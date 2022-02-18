Feb. 22: Volunteers Needed for 2022 Greater L.A. Homeless Count

Uploaded: , Friday, Feb 18, 2022

By City of Santa Clarita

The city of Santa Clarita is partnering with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and the local non-profit Bridge to Home for the 2022 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count on Feb. 22.

This annual census counts our neighbors currently experiencing unsheltered homelessness. The data received from the count will help to better direct and advocate funding and resources to support the needs of our unhoused population.

In order to complete the count, the city is looking for residents to volunteer. The count will take place from 6 p.m. until midnight at The Centre. Volunteers will be placed into teams and go out into the field to count. This year, the entire count will be done via the Akido Connect application.

Participants will need a smartphone in order to mark their tallies directly in the mobile app. If a volunteer does not own a smartphone, they will be placed in a group with a volunteer who does have access to a smartphone. The application is available to download for free in the Apple and Android App stores.

By following the COVID guidelines, participating in the count is safe and easy. The deployment site will provide personal protective equipment and all participants are required to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing rules. Residents are also encouraged to sign up in teams but can also register individually.

For information on the count or how to register as a volunteer visit They Count Will You. Residents can also contact Randi Wyatt-Billings, Bridge to Home Volunteer Coordinator, at randi.wyatt-billings@btohome.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...