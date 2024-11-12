Get ready to embrace the magic of the season with JCI Santa Clarita’s annual event, Santa’s Helpers.

Prayer Angels for the Military, Inc. needs your help to be sure local heroes overseas are not forgotten during the holidays.

The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 11 to Sunday, Nov. 17.

The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., 1st Floor, Santa Clarita.

Mission Opera will present its Fifth Annual Winter Holidays of the World, a free concert for residents of the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding areas, featuring a celebration of international winter holidays through music and dance.

A partnership formed by the County of Los Angeles and leading Los Angeles philanthropic organizations have announced the formation of the Los Angeles County Office of Food Equity.

The Small Business Development Center is offering a free Restaurant Academy online webinar on how to "Start a Food Business in Your Home: The NEW Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operator."

In the race for Congress George Whitesides (D) has overtaken incumbent Mike Garcia (R) by nearly 7,000 votes.

They made it hard on themselves, but The Master's University's women's volleyball team defeated the Life Pacific Warriors in the final match of the season to win the GSAC Women's Volleyball regular season championship on Friday, Nov. 8.

Placerita Canyon Natural Area will host the Mojave Desert Burrowers and Survival event Sunday, Nov. 17 from 2-3 p.m. at 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.

Heading into their games on Friday, Nov. 8, three Foothill League football teams had hopes for deep playoff runs. Valencia and Hart had their hopes dashed, but Golden Valley won, and will play on.

Join Hart show Choir performers on an interactive journey through a holiday classic with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 2-7 p.m., Saturday, Dec 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Hart High School cafeteria, 24825 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

The Castaic Union School District will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Nov. 14 at the District Office, located at 28131 Livingston Avenue in Valencia. A closed session will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by an open session at 6 p.m., where there will be a report of closed session action.

Golden Years Dog Sanctuary welcomes all to its Sit or Stroll open house, adoption event and fundraiser, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at 12682 Kagel Canyon Road, Sylmar, CA 91342.

College of the Canyons is sending both its cross country teams to the state championship meet for a second straight season after the Cougars posted a pair of successful runs at the 3C2A Southern California Regional Championships at Chaffey College on Friday, Nov. 8.

Nov. 30-Dec. 1: FFA Christmas Tree Sales Fundraiser Festival The Future Farmers of America will host a Christmas Tree Sales Fundraiser Festival in Frazier Park one weekend only on Saturday, Nov. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 1.

Nov. 28: COC Invites Runners to Thanksgiving ‘Turkey Trot’ The College of the Canyons Athletics Department invites community members of all ages to run, walk or jog in the 16th annual Thanksgiving Day 'Turkey Trot' event benefiting the college's cross country and track & field programs 8 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28 at College of the Canyons Valencia Campus, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Nov. 13: COC Board Regular Business Meeting The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Nov. 13, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 3 p.m.

Nov. 16: Old Town Newhall Will Light Up Main Street Step onto Main Street in Old Town Newhall and be transported to the ultimate Winter Wonderland, complete with real snow, a chance to meet Santa and of course, tens of thousands of dazzling lights to create the perfect kickoff to the holiday season. The city of Santa Clarita welcomes the community to Light Up Main Street, presented by DrinkPAK, in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 4-8 p.m.

Vasquez Rock Natural Area Celebrates New Signage Program The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation debuted its first new signage and mapping project at the 945-acre Vasquez Rocks Natural Area on Saturday, Nov 9.