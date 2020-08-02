Fast-Moving Castaic Fire Erupts to 160 Acres

Firefighters responded to a fast-moving brush fire near Castaic Lake on Saturday that had the potential for 500 acres, according to fire officials.

Crews in the first alarm responded to reports of a fire near the boat launch on the 32000 block of Castaic Lake Drive around 4:04 p.m., according to Andrew Mitchell, spokesman for the Angeles National Forest. Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel also responded to the scene.

Dubbed the Castaic Fire, the blaze had reached 160 acres by around 5:40 p.m. with 0% containment, prompting the closure of the lake and Templin Highway from Ridge Route East. No structures were reported threatened.

The blaze had reached 1 acre by around 4:20 p.m., and was running uphill in medium to heavy fuel in an old burn area from years back, according to firefighters on the scene.

“We sent a full first alarm brush response,” said Mitchell. “Usually, we send five engines but now with high temperatures, we send seven. We also send out patrols, a tanker copters and dozers.”

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be released as soon as it becomes available.