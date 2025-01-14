Feb. 28: Entry Deadline for Youth Arts Showcase

The Ninth Annual Youth Arts Showcase Painters, Pictures and Prose Contest is now accepting submissions. Deadline to submit is Friday Feb. 28.

The Youth Arts Showcase Youth Arts is an annual visual and literary arts contest showcasing the artistic talents of youth in the city of Santa Clarita. All public, private and homeschooled students, grades K-12, within the city of Santa Clarita are invited to submit original creative work.

Entries from 13–18-year-olds will also qualify for the Santa Clarita Sister Cities Young Artists and Authors Showcase.

This year’s theme for submissions is “Friendship: The Heartbeat of Global Peace.”

Submissions will be accepted in the following categories:

Visual Arts Category

Young artists may submit original work in the following forms:

Paintings and drawings

Digital artwork

Photography

Artwork must be 24×36 inches or smaller.

Literary Arts Category

Young authors may submit original written work in the following forms:

Poetry

Prose

Stories

Written work must not exceed 1,000 words

The annual Youth Arts Showcase will be held Saturday, March 15 at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Santa Clarita CA 91321, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

First, second and third place prizes will be awarded for Best Overall in each grade division and category.

The entry deadline is Friday, Feb. 28. Submit entry with contest entry form and contest artwork or literary work to: Youth Arts Showcase, 22704 Ninth St., Newhall, CA 91321. Attn: Arts & Events

The Youth Arts Showcase entry form can be found at www.cognitoforms.com/CityOfSantaClaritaArtsAndEvents/_9thAnnualYouthArtsShowcasePaintersPicturesAndProseContest.

Visit SantaClaritaArts.com for more information.

Email AEO@santa-clarita.com or call (661) 250-3787.

