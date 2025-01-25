Feb. 2: Sierra Hillbillies Groundhog Dance

The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club invites everyone to a Groundhog Day themed Square Dance on Sunday, Feb. 2. The Sierra Hillbillies have supported American Folkdance in the Santa Clarita Valley for 57 years.

Dale Hoppers will be our caller from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA. 91355.

Hoppers will be calling SSD with Line Dancing at the breaks.

The cost is $12 per person. Come dressed for the theme, or casual dress is always welcome.

For more information, Call (661) 262-9525, or email hillbillies.pres@gmail.com.

Visit www.sierrahillbillies.org, or follow on Facebook.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...