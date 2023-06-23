July 1: Vasquez Rocks Twilight Hike

The Castaic Union School District is pleased to announce the appointment of Vincent Titiriga to the school board.

The Master's University men's and women's cross country teams will have five meets in 2023, including a return to their home meet, before defending their titles in the Golden State Athletic Conference Championships.

The REMO Saturday Morning Kids Drum Circle, established in 2003, will present a special Kids Drum Circle on Saturday, June 24 at the Stevenson Ranch Library starting at 11 a.m. The drum circle is scheduled to last until noon.

Explore Vasquez Rocks Natural Area during the magical twilight and early event full moon hours on a 90-minute hike led by trained staff and volunteers. The hike will highlight the park's amazing natural and human histories. Hikes are weather contingent.

The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity with support from Inclusive Action for the City, Community Power Collective and local county partners, can help sidewalk vendors start up and thrive in L.A. County's growing open-air economy, while also ensuring safe and healthy communities through compliant sidewalk vending operations.

Canyons Aquatic Club recently hosted over 700 young swimmers at the Southern California Swimming June Age Group Championships, held at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center June 16-19.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 63 new cases and one new death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.

A live podcast tour is coming to Santa Clarita. The Open Book - Canyon Country will be hosting the podcast, Most Writers Are Fans, on Wednesday, July 12, at 4 p.m.

Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to support Santa Clarita youth who are aging out of the Los Angeles County foster care system.

College of the Canyons will offer new degrees and certificates in the fall 2023 semester designed to help students successfully launch careers in growing fields.

After the most successful season in The Master's University's golf history, the men and women will tee it up once again this fall to compete for a national title.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond convened a hearing of his special Task Force on Inclusive Education at the State Capitol on June 21.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean water.

After President & CEO Holly Schroeder announced her resignation SCVEDC is now in the process of finding a successor.

June 22: COC Board Of Trustees To Discuss Affordable Student Housing The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will be discussing the operating cost, or Pro Forma, and potential environmental challenges of having student housing at a special board meeting on June 22.

CSUN Professor Explains the State of Earth’s Core Rotation It has long been believed that all three layers of the Earth’s core have shared in the planet’s rotation, until earlier this year, when a recently published study provided evidence to show that the rotation of the inner core may have changed or even stopped.

Princess Cruises Recognized as Best Cruise Line for Alaska Sailings Valencia based Princess Cruises, the leading cruise line in Alaska, has been recognized as the “Best Cruise Line for Alaska Sailings,” as part of the annual TravelAge West WAVE Awards.

July 15: Triumph Foundation Hosts Let’em Roll Gala to Benefit Disability Community Triumph Foundation is celebrating 15 years of serving the community at its annual Let’em Roll Gala at the Universal Hilton in Universal City, on July 15, 2023.

Providence Releases 2022 Annual Report to Communities Through its robust community benefits commitment, Providence and its community partners met the needs last year of these Southern Californians and tens of thousands more in need of health care, mental health services, food, pathways to housing and other services.