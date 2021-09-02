Elks Lodge Continues Supporting Local Veteran Services Collaborative

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative continues to receive support from Elks Lodge #2379. Jeannette Fisher, from Elks Lodge #2379 accompanied Jeff Stabile to Lowes’ to assist in purchasing shelving and supplies needed to expand our Veteran Center Food Bank and our storage unit.

The Veteran Center recently conducted a food drive at Grocery Outlet on Plum Canyon Road, to replenish its food pantry supply, and due to the generosity of many shoppers we received more new food than our current shelves could accommodate.

Elks Lodge #2379 to the rescue! The Collaborative was able to acquire additional shelving for the Veteran Center as well as heavy duty shelving units to place in our storage unit and a hand truck/dolly to transport supplies.

This is three years running that the Elks Lodge #2379 has donated to the Collaborative. In prior years they donated funds to the veteran family who won the Gift House, supplied gift cards for veterans and their families and this year, in addition to the shelving and supplies (which used a portion of the donated funds), the Elks Lodge #2379 will be purchasing gift cards for veterans with the balance of the donated funds.

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative is a gathering of dedicated businessmen and women, nonprofit organizations, and individuals pledged to care for the interests of local veterans, active-duty military and their families who have given and sacrificed so much for their country.

