Miranda, Councilmember Bob Kellar and City Manager Ken Striplin met virtually with Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger to address the requested variance for North County cities to reopen at a pace appropriate for their communities.
Santa Clarita Transit Operators ‘Sound the Horn’

Santa Clarita Transit Operators ‘Sound the Horn’
Friday, May 22, 2020
At 12 noon on Thursday, Santa Clarita Transit operators participated in the national “Sound the Horn” event by simultaneously sounding their horns in a display of appreciation for frontline workers.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
U.S. Jobless Claims Eclipse 40 Million
(CN) — Millions are filing initial claims for unemployment insurance each week, but insured U.S. unemployment rate has fallen 2.6%, the Department of Labor reported Thursday. It’s the first decrease of the pandemic era.
Aug. 14: Rams Take On Saints in Preseason Opener at New SoFi Stadium
The Los Angeles Rams have finalized their 2020 preseason schedule, the club announced Wednesday.
CalFresh Celebrates 10 Years of Outreach (Video)
Now implemented statewide, CalFresh Awareness Month in L.A. County has been recognized by the California Department of Social Services as a “best practice” to connect with diverse and hard to serve communities through strategic and culturally sensitive outreach.
Elena Galvez Named to Southern California’s Sister Cities International Board
The city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce that Elena Galvez has been named to the Board of Directors for the Southern California Chapter of Sister Cities International.
Crash Course in Technology | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
If you anticipate your loved one could be admitted to a nursing home or hospital, think about giving them a crash course in using a smart phone.
Update: Hart District Suspends Teacher Arrested on Suspicion of Oral Copulation With a Minor
A Saugus High School teacher has been arrested on suspicion of having oral sex with a minor, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station booking logs.
Canyons’ Outside Linebacker Khalib Johns Commits to Mercer University
College of the Canyons outside linebacker Khalib Johns has committed to Mercer University after a sophomore season in which he was a unanimous all-conference selection for the Cougars.
Mall Officials Announce Valencia Town Center to Reopen June 3
The Westfield Valencia Town Center has scheduled its reopening for June 3 after a two-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, mall officials announced Wednesday.
State Schools Chief Calls for Continued Efforts to Support Student Access to Technology
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Wednesday called on California’s cross-sector partners to accelerate investments that can help all California students access the technology they need to succeed academically in all educational settings.
Today in SCV History (May 28)
L.A. County Task Force Lays Out Schools Reopening Plan
A task force led by the Los Angeles County Office of Education on Wednesday released a schools reopening plan for the 2020-21 academic year during the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the physical closure in March of all K-12 campuses in the region.
Sheriff Outlines Effects on Staffing with $400M Less in Budget
During his weekly virtual press conference on Wednesday, May 27, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva outlined why staffing levels matter and how he views being provided an inadequate budget affects staffing.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 More Deaths at Henry Mayo; 100K Dead in United States
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 933 new cases of COVID-19 and 53 new deaths due to the virus countywide, while Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported two new deaths, bringing the SCV's total fatalities to 20.
Santa Clarita Unemployment at 20% Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Santa Clarita is among the top 40 cities in Los Angeles County facing the highest unemployment rates amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to recently released state data.
Mother Nature’s Vote | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
As a physician, I am dismayed the COVID-19 healthcare problem has been tossed into the political arena. Americans are dying, and critical decisions must be made to manage this disease.
Hart District Sets Schedule for June Drive-Thru Graduations
The William S. Hart Union High School District has set a schedule for drive-thru graduations for each Class of 2020 at Central Park during June.
California, 22 More States Sue Feds Over Vehicle Emissions Rollback
California joined 22 other states and several other jurisdictions Wednesday to challenge the Trump Administration’s planned rollback of vehicle emissions standards.
Canyon Theatre Guild Names Winners of 2020 Senior Scholarship Awards
The Canyon Theatre Guild, an iconic nonprofit arts organization based in Old Town Newhall, is celebrating its 50th anniversary which includes five $500 scholarship awards to graduating high school seniors pursuing higher education.
DMV to Reopen Newhall Office, 45 More on Thursday
The California Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen its Newhall office and 45 more field offices throughout the state on Thursday, May 28.
L.A. County Weighs Post-Pandemic Housing Plan for Homeless Seniors
As Los Angeles County hit the milestone of having helped 3,000 homeless people move from the streets into Project Roomkey hotels and motels in just seven weeks, the Board of Supervisors weighed concrete plans to keep them and other vulnerable populations housed post-pandemic, particularly homeless seniors 65 and older.
California Assembly Members Blast Governor’s Budget Proposal
United by disdain for the wholesale cuts plotted in the next budget proposal, a bipartisan mix of California lawmakers on Tuesday ripped Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom’s plan to plug the state’s estimated $54 billion pandemic-induced shortfall.
American Honda to Pay $1.9M Fine for California Clean Air Violations
The California Air Resources Board has reached a settlement of $1,927,800 with American Honda Motor Co., Inc. to resolve clean-air violations related to the sale of small off-road engines in the state.
Wednesday SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for All
Air quality is unhealthy for all individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley and for sensitive individuals in the East San Gabriel Valley and San Gabriel Mountains on Wednesday, May 26, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.
Trump Administration OK’s Drilling in California’s Largest Grassland
The Trump administration announced plans to allow oil and gas development on a national monument that is home to grassland, endangered species and unspoiled wilderness stashed in between the most populous parts of the state.
