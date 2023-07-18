July 29: Santa Clarita Grocery Hosts Operation Rolling Gratitude

The Santa Clarita Speed Skating Club is offering free lessons in short-track speed skating on Wednesdays at 5:15 p.m. during the month of July. Escape the heat and try one of the fastest sports on ice, urges club officials. The club will provide the speed skates on a first come, first served basis.
Kidsave, a global children’s charity that advocates for and supports the adoption of older children growing up in orphanages and foster care, including 12-year-old Matt who is currently living with a host family in Stevenson Ranch, is kickstarting their Summer Miracles Program, in which families in the United States open their hearts and homes to kids from Colombia for five weeks.
Blue Star Ranch will hold its 2023 Open House Event on Saturday, Sept. 9. The event will invite donors, veterans and their families and everyone interested in assisting veterans to learn about Blue Star Ranch's program sessions for veterans.
Older adults who love to sing can join in song this fall with Encore Creativity for Older Adults, the nation’s largest choral arts organization for adults 55 and older. The fall season of singing is open for registration for all older adults in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Nominations for the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences 75th Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday, July 12 from the Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles. The nominations included a number of California Institute of the Arts alums.
As part of the 2023 Summer Reading Program the Jo Anne Darcy Canyon Country Library branch of the Santa Clarita Public Library placed four chicken eggs in an incubator in June and live-streamed video on the city’s YouTube channel so residents could watch the chicks hatch.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have unanimously voted to approve a new ordinance that will implement design standards for residential and mixed-use construction projects across all 42 of the county’s unincorporated communities.
Santa Clarita Shakespeare, in association with the city of Santa Clarita, will offer one of Shakespeare’s first comedies “Love's Labours Lost,” directed by Luck Hari on Friday, Aug. 4 and Saturday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 7 at 5 p.m.
The city of Santa Clarita's Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee Santa Clara River is having its regular meeting Thursday, July 20, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., in the Carl Boyer Room at City Hall.
California State University, Northridge officials have renamed, reinvented and reimagined the university’s Institute of Feminist Studies and Social Action , providing the campus with a think tank to inspire participation in guiding social change.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, July 19, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
