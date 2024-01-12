Feb. 24: Bridge to Home Soup for the Soul Gala

Bridge to Home will host the fundraising Soup for the Soul Gala “Lighting the Way Home” on Saturday, Feb. 24 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia. Tickets to the gala are $150 per person.

All funds raised will help provide stability, meals, safe shelter, mental health case management services and program support to those experiencing homelessness in the Santa Clarita Valley.

There will be a formal sit-down dinner, the signature auction, the latest news on the new full-service interim shelter facility now under construction and scheduled to open in June of this year and heartfelt moments of sharing why raising funds for Bridge to Home is so very important to the Santa Clarita Valley.

Reception and registration begins at 5:30 p.m. with dinner and program beginning at 6:30 p.m,

Business or cocktail attire suggested.

The event will be held at the Hytt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.

“Your support plays a vital role in the expansion and sustainability of our services by allowing us to reach even more individuals and families in need by lifting them out of homelessness and into housing. All funds raised will help provide stability, meals, safe shelter, mental health case management services, and program support for those experiencing homelessness in our community,” said Bridge to Home officials in a statement announcing the fundraiser.

Soup for the Soul will celebrate and honor clients, volunteers, contributors and the impact Bridge to Home is making in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Sponsorship opportunities still available. Click here to learn more about sponsoring the Soup for the Soul 2024 Gala.

Volunteers are welcome. Bridge to Home is seeking volunteer support for this event, from planning committee support to helping hands before and during the event. If you would like to be part of this important fundraising event, please fill out this form or email the Director of Development at amanda.oconnor@btohome.org.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit https://btohome.org/soup-for-the-soul.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...