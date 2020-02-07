Feb. 8: SCV Water Hosting Water-Wise Vegetable Gardening Class

Have your beauty and eat it, too. Join SCV Water on Saturday, Feb. 8., from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. to learn about Waterwise Vegetable Gardening. We’ll show you how to integrate edible plants, fruits and vegetables into a water-wise landscape that doesn’t sacrifice curb appeal.

All classes are held at SCV Water, located at 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita.

To register, and to see a complete list of classes for 2020, visit www.yourSCVwater.com or call (661) 513-1230 and sign up.

The instructor for this class will be Steve Williams.

Note: Instructors may change without notice.

Steve received his horticultural training at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, California. He honed his skills at Descanso and Huntington Botanical Gardens where he worked as garden staff and plant

propagator/nursery manager for ten years. He has been affiliated with UCCE Master Gardeners since 1996. Steve is Professor of Horticulture Mt. SAC where he has been teaching free, weekly Home Gardening classes for over 10 years.

SCV Water’s mission is to provide responsible water stewardship to ensure the Santa Clarita Valley has reliable supplies of high quality water at a reasonable cost.