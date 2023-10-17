Festival of Trees: Spectacular Holiday Tradition Returns to SCV

As the holiday season approaches, the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has announced the return of the beloved Annual Festival of Trees. This festive celebration epitomizes the spirit of the season, offering an opportunity for the community to come together and give back.

The Festival of Trees is not merely an event; it is a cherished tradition that ushers in the holiday season in the Santa Clarita Valley. Over two decades, it has grown in scale and significance, thanks to the unwavering support of the community and the dedication of its organizers.

“As Festival of Trees Chairs, we invite you to join us in creating magical moments at this beloved holiday tradition. Let’s come together, support local youth, and share the warmth of the season,” – Jenny and Tim Ketchepaw

This year’s Festival promises to be grander than ever, spanning three days from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19. The grand opening, the “Magic of the Lights Gala” on Nov. 17, is a night to remember. It features a live auction, catering by Wolf Creek and a silent auction, all in a festive atmosphere.

What makes the Festival of Trees truly special is its ability to cater to everyone’s tastes. For art enthusiasts, there are exquisitely designed Christmas trees, each with a unique story, available for bidding in live and silent auctions. These trees are more than decorations; they are an expression of creativity and goodwill. The proceeds from these auctions go to support children and teens at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.

Adding a dash of sweet magic to the event is the whimsical Gingerbread Village, a delightful creation by culinary artisans. While they aren’t edible, they are a feast for the eyes and are available for purchase.

The Festival of Trees is a family affair, offering activities for all ages. Children can explore their creativity at the dedicated children’s corner, complete with cookie decorating and holiday crafts. And, of course, no holiday celebration is complete without a visit from Santa Claus, who will be available for photos (please check the schedule in advance). For those who appreciate the arts, live entertainment by local dance groups will take center stage.

“In the true spirit of the season, this event is about coming together, supporting local youth, and embracing the holiday spirit. It’s not just an event; it’s a heartwarming experience that embodies the true essence of the holiday season,” said Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley CEO Matthew Nelson. “The Festival of Trees aligns with our mission of inspiring and enabling all youth, especially those who need it most, to reach their full potential.”

Mark your calendars for Nov. 17-19 and join the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.

For tickets and sponsorships, visit www.scvbgc.org or call (661) 254-2582 ext. 103.

