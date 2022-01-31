Feb. 7: Henry Mayo Fitness Offers Community Class on Mindful Meditation

Henry Mayo Fitness and Health is offering a community education class “Release and Let Go: Learn to Meditate” on Monday, Feb. 7 at 4 p.m. in-person and online.

Meditation has been practiced for thousands of years and is a tool for rediscovering the body’s own inner intelligence. Through meditation techniques, relaxation exercises and brief discussions, the class will explore meditation practices that can be applied to your day-to-day life.

Manage stress and reduce anxiety, improve relationships, create inner peace, enhance your sleep pattern and lower blood sugar.

Community Education at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health offers health and wellness classes and lectures. Classes are offered in small in person sessions and as virtual learning.

Class size is limited. Registration is required at Henry Mayo Community Education.

A full list of upcoming classes can be found at: Henry Mayo classes.

Community Education held at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health, 24525 Town Center Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.

