header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 17
1837 - Trapper Peter LaBeck killed by grizzly bear at El Tejon [story]
Peter LaBeck
Oct. 28: Make-A-Blanket Day for Project Linus
| Tuesday, Oct 17, 2023
Make-A-Blanket Day 2023 Poster

Make-A-Blanket Day for Project Linus will be held Saturday, Oct. 28 at the College of the Canyon’s East Gym at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

The event will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drop off of blankets already completed will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be food trucks at the event if you would like to purchase food.

Nonprofit Ventures – Project Linus is a chapter of a national non-profit organization, Project Linus that has chapters in all 50 states, that specializes in making and delivering handmade blankets across the Santa Clarita Valley to provide love, security and comfort to children who are seriously ill and/or traumatized.

It is also the mission to provide a rewarding and fun service opportunity that benefits children for interested individuals, students and groups in the SCV community.

To sign up to particate in Make-A-Blanket Day please fill out the online form here: https://forms.gle/qRMQgeDBx4qCTxW66.

To view an instructional video for how to make blankets the Project Linus Way: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2vEzen4G5n8.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Dec. 3: Newhall Holiday Marketplace Boutique
Tuesday, Oct 17, 2023
Dec. 3: Newhall Holiday Marketplace Boutique
The Newhall Holiday Marketplace community boutique will be held Sunday Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Newhall Community Center, 22422 Market St., Newhall, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...
Oct. 28: Make-A-Blanket Day for Project Linus
Tuesday, Oct 17, 2023
Oct. 28: Make-A-Blanket Day for Project Linus
Make-A-Blanket Day for Project Linus will be held Saturday, Oct. 28 at the College of the Canyon’s East Gym at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...
Oct. 21: Green Santa Clarita Rain Barrel Class, Distribution
Tuesday, Oct 17, 2023
Oct. 21: Green Santa Clarita Rain Barrel Class, Distribution
The next rain barrel class to learn about rainwater harvesting and distribution of purchased rain barrels will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. This is the last rain barrel event for 2023.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Dec. 3: Newhall Holiday Marketplace Boutique
The Newhall Holiday Marketplace community boutique will be held Sunday Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Newhall Community Center, 22422 Market St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Dec. 3: Newhall Holiday Marketplace Boutique
Oct. 28: Make-A-Blanket Day for Project Linus
Make-A-Blanket Day for Project Linus will be held Saturday, Oct. 28 at the College of the Canyon’s East Gym at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Oct. 28: Make-A-Blanket Day for Project Linus
Oct. 21: Green Santa Clarita Rain Barrel Class, Distribution
The next rain barrel class to learn about rainwater harvesting and distribution of purchased rain barrels will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. This is the last rain barrel event for 2023.
Oct. 21: Green Santa Clarita Rain Barrel Class, Distribution
Festival of Trees: Spectacular Holiday Tradition Returns to SCV
As the holiday season approaches, the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has announced the return of the beloved Annual Festival of Trees. This festive celebration epitomizes the spirit of the season, offering an opportunity for the community to come together and give back.
Festival of Trees: Spectacular Holiday Tradition Returns to SCV
Records Fall for TMU XC at Riverside
It was another record-setting morning for The Master's University cross country teams at the Highlander Invitational in Riverside, Calif., on Saturday, Oct. 14. The men placed second to NCAA Division I host, University of California, Riverside, while the women finished seventh, also against top NCAA competition. Both the men and the women recorded team-time school records over their respective distances.
Records Fall for TMU XC at Riverside
Newsom Signs Bill Requiring Cursive Instruction in Grades 1-6
California Governor Gavin Newsom signed AB446 into law on Friday, Oct. 13 that will require cursive instruction in California schools from first through sixth grades.
Newsom Signs Bill Requiring Cursive Instruction in Grades 1-6
Nov. 16: VIA After Five at COC Advanced Technology Center
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Nov. 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the College of the Canyons Advanced Technology Center.
Nov. 16: VIA After Five at COC Advanced Technology Center
Nov. 4: Valencia Hills Wave Swim Team Holiday Boutique
The Valencia Hills Wave Swim Team is hosting its annual “A Holiday Marketplace” fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Valencia Hills HOA Clubhouse.
Nov. 4: Valencia Hills Wave Swim Team Holiday Boutique
Cougars Cross Country Teams Both Run Top-Six at Mt. SAC Invite
College of the Canyons ran at the annual Mt. San Antonio College Invitational on Friday, Oct. 13 competing in its final race before the championship portion of its schedule begins.
Cougars Cross Country Teams Both Run Top-Six at Mt. SAC Invite
Ken Striplin | SENSES: A Main Street Monster Mash
It seems as though we were just announcing the transformation of Main Street in Old Town Newhall into a one-night Saint Patrick’s Day party, but time flies when you’re having a great time at SENSES Block Party.
Ken Striplin | SENSES: A Main Street Monster Mash
Oct. 28: See ‘Ramona’ at Rancho Camulos National Landmark
On Saturday, Oct. 28 join expert silent film historians, Hugh Munro Neely and Dydia Dylyser and walk in the footsteps of D W Griffith and Mary Pickford at the exact preserved locations where they shot the 1910 film "Ramona."
Oct. 28: See ‘Ramona’ at Rancho Camulos National Landmark
Today in SCV History (Oct. 17)
1837 - Trapper Peter LaBeck killed by grizzly bear at El Tejon [story]
Peter LaBeck
Ocean Water Warning for Oct. 16
With High Temperatures returning this week the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for Oct. 16
California Drives Improvements in Student Performance, Development
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, the California Department of Education, and partners today unveiled plans to drive improvements in statewide student performance at a press conference.
California Drives Improvements in Student Performance, Development
Valencia High Teacher Named One of Five 2024 California Teachers of the Year
Valencia High School English teacher Casey Cuny has been named one of five California Teachers of the Year by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond.
Valencia High Teacher Named One of Five 2024 California Teachers of the Year
Oct. 21: Halloween Movie Under the Oaks
Placerita Canyon Nature Center will host a presentation on bats and show a movie, Disney’s “Hocus Pocus” on Saturday, Oct. 21.
Oct. 21: Halloween Movie Under the Oaks
Seven Productions Filming This Week in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Oct. 16 - Sunday, Oct. 22.
Seven Productions Filming This Week in Santa Clarita
Princess Cruises Announces Partners with World’s Most Famous Butcher
A shared passion for tradition, tastes and a love of celebration underscores a new exclusive partnership between Valencia-based Princess Cruises and the world’s most famous butcher, Dario Cecchini.
Princess Cruises Announces Partners with World’s Most Famous Butcher
CSUN Open House Welcomes Prospective Students to Campus
California State University, Northridge is hosting its annual Open House on Saturday, Oct. 28, offering local high school and community college students an all-access look at the campus and its programs. 
CSUN Open House Welcomes Prospective Students to Campus
Oct. 18: Regular Meeting of the Hart School Board
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Oct. 18, beginning with closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: Regular Meeting of the Hart School Board
Oct. 20-21: Hart Show Choir Fall Concert, Hart on Broadway
The William S. Hart High School Show Choir will present its fall concert, Hart on Broadway on Friday, Oct, 20 and Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. both nights.
Oct. 20-21: Hart Show Choir Fall Concert, Hart on Broadway
Oct. 16-20: National School Bus Safety Week
Enhancing the safety of every child’s journey to and from school is the focus of National School Bus Safety Week, Oct. 16-20. With the school year in full swing, the California Highway Patrol is reminding the public that school bus safety is a two-way street, a responsibility shared by professional school bus drivers and every motorist on California’s roadways.
Oct. 16-20: National School Bus Safety Week
Schiavo’s Bills to Streamline Affordable Housing Signed by Governor
California Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced that California Governor Gavin Newsom signed her package of bills (AB 519 and AB 911) to streamline the development of affordable housing in California.
Schiavo’s Bills to Streamline Affordable Housing Signed by Governor
Today in SCV History (Oct. 16)
1853 - Sarah Gifford, community leader and wife of Newhall's first railroad station agent, born in England [story]
Sarah Gifford
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: