Oct. 28: Make-A-Blanket Day for Project Linus

Make-A-Blanket Day for Project Linus will be held Saturday, Oct. 28 at the College of the Canyon’s East Gym at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
The event will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drop off of blankets already completed will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be food trucks at the event if you would like to purchase food.
Nonprofit Ventures – Project Linus is a chapter of a national non-profit organization, Project Linus that has chapters in all 50 states, that specializes in making and delivering handmade blankets across the Santa Clarita Valley to provide love, security and comfort to children who are seriously ill and/or traumatized.
It is also the mission to provide a rewarding and fun service opportunity that benefits children for interested individuals, students and groups in the SCV community.
The next rain barrel class to learn about rainwater harvesting and distribution of purchased rain barrels will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. This is the last rain barrel event for 2023.
As the holiday season approaches, the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has announced the return of the beloved Annual Festival of Trees. This festive celebration epitomizes the spirit of the season, offering an opportunity for the community to come together and give back.
It was another record-setting morning for The Master's University cross country teams at the Highlander Invitational in Riverside, Calif., on Saturday, Oct. 14. The men placed second to NCAA Division I host, University of California, Riverside, while the women finished seventh, also against top NCAA competition. Both the men and the women recorded team-time school records over their respective distances.
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Nov. 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the College of the Canyons Advanced Technology Center.
It seems as though we were just announcing the transformation of Main Street in Old Town Newhall into a one-night Saint Patrick’s Day party, but time flies when you’re having a great time at SENSES Block Party.
On Saturday, Oct. 28 join expert silent film historians, Hugh Munro Neely and Dydia Dylyser and walk in the footsteps of D W Griffith and Mary Pickford at the exact preserved locations where they shot the 1910 film "Ramona."
With High Temperatures returning this week the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, the California Department of Education, and partners today unveiled plans to drive improvements in statewide student performance at a press conference.
California State University, Northridge is hosting its annual Open House on Saturday, Oct. 28, offering local high school and community college students an all-access look at the campus and its programs.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Oct. 18, beginning with closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Enhancing the safety of every child’s journey to and from school is the focus of National School Bus Safety Week, Oct. 16-20. With the school year in full swing, the California Highway Patrol is reminding the public that school bus safety is a two-way street, a responsibility shared by professional school bus drivers and every motorist on California’s roadways.
California Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced that California Governor Gavin Newsom signed her package of bills (AB 519 and AB 911) to streamline the development of affordable housing in California.
