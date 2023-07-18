July 29: Santa Clarita Grocery Hosts Operation Rolling Gratitude

Santa Clarita Grocery is holding an Operation Rolling Gratitude drive-up for Santa Clarita Valley veterans and their families on Saturday, July 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Veterans and their families are welcome to drive up to 21176 Centre Pointe Parkway for a free lunch and food.

A free hot dog lunch with chips and drink will be provided.

Santa Clarita Grocery is an all-volunteer non-profit organization providing groceries for Santa Clarita Valley residents challenged with food insecurities.

For more information, visit santaclaritagrocery.org or call (661) 425-7575.

