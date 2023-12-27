Explore Public Art in Santa Clarita, Meet the Bears

Second of a five-part series exploring public art sculpture in the city of Santa Clarita.

In 2009 the Santa Clarita City Council demonstrated its commitment to public art when it founded the Santa Clarita Arts Commission.

In a further vote of commitment to the arts the Santa Clarita City Council approved the Arts Master Plan in 2016 which has become the Arts Commission’s guiding document to provide arts, entertainment and cultural development throughout the city.

As part of the plan the following vision statement was issued:

“The city of Santa Clarita will be recognized as a ‘city of the arts,’ where the lives of residents, artists and visitors are enriched through artistic and cultural experiences.”

The plan mandated that public art planning and selection utilize peer review and community input to ensure that public art pieces meet the goals of providing enjoyable and attractive public spaces that reflect the character of the community.

Susan Shapiro, a member of the Arts Commission, said the implementation of an Arts Master Plan was a milestone for the commission.

“The Master Plan made it possible to show the city’s commitment to public art,” she said. “In addition, the Arts Master Plan is an important way to show support for artists in the community.”

Focusing on Sculptures

This five-part series will mostly focus on public art sculptures which reside within the city limits of Santa Clarita. Many of the sculptures are located in city parks.

Public art sculpture in Santa Clarita includes 46 installations, some include more than one sculpture piece, listed on the city of Santa Clarita Public Art Tour, of which five are temporary sculpture installations.

To see the full tour visit https://scpublicart.goodbarber.app/art-pieces/c/4.

This second exploration of public art sculptures in Santa Clarita starts in north Valencia at the northwest corner of West Creek Park and ends on Newhall Ranch Road at Heritage Park. You will visit seven public art sculptures on your journey.

Along the way you will visit two of the six “art bears” that grace sites around Santa Clarita.

The California Bear Project, developed in August 2004 by the city, installed life-sized fiberglass representations of the famed California Grizzly Bear from 2005 to 2018 throughout Santa Clarita.

Each life-sized replica is more than 10 feet in length and more than 5 feet tall.

Many Santa Claria residents have heard stories of a large grizzly bear killed in the Santa Clarita Valley in the 1800s.

The grizzly was reportedly killed by John Lang in 1875 near Lang Station in Canyon Country.

To learn about the 1,600 lb. grizzly bear reportedly shot and killed in the Santa Clarita Valley in 1875 visit https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/tlp_laherald072875pg3.htm.

The model for the bear on the California state flag was a bear named Monarch, a grizzly, captured in an 1889 publicity stunt orchestrated by newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst. The 1,100-pound bear was captured in Ventura County, or the San Gabriel Valley, according to conflicting reports. He spent his remaining 22 years in captivity on display for thousands of Californians to see in Woodward Gardens, Golden Gate Park and the San Francisco Zoo.

Monarch is the model used not only for the bear appearing on the state flag of California, but also the blank model used for all the bear sculptures in the California Bear Project.

To begin the second public art tour visit:

Endangered Fossils

24247 Village Circle Drive

Valencia, CA 91354

Artist: Judith Modrak

Date: 2022

Material: Aqua-Resin Cast

Placement: Northwest Corner of West Creek Park

Endangered Fossils represent an imagined archaeological excavation and the discovery of a new organism. The sculpture pays homage to our beloved mother earth at a critical time requiring everyone’s involvement.

Meet artist Judith Modrak in this video from SCVTV:

https://scvtv.com/2022/11/04/finding-art-endangered-fossils-at-west-creek-park/

Street Gates

24525 Copper Hill Drive,

Valencia, CA 91354

Artist: Eric Powell

Date: 2011

Material: Steel (alloy)

Placement: Fire Station 156

Street Gates is located at Fire Station 156. The artist currently resides and works in Berkeley, where he was commissioned by the Berkeley Arts Commission to create the Mandala Gates for the city of Berkeley Corporation Yard. His work has been featured in various museums and galleries and he is well known for his metal gates which he says “are among the most noted and public aspects of my work. I have made gates for cities including Madison, Wisconsin, Oakland and Berkeley, California and also for many historical buildings and private homeowners.”

Fire Pit

24525 Copper Hill Drive,

Valencia, CA 91354

Artist: Matt Dehaemers

Date: 2011

Material: Concrete, glass (material), stone (rock)

Placement: Fire Station 156

“Fire Pit” is located at Fire Station 156. The fire pit is placed in the station’s exterior courtyard. The surface is richly colored and patterned in lithocrete and the “pit” is a carved-out boulder. Dehaemers projects were recognized four consecutive years (2004-2007) by the Public Art Network’s “Year in Review,” a prestigious, annual selection of the best new public artworks in the nation.

Transit Bear

28250 Constellation Road,

Valencia, CA 91355

Artist: Mike Burton

Date: 2007

Material: Fiberglass

Placement: Transit Maintenance Facility

The Transit Bear depicts the various forms of transportation that can be found in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Crossroads at Iron Horse Trailhead

Iron Horse Trailhead

25311 Magic Mountain Parkway, (near Tourney Road),

Valencia, CA 91355

Artists: Idelle Tyzbir and Dianne Foderaro

Date: 2012

Material: Steel

Placement: Iron Horse Trailhead

This trailside art piece by local sculptors Idelle Tyzbir and Dianne Foderaro serves as the focal point of the entrance to the trail, greeting trail-goers as they enter the area.

The 15-foot-tall monument showcases three vertical steel beams, each with two arms pointing in the general direction of an assortment of historical landmarks around the Santa Clarita Valley, including The Oak of the Golden Dream, Newhall Ranch, Mentryville, Lyons Station and the Golden Spike.

Basics #56

San Francisquito Creek Trail

Parking and restrooms for the San Francisquito Creek Trail are available at Valencia Heritage Park, 24155 Newhall Ranch Road, Valencia, CA 91355 and West Creek Park, 24247 Village Circle Drive, Valencia, CA 91354.

Artist: Matthias Neumann

Date: 2022

Material: 2×4 Wood

“Basics #56” is part of an ongoing series of temporary public art installations realized throughout the country over the past nine years.

While each sculpture within this series is unique to its site, all installations share certain features, such that they are made from 2×4 dimensional lumber, that they are located within a public setting and that they are conceived to be temporary.

Beyond its formal beauty, the work may ask: What does it mean to live in time? To participate in public space? And to be part of the most basic material culture that surrounds us?

Birds of Valencia

24061 Newhall Ranch Road,

Valencia, CA 91355

Artist: Douwe Bloomberg

Date: 2008

Material: Aluminum

Location: Bridgeport Marketplace

Featuring 65 cast aluminum birds, each with a wingspan of more than five feet, this sculpture rises above a lake surface to over 17 feet in the air. Set amongst several sails, the piece was a unique engineering challenge.

The Heritage Bear

24155 Newhall Ranch Road,

Santa Clarita

Artist: Scott Groller

Date: 2005

Material: Fiberglass

Placement: Heritage Park

The Heritage Bear features a photographic collage of Santa Clarita history and events. Half of the bear is covered with historic pictures, while the other half is covered with pictures depicting modern day Santa Clarita.

More than 400 photos were used to create the Heritage Bear.

Meet the artist Scott Groller and learn about the Heritage Bear in this video:

