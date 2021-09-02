header image

September 2
1932 - Actor Harry Carey's wood-framed house at Saugus ranch (now Tesoro del Valle) burns down when engine of water pump explodes [story]
Carey house
Elks Lodge Continues Supporting Local Veteran Services Collaborative
Thursday, Sep 2, 2021

Veteran ServicesThe Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative continues to receive support from Elks Lodge #2379. Jeannette Fisher, from Elks Lodge #2379 accompanied Jeff Stabile to Lowes’ to assist in purchasing shelving and supplies needed to expand our Veteran Center Food Bank and our storage unit.

The Veteran Center recently conducted a food drive at Grocery Outlet on Plum Canyon Road, to replenish its food pantry supply, and due to the generosity of many shoppers we received more new food than our current shelves could accommodate.

DollyElks Lodge #2379 to the rescue! The Collaborative was able to acquire additional shelving for the Veteran Center as well as heavy duty shelving units to place in our storage unit and a hand truck/dolly to transport supplies.

Veteran Center ShelvingThis is three years running that the Elks Lodge #2379 has donated to the Collaborative. In prior years they donated funds to the veteran family who won the Gift House, supplied gift cards for veterans and their families and this year, in addition to the shelving and supplies (which used a portion of the donated funds), the Elks Lodge #2379 will be purchasing gift cards for veterans with the balance of the donated funds.

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative is a gathering of dedicated businessmen and women, nonprofit organizations, and individuals pledged to care for the interests of local veterans, active-duty military and their families who have given and sacrificed so much for their country.

Thursday, Sep 2, 2021
Sister Cities Artists Showcase Recognizes Two Local High School Students

Sister Cities Artists Showcase Recognizes Two Local High School Students
Thursday, Sep 2, 2021
Santa Clarita Sister Cities, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, is proud to have two local students receive national recognition in the 2021 Young Artists and Authors Showcase (YAAS), which was recently held by Sister Cities International in Washington, D.C.
FULL STORY...

Soroptimist Valencia Still Accepting Donations for Annual Bras For a Cause Fundraiser

Soroptimist Valencia Still Accepting Donations for Annual Bras For a Cause Fundraiser
Thursday, Sep 2, 2021
The women of Soroptimist International of Valencia will present their annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser, “Bras for a Cause,” on Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Hyatt Valencia.
FULL STORY...

PDC To Host 11th Annual “Brady Walk For Community”

PDC To Host 11th Annual “Brady Walk For Community”
Wednesday, Sep 1, 2021
PDC will host the 11th Annual “Brady Walk for Community” on Sept, 2  to raise money for local charities and help the community.  
FULL STORY...

Sept. 11: Community Invited to the Santa Clarita Elks Car and Bike Show

Sept. 11: Community Invited to the Santa Clarita Elks Car and Bike Show
Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021
The community is invited to join a car and bike show sponsored by the Elks Lodge on Sept. 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. where families can enjoy live music, food booths, boutique vendors and more.
FULL STORY...
