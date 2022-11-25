Family Promise of SCV Seeks Donors to Adopt Families

This holiday season Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley is looking for businesses and individuals to adopt families in need.

Family Promise of SCV is a nonprofit organization mobilizing local resources to help homeless families in the SCV.

For more information contact Rachel by email or text at Rachel@familypromisescv.org or (661) 727-3223.

