July 1: Vasquez Rocks Twilight Hike

Explore Vasquez Rocks Natural Area during the magical twilight and early event full moon hours on a 90-minute hike led by trained staff and volunteers. The hike will be held Saturday, July 1 at 7:45 p.m. The hike will highlight the park’s amazing natural and human histories. Hikes are weather contingent.
Free, all ages welcome. Pre-registration required for each hike, space is limited.
Explore Vasquez Rocks Natural Area during the magical twilight and early event full moon hours on a 90-minute hike led by trained staff and volunteers. The hike will highlight the park's amazing natural and human histories. Hikes are weather contingent.
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity with support from Inclusive Action for the City, Community Power Collective and local county partners, can help sidewalk vendors start up and thrive in L.A. County's growing open-air economy, while also ensuring safe and healthy communities through compliant sidewalk vending operations.
Explore Vasquez Rocks Natural Area during the magical twilight and early event full moon hours on a 90-minute hike led by trained staff and volunteers. The hike will highlight the park's amazing natural and human histories. Hikes are weather contingent.
The REMO Saturday Morning Kids Drum Circle, established in 2003, will present a special Kids Drum Circle on Saturday, June 24 at the Stevenson Ranch Library starting at 11 a.m. The drum circle is scheduled to last until noon.
The Master's University men's and women's cross country teams will have five meets in 2023, including a return to their home meet, before defending their titles in the Golden State Athletic Conference Championships.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will be discussing the operating cost, or Pro Forma, and potential environmental challenges of having student housing at a special board meeting on June 22.
It has long been believed that all three layers of the Earth’s core have shared in the planet’s rotation, until earlier this year, when a recently published study provided evidence to show that the rotation of the inner core may have changed or even stopped.
Through its robust community benefits commitment, Providence and its community partners met the needs last year of these Southern Californians and tens of thousands more in need of health care, mental health services, food, pathways to housing and other services.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.