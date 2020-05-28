Elena Galvez Named to Southern California’s Sister Cities International Board

The city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce that Elena Galvez has been named to the Board of Directors for the Southern California Chapter of Sister Cities International. Galvez is a Project Manager in the City’s Public Works Department and currently serves on the Santa Clarita Sister Cities board as its Treasurer.

Galvez was appointed to the SoCal Sister Cities’ board during its annual meeting on May 16, 2020. She is a founding member of the Santa Clarita Sister Cities/Santa Clarita Valley International Program, helping launch the organization locally in 2002. Galvez has played an active role in establishing Santa Clarita’s Sister Cities relationships with officials in both Tena, Ecuador, and Sariaya, Philippines.

Over the years, Galvez has served on the Santa Clarita Sister Cities board in each officer position, including President, Vice President, Secretary and Treasurer. In her position on the SoCal Sister Cities board, she will continue to promote Sister Cities’ mission of promoting peace through people-to-people diplomacy in the region.

The concept for the sister cities program in the United States was developed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1956, and the organization’s primary activities are focused on arts and culture, youth and education, business and trade and community development. The Southern California chapter of Sister Cities International is the largest in the country, connecting approximately 170 cities across 50 countries with roughly 40 cities in Southern California.

For more information about the Santa Clarita Sister Cities/Santa Clarita Valley International Program, please visit santa-clarita.com/SisterCities or email SisterCities@santa-clarita.com.