header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
66°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 23
1946, 11:20pm: William S. Hart, 81, dies at L.A.'s California Lutheran Hospital, leaving his Newhall estate and his (now West) Hollywood home to the public [story]
Hart dies
July 1: Vasquez Rocks Twilight Hike
| Friday, Jun 23, 2023
vasquez park

Explore Vasquez Rocks Natural Area during the magical twilight and early event full moon hours on a 90-minute hike led by trained staff and volunteers. The hike will be held Saturday, July 1 at 7:45 p.m. The hike will highlight the park’s amazing natural and human histories. Hikes are weather contingent.

Free, all ages welcome. Pre-registration required for each hike, space is limited.

Future hikes will be held:

Tuesday, Aug. 1 (7:30 p.m.-9 p.m.)

Wednesday, Aug. 30 (6:45 p.m.-8:15 p.m.)

Friday, Sept. 29 (6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.)

Vasquez Rocks Natural Area

10700 Escondido Canyon Road,

Agua Dulce, CA 91390

For more information and to register visit Vasquez Rocks Twilight Hikes.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

July 1: Vasquez Rocks Twilight Hike

July 1: Vasquez Rocks Twilight Hike
Friday, Jun 23, 2023
Explore Vasquez Rocks Natural Area during the magical twilight and early event full moon hours on a 90-minute hike led by trained staff and volunteers. The hike will highlight the park's amazing natural and human histories. Hikes are weather contingent.
FULL STORY...

Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Staying Safe During Fourth of July

Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Staying Safe During Fourth of July
Thursday, Jun 22, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 63 new cases and one new death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
FULL STORY...

Ocean Water Advisory Continues for L.A. County Beaches

Ocean Water Advisory Continues for L.A. County Beaches
Thursday, Jun 22, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the foolowing Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.
FULL STORY...

LACoFD Subject of New Dick Wolf Docuseries

LACoFD Subject of New Dick Wolf Docuseries
Thursday, Jun 22, 2023
FULL STORY...

Ocean Water Warning for June 21

Ocean Water Warning for June 21
Wednesday, Jun 21, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean water.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Sidewalk Vendors Can Receive Free Business Support
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity with support from Inclusive Action for the City, Community Power Collective and local county partners, can help sidewalk vendors start up and thrive in L.A. County's growing open-air economy, while also ensuring safe and healthy communities through compliant sidewalk vending operations.
Sidewalk Vendors Can Receive Free Business Support
July 1: Vasquez Rocks Twilight Hike
Explore Vasquez Rocks Natural Area during the magical twilight and early event full moon hours on a 90-minute hike led by trained staff and volunteers. The hike will highlight the park's amazing natural and human histories. Hikes are weather contingent.
July 1: Vasquez Rocks Twilight Hike
June 24: Free Kids Drum Circle Stevenson Ranch
The REMO Saturday Morning Kids Drum Circle, established in 2003, will present a special Kids Drum Circle on Saturday, June 24 at the Stevenson Ranch Library starting at 11 a.m. The drum circle is scheduled to last until noon.
June 24: Free Kids Drum Circle Stevenson Ranch
Today in SCV History (June 23)
1946, 11:20pm: William S. Hart, 81, dies at L.A.'s California Lutheran Hospital, leaving his Newhall estate and his (now West) Hollywood home to the public [story]
Hart dies
Mustangs Announce Cross Country Fall Schedule
The Master's University men's and women's cross country teams will have five meets in 2023, including a return to their home meet, before defending their titles in the Golden State Athletic Conference Championships.
Mustangs Announce Cross Country Fall Schedule
Vincent Titiriga Named to Castaic Union School Board
The Castaic Union School District is pleased to announce the appointment of Vincent Titiriga to the school board.
Vincent Titiriga Named to Castaic Union School Board
TMU Releases Men’s, Women’s Fall Golf Schedules
After the most successful season in The Master's University's golf history, the men and women will tee it up once again this fall to compete for a national title.
TMU Releases Men’s, Women’s Fall Golf Schedules
COC Fall Semester Featuring New Career-Focused Programs
College of the Canyons will offer new degrees and certificates in the fall 2023 semester designed to help students successfully launch careers in growing fields.
COC Fall Semester Featuring New Career-Focused Programs
Volunteer ‘Allies’ Needed for SCV Foster Youth Nonprofit
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to support Santa Clarita youth who are aging out of the Los Angeles County foster care system.
Volunteer ‘Allies’ Needed for SCV Foster Youth Nonprofit
The Open Book Canyon Country Hosting New, Live Podcast
A live podcast tour is coming to Santa Clarita. The Open Book - Canyon Country will be hosting the podcast, Most Writers Are Fans, on Wednesday, July 12, at 4 p.m.
The Open Book Canyon Country Hosting New, Live Podcast
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Staying Safe During Fourth of July
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 63 new cases and one new death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Staying Safe During Fourth of July
Canyons Aquatic Club Hosts SoCal Championships
Canyons Aquatic Club recently hosted over 700 young swimmers at the Southern California Swimming June Age Group Championships, held at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center June 16-19.
Canyons Aquatic Club Hosts SoCal Championships
Ocean Water Advisory Continues for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the foolowing Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.
Ocean Water Advisory Continues for L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (June 22)
1972 - Vasquez Rocks added to National Register of Historic Places [list]
Vasquez Rocks
SCVEDC Begins Recruitment for New CEO
After President & CEO Holly Schroeder announced her resignation SCVEDC is now in the process of finding a successor. 
SCVEDC Begins Recruitment for New CEO
Ocean Water Warning for June 21
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean water.
Ocean Water Warning for June 21
Textbook Publishers Commit to Diversify Instructional Materials
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond convened a hearing of his special Task Force on Inclusive Education at the State Capitol on June 21. 
Textbook Publishers Commit to Diversify Instructional Materials
June 22: COC Board Of Trustees To Discuss Affordable Student Housing
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will be discussing the operating cost, or Pro Forma, and potential environmental challenges of having student housing at a special board meeting on June 22. 
June 22: COC Board Of Trustees To Discuss Affordable Student Housing
CSUN Professor Explains the State of Earth’s Core Rotation
It has long been believed that all three layers of the Earth’s core have shared in the planet’s rotation, until earlier this year, when a recently published study provided evidence to show that the rotation of the inner core may have changed or even stopped.  
CSUN Professor Explains the State of Earth’s Core Rotation
Princess Cruises Recognized as Best Cruise Line for Alaska Sailings
Valencia based Princess Cruises, the leading cruise line in Alaska, has been recognized as the “Best Cruise Line for Alaska Sailings,” as part of the annual TravelAge West WAVE Awards.
Princess Cruises Recognized as Best Cruise Line for Alaska Sailings
July 15: Triumph Foundation Hosts Let’em Roll Gala to Benefit Disability Community
Triumph Foundation is celebrating 15 years of serving the community at its annual Let’em Roll Gala at the Universal Hilton in Universal City, on July 15, 2023. 
July 15: Triumph Foundation Hosts Let’em Roll Gala to Benefit Disability Community
Providence Releases 2022 Annual Report to Communities
Through its robust community benefits commitment, Providence and its community partners met the needs last year of these Southern Californians and tens of thousands more in need of health care, mental health services, food, pathways to housing and other services.
Providence Releases 2022 Annual Report to Communities
Public Health’s Tips To Avoid West Nile, Other Mosquito-Borne Diseases
With summer days becoming warmer, and mosquitos more common, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises all residents to take precautions now to help prevent mosquito-borne diseases.
Public Health’s Tips To Avoid West Nile, Other Mosquito-Borne Diseases
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: