Family Promise Announces Organizational Changes

Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley, a local nonprofit whose mission is to transform lives of families at-risk of or currently experiencing homelessness, announced some staff changes to its organization.

The organizational changes are listed below.

Rachel Rieckhoff, who served as Executive Director of Programs, has left Family Promise. We are so grateful for her work with families and her leadership over our programs. “When I started working at Family Promise, I had always intended it to be short-term. I think it’s a real testament to our staff, board, volunteers, and especially our families that it’s now been 4.5 years of working at Family Promise. I’ve learned so much and have met many wonderful people during that time. Words cannot express my gratitude. Even though I’m stepping away, my heart with always be with Family Promise. Thank you Roché for taking a chance on me those many years ago and for giving me the opportunity to serve our amazing community. I’m excited to watch you, Monica, Rubi, and Christeana shine moving forward in service to our incredible families.”

Monica Holmes, who has been our Case Manager since 2022 and who just returned from maternity leave, is our new Program Director. With our case managers she will oversee our programs to families staying in our interim house and motels, our rent and supplies assistance, community volunteering and involvement, and case management and referrals. Contact her at monica@familypromisescv.org.

Christeana Caldwell comes to us from Bridge to Home and is our new Case and Housing Manager. With experience in shelters and housing navigation services she has become a steadfast source of support. Her unwavering commitment to the well-being of others is guided by the principle of treating individuals with the same compassion she would hope to receive. Contact her at christeana@familypromisescv.org.

Rubi Torres started in 2023 as our Case and Volunteer Manager who provides case management to our Spanish speaking clients. She oversees our volunteers and in-kind donations of supplies, meals, and toiletries. Contact her at rubi@familypromisescv.org. Sign up here to provide groceries, meals, and supplies to the families living in our interim house https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60B0E49A4A82DA5FB6-46643408-2024#/.

Dr. Roché Vermaak has been the Executive Director since 2017 and oversees all administration, staff, fundraising, golf tournament, grant writing, and our build. “We are excited to have three experienced case management and program staff to serve local families experiencing homelessness. We offer a hand up to help families exit homelessness and become housed again. We are grateful to individuals, businesses, congregations, schools, foundations, and volunteers who provide the funding and supplies to shelter families in our interim house and motels, offer rent assistance and supplies, and case management services. We are anxiously waiting for our build permit to be approved and Williams Homes and their contractors are ready to build a 2,700 ft² resource center and four 815 ft² interim housing units.” Watch the latest video here https://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=shared&v=MyBRI9f3y4g. Contact him at rvermaak@familypromisescv.org.

Christina Hahn is our latest board member. She’s an attorney who practices civil litigation with a specialty in real estate law. She volunteered in Family Promise’s Christmas outreach event for local families in need. “I’m looking forward to more volunteer involvement opportunities and guiding Family Promise to further support more families in need.”

Full the list of Board of Directors, visit https://www.familypromisescv.org/board.

For more information on Family Promise SCV, visit https://www.familypromisescv.org/.

You may also follow the organization at https://www.facebook.com/familypromisescv.org/ or

https://www.instagram.com/familypromisescv/.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...