Elks Lodge Continues Supporting Local Veteran Services Collaborative

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative continues to receive support from Elks Lodge #2379. Jeannette Fisher, from Elks Lodge #2379 accompanied Jeff Stabile to Lowes’ to assist in purchasing shelving and supplies needed to expand our Veteran Center Food Bank and our storage unit.
The Veteran Center recently conducted a food drive at Grocery Outlet on Plum Canyon Road, to replenish its food pantry supply, and due to the generosity of many shoppers we received more new food than our current shelves could accommodate.
Elks Lodge #2379 to the rescue! The Collaborative was able to acquire additional shelving for the Veteran Center as well as heavy duty shelving units to place in our storage unit and a hand truck/dolly to transport supplies.
This is three years running that the Elks Lodge #2379 has donated to the Collaborative. In prior years they donated funds to the veteran family who won the Gift House, supplied gift cards for veterans and their families and this year, in addition to the shelving and supplies (which used a portion of the donated funds), the Elks Lodge #2379 will be purchasing gift cards for veterans with the balance of the donated funds.
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative is a gathering of dedicated businessmen and women, nonprofit organizations, and individuals pledged to care for the interests of local veterans, active-duty military and their families who have given and sacrificed so much for their country.
Santa Clarita Sister Cities, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, is proud to have two local students receive national recognition in the 2021 Young Artists and Authors Showcase (YAAS), which was recently held by Sister Cities International in Washington, D.C.
We are now three weeks into the Santa Clarita high school football season, but some schools are still waiting to play their first game due to a late season start (Santa Clarita Christian School) or COVID-19 (Valencia High School).
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has announced artist, best-selling author, and community organizer Patrisse Cullors has joined its Arts Commission, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors’ longstanding advisory body for the arts.
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Special Victims Bureau began investigating the alleged sexual assault of an adult female that occurred in April of this year at “Massage Plus Healing” in the city of Santa Clarita.
The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board unanimously approved a declaration that would allow the board to abruptly pause meetings and continue them later in an online format should the live, in-person meetings become too disruptive.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion authored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, that will strengthen services and protections provided to victims of crime in Los Angeles County.
SACRAMENTO – Commercial driver’s licenses, learner’s permits, endorsements and special certificates expiring between March 2020 and Nov. 30, 2021, are automatically extended through Nov. 30, 2021, the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced Thursday.
Following a national trend for community colleges, College of the Canyons’ enrollment numbers are down about 12% from the same point in the semester last fall, according to college officials. Nationally, the figure is about 11.3% this year.
