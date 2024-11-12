Downloads:
Call to Order
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Commission Secretary Announcement
Approval of Regular Meeting Minutes
Minutes of Oct 10, 2024 6:00 PM
Arts Spotlight
Arts Star
Public Participation
Staff Comments
New Business
1. SANTA CLARITA VALLEY HISTORIC ASSETS

An update on Recommendation 2.7 of the Arts Master Plan, detailing the changes occurring in relation to the community’s historical assets.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
2. THE MAIN THEATRE 2024 – 2025 SEASON

An overview of the remaining performances and events of the current season and the 2025 season at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
Arts Commission Comments and Committee Reports
Staff Comments
Items for future Consideration
Adjournment
Future Meetings