Feb. 14: Artist Deadline to ‘Saddle Up Santa Clarita’

The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration for the upcoming “Saddle Up Santa Clarita” juried exhibition, which will be on view at City Hall.

Santa Clarita invites artists to submit work that celebrates Santa Clarita’s rich Western heritage, capturing the spirit, adventure and legacy of the Old West.

From rugged landscapes and cowboy culture to historic landmarks and Western-inspired storytelling, this exhibit will honor the vibrant history that defines the community. This exhibit aims to immersive visitors in the nostalgia and charm of the Western era, filling the City Hall gallery with the timeless artistry and culture of the frontier.

Join the city of Santa Clarita in showcasing the heart of Santa Clarita’s Western roots through your unique artistic vision.

Deadline to Apply: Feb. 14.

Exhibition Dates: March 6-May 14.

Artwork Drop-off: March 6.

Artwork Pick-up: May 14.

Location: City of Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd. #120, Valencia, CA 91355.

Artists will be notified of juried results roughly two weeks after the deadline.

All hanging artwork must be properly wired.

Maximum size 40” x 50” (including frame).

Maximum weight: 20lbs.

Artwork previously exhibited with the city will not be considered.

Mailed artwork will not be accepted.

Artists must physically hand-deliver and pickup their artwork.

Per ADA compliance, artwork cannot protrude more than four inches from the wall.

Acceptable mediums include: Painting, drawing, sculpture, printmaking, photography, textiles and mixed-media.

This call is open to artists regardless of race, color, religion, natural origin, gender, age, military status, sexual orientation, marital status, or physical or mental disabilities

Each respective artist will be responsible for handling the sale of their own artwork included in this exhibition. The city of Santa Clarita or its employees will not be responsible for the sale of artwork. In the event the city is approached by an interested buyer, the city will provide the interested buyer’s information to the artist who will then execute the sale of their own artwork. There is no commission due to the city.

Per city policy, the contract states that artwork must be on display during the duration of the exhibit and cannot be removed earlier. This is standard procedures and expectations within the arts industry for exhibits.

Early removal of artwork before the exhibit has ended will affect an artist’s ability to participate in future opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita’s art exhibits programs.

To apply or for more information visit santaclaritaarts.com.

