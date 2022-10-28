Nov. 20: Diviners Fest 2022 Offers Mindful, Healing Activities

Join the Diviners Fest 2022 on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Rowher flat OHV area in Santa Clarita.

The event will feature different kinds of art forms and a wide variety of mindful and healing activities including: Soulful Art activities, Wisdom Talk, vegan food and more.

If you are seeking a festival where you can be uplifted, energetic as well as having inner freedom, peaceful and deeply connected, Diviners Fest 2022 is the wonderful place for you.

The Diviners Fest is a one-day annual event of the Diviners Movement, a non-profit organization whose mission is to bring healing, celebration, and healing energy to the world through the combination of arts and meditation.

The festival features more than 20 awakened artists and more than 30 spiritual and wellness vendors.

Activities:

— Uplifting music, dance and other heart touching performances by artists.

— Meditation practice inviting you to be peaceful and to connect with your own master inside.

— Mindful Talks from great masters.

— Nourish your body with nutritious vegan food.

— Access to local nature-friendly vendors and unique creative crafts.

For more information visit https://diviners.in/fest.

FAQ about Diviner Fest 2022: https://bit.ly/3eToETB

Diviner fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/Divinersmovement/

Free Diviners Festival

Sunday, Nov. 20 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

13845 Sierra Highway,

Santa Clarita, CA 91390

