Oct. 28: Make-A-Blanket Day for Project Linus

Make-A-Blanket Day for Project Linus will be held Saturday, Oct. 28 at the College of the Canyon’s East Gym at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

The event will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drop off of blankets already completed will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be food trucks at the event if you would like to purchase food.

Nonprofit Ventures – Project Linus is a chapter of a national non-profit organization, Project Linus that has chapters in all 50 states, that specializes in making and delivering handmade blankets across the Santa Clarita Valley to provide love, security and comfort to children who are seriously ill and/or traumatized.

It is also the mission to provide a rewarding and fun service opportunity that benefits children for interested individuals, students and groups in the SCV community.

To sign up to particate in Make-A-Blanket Day please fill out the online form here: https://forms.gle/qRMQgeDBx4qCTxW66.

To view an instructional video for how to make blankets the Project Linus Way: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2vEzen4G5n8.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...