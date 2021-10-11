header image

October 11
1885 - Birth of Hortense Reynier, future bride of Placerita Canyon pioneer Frank Walker [story]
Hortense Walker
EPA Recognizes SCV Water as 2021 WaterSense Excellence Award Winner
| Monday, Oct 11, 2021
SCV Water

SCV Water has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as a 2021 WaterSense Excellence Award winner for its Multifamily Apartment Program, which strives to improve water efficiency in multifamily housing.

“We’re honored to win our second WaterSense Excellence Award,” said Matt Dickens, SCV Water’s sustainability manager. “We’re so fortunate to have property management companies that are willing to partner with us in saving water in our valley.”

SCV Water is one of only 13 entities nationwide to receive the Excellence award. In total, 34 entities, which include utilities, manufacturers, builders and other organizations were recognized by WaterSense in 2021, including 12 WaterSense Partners of the Year, and 9 Sustained Excellence Award winners.

“In 2020, our WaterSense partners continued to make saving water possible by educating consumers and businesses about WaterSense and water-efficient behaviors,” said Veronica Blette, the WaterSense program manager. “Our award winners’ creative and committed approaches to water conservation helped consumers save water, energy, and money on their utility bills at a time when they needed it most.”

SCV Water’s Multifamily Apartment Program

In 2018, SCV Water developed its Multifamily Apartment Program using the EPA’s “Water Score for Multifamily Housing” tool. The tool determines how efficiently a building uses water compared to similar properties nationwide. While an initial score is assessed, the focus is on efforts to increase the score by upgrading to water-saving devices such as toilets and showerheads and through irrigation efficiency improvements.

“We used the Water Score tool as an opportunity to start conversations with property owners and gauge their needs, concerns and interest in water efficiency,” said Julia Grothe, water conservation specialist at SCV Water. “Within the first few years of the program, we’ve already collected water use data for nearly 90% of the multifamily complexes in the Valley.”

In 2020, SCV Water’s consultant, WaterWise Inc., conducted more than 1,000 water efficiency check-ups spanning several apartment complexes, which included the installation of 1,400 highefficiency showerheads, 2,200 kitchen and bathroom aerators, and over 2,200 ultra-high efficiency toilets. as well as many leak repairs.

Each inspection also included free leak detection, irrigation system check, and a comprehensive indoor water use review at no cost to the customer. Tenants also received additional information on water-saving WaterSense products, tips and smart practices for efficient water use. “In 2020, their efforts saved more than 43 million gallons of water, adding to the more than 109 million gallons saved since the program launched in 2019,” said Dickens. “We can’t wait to help more multifamily complexes save water and money.”

###

About WaterSense and the WaterSense Awards:

WaterSense, a voluntary partnership program sponsored by U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), is both a label for water-efficient products and a resource for helping consumers learn ways to save water. Since the program started in 2006, WaterSense labeled products have helped consumers and businesses save 5.3 trillion gallons of water—enough water to supply all households in the United States with water for 200 days! In addition to water savings, WaterSense has helped reduce the amount of energy needed to heat, pump, and treat water by 603 billion kilowatt hours and save $108 billion in water and energy bills. For more information about WaterSense, visit www.epa.gov/watersense.

WaterSense Award winners demonstrate their commitment to saving water by producing, building, and promoting labeled products and homes that are independently certified to use less water and perform well, as well as offering certification programs for water-smart irrigation professionals. For more information about WaterSense Awards, visit: https://www.epa.gov/watersense/watersenseawards.

***

About SCV Water:
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 75,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on January 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at www.yourSCVwater.com. For more information, please contact Kathie Martin, SCV Water’s communications manager at kmartin@scvwa.org.
