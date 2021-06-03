header image

June 2
1945 - Local residents vote 432-2 to approve $300,000 bond measure to build SCV's first high school [story]
Hart High
Firefighter Remembered in Agua Dulce Vigil
| Wednesday, Jun 2, 2021
Los Angeles County
Curtis, a firefighter with the Los Angeles City Fire Department leads a vigil in the wake of a deadly shooting at LACoFD Fire Station 81 Tuesday morning. June 01, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

During a community-wide vigil Tuesday night, more than 100 people carried glow sticks, wore Los Angeles County Fire Department T-shirts or spoke fondly of the firefighter killed during a shooting Tuesday morning at his workplace, Fire Station 81.

Throughout the night, both those who had the microphone in their hand and those who came to stand and listen emphasized that the event was organized and designed for a community that considers itself tight-knit.

“We just recently had fires and they protected our community,” said Ashley Arndt, who said she had brought her three children along with her to the vigil. “It is really important to show our kids how to bring the community together in a time of grief.”

Speakers came to the front of the crowd, and gave speeches on the firefighter — whose name has not yet been released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office and was withheld from speeches out of respect for his family — calling him a devoted father, mentor and firefighter.

His coworkers and fellow community members who knew him said that the firefighter, who was described by L.A. County Fire Department Chief Daryl Osby on Tuesday as 44-year-old firefighter specialist who was with the department for approximately 20 years, was one of a kind, and would never be heard raising his voice to someone.

As the speeches went on, some cried while others held one another closely, but all attentively listened to the anecdotes and kind words about their fellow community member and protector. The Acton Park event had a special meaning to some as the park has come to symbolize a central hub for the local residents over the years, a place that has hosted Fourth of July celebrations, school events, and kids’ sports.

“There’s just camaraderie here,” said Alana Altmayer, an Acton resident who helped organize the event. “It’s just a tight-knit family and when something happens, you know that you’re not alone.”

Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District campuses temporarily locked down on Tuesday as a result of the shooting, and parents such as Arndt and her fellow parents at the vigil felt it important for their children to understand why.

Toward the end of the event, a singer came forward to sing “Amazing Grace.” After getting feedback from the microphone, she decided to sing the song without it. She was accompanied by all those in attendance. At the end, a chorus of applause rang out, as one.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 27,960; L.A. County Starts Season Ticket Sweepstakes For Vaccinations
Wednesday, Jun 2, 2021
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 27,960; L.A. County Starts Season Ticket Sweepstakes For Vaccinations
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday nine new deaths and 120 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,960 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Wilk ‘Learning Acceleration’ Bill Heads To State Assembly
Wednesday, Jun 2, 2021
Wilk ‘Learning Acceleration’ Bill Heads To State Assembly
State Senator Scott Wilk announced that Senate Bill 545 has made it out of the senate Appropriations Committee and has received unanimous support on the senate floor.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
State Superintendent Announces Statewide Program to Feed Children Amid Child Care Closures
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced on Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved California’s plan to launch a new food assistance program for children up to age six.
State Superintendent Announces Statewide Program to Feed Children Amid Child Care Closures
June 9: SCV Water Plans Public Hearings for Water Shortage Contingency Plan, Ordinance Meeting
SCV Water is undertaking several important planning efforts to ensure adequate long-term water quality and supplies for today and tomorrow.
June 9: SCV Water Plans Public Hearings for Water Shortage Contingency Plan, Ordinance Meeting
Ken Striplin: Residents Should Prepare For Wildfires
Our community and City Council have worked diligently over the years to preserve the tens of thousands of acres of pristine open space that surrounds our City.
Ken Striplin: Residents Should Prepare For Wildfires
Newhall School District Receives $500,000 IBM Grant
Newhall School District today announced it is among six United States K-12 public school districts awarded the IBM Education Security Preparedness Grant. 
Newhall School District Receives $500,000 IBM Grant
Wilk ‘Learning Acceleration’ Bill Heads To State Assembly
State Senator Scott Wilk announced that Senate Bill 545 has made it out of the senate Appropriations Committee and has received unanimous support on the senate floor.
Wilk ‘Learning Acceleration’ Bill Heads To State Assembly
SCV Water’s Latest Virtual Gardening Class: Managing Soils
SCV Water's virtual gardening class for June returns to cover managing the soil and fertilizers in the garden.
SCV Water’s Latest Virtual Gardening Class: Managing Soils
City Library Launches 2021 Summer Reading Program
The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to announce the kickoff of the annual Summer Reading Program.
City Library Launches 2021 Summer Reading Program
COC Honors The Class Of 2021’s Accomplishments
College of the Canyons will honor its 2021 graduating class during a special ‘Grad Walk’ celebration, which will be held from June 2 to 5 in the Honor Grove. 
COC Honors The Class Of 2021’s Accomplishments
SCV Water Gearing Up to Reopen Customer Care Lobby
With the COVID-19 vaccine available and the State’s plans to move away from its tier system if certain conditions are met, SCV Water is gearing up to re-open its Customer Care lobby located at 24631 Avenue Rockefeller in Valencia on Tuesday, July 6.
SCV Water Gearing Up to Reopen Customer Care Lobby
June 3: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Virtual Regular Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission will hold a virtual regular meeting Thursday, June 3, at 6:00 p.m.
June 3: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Virtual Regular Meeting
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – June 2021
The most patriotic holiday is just about a month away, but it is not too early to get into the Fourth of July spirit! The city of Santa Clarita is once again hosting two red, white and blue competitions to put your American pride to the test.
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – June 2021
Two Firefighters Dead, Another Injured After Agua Dulce Fire Station Shooting
Two firefighters are dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday at L.A. County Fire Station 81 in Agua Dulce and a subsequent fire that destroyed the Acton home of an off-duty firefighter suspected to be the shooter.
Two Firefighters Dead, Another Injured After Agua Dulce Fire Station Shooting
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 27,958; L.A. County Remains in Least Restrictive Tier
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 3 new deaths and 108 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,958 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 27,958; L.A. County Remains in Least Restrictive Tier
Canyon Theatre Guild Announces Senior Scholarship Winners
The Canyon Theatre Guild is proud to announce the five winners of this year’s Senior Scholarships in Santa Clarita.
Canyon Theatre Guild Announces Senior Scholarship Winners
CIF Title Hopes Dashed as Saugus Falls to La Mirada on OT Penalty Kick
Long after the final whistle of Saturday’s CIF-Southern Section Division 2 girls soccer championship, Saugus High teammates stuck around to give junior defender Alina Bench some words of encouragement.
CIF Title Hopes Dashed as Saugus Falls to La Mirada on OT Penalty Kick
Hart High Celebrates 2021 Graduation
Donned in their traditional red and black school colors, Hart High School’s Class of 2021 celebrated graduation together Friday.
Hart High Celebrates 2021 Graduation
Today in SCV History (June 1)
1883 - Heirs of Henry Mayo Newhall incorporate The Newhall Land and Farming Co. [story]
NLF stock certificate
Valencia High Band and Color Guard Perform Last Live Concert of the School Year
The Valencia High Band and Color Guard celebrated its year-end by performing to a live audience last week with a spirited concert and awards ceremony under the radiance of the Valencia High Football stadium lights.
Valencia High Band and Color Guard Perform Last Live Concert of the School Year
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 27,957 Total SCV Cases; Thursday Last Day for LA Kings, LA Galaxy Ticket Sweepstakes
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed five new deaths and 174 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,957 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 27,957 Total SCV Cases; Thursday Last Day for LA Kings, LA Galaxy Ticket Sweepstakes
Memorial Day Virtual Tribute Honors Veterans, Military Families
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger hosted her annual tribute to veterans and military families Saturday morning in honor of Memorial Day, marking the end of Military Appreciation Month in May.
Memorial Day Virtual Tribute Honors Veterans, Military Families
Planning Commission to Discuss Central Park Expansion Plan
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hear the city’s plans for the third phase of the Central Park buildout Tuesday.
Planning Commission to Discuss Central Park Expansion Plan
