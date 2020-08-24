Firefighters Continue to Battle Lake Fire, 62% Contained

Fire officials announced Monday additional residents affected by the Lake Fire in the Lake Hughes area could return home, as firefighters declared 62% containment of the blaze that ignited nearly two weeks ago.

The fire grew 1,398 acres from Friday to Saturday, but it was less active and did not increase in acreage from Saturday night to Monday morning. To date, the fire had burned 31,089 acres, according to a morning update from the Angeles National Forest.

At 10 a.m. Monday, residents of Kings Canyon Road east to Shafer Road were greenlighted to return to their homes. They can only access the area via Elizabeth Lake Road from the east or Lancaster Road from the north.

The areas that remain under evacuation orders: east of Old Ridge Route, west of Kings Canyon Road, north of Pine Canyon Road, Three Points Road south of Highway 138.

Roads that remained closed as of Monday morning: Three Points Road from Highway 138 to Pine Canyon Road, Old Ridge Route from Highway 138 to Pine Canyon Road, Lake Hughes Road from Ridge Route Road to Deeswood Dive, Pine Canyon Road from Old Ridge Route to Kings Canyon Road, Dry Gulch Road from San Francisquito Canyon Road to Lake Hughes Road.

The Lake Fire is holding northeast of Interstate 5 and south of Highway 138 in steep and rugged terrain, according to the Angeles National Forest.

Firefighters are expected to focus efforts Monday on reinforcing containment lines on the southwest edge of the blaze. The northwest flank will see crews apply tactical firing operations as weather conditions allow but higher humidity may impact work, read the morning update.

“The concern for today will be the gusty southwest winds in the afternoon with 20 to 25 mph,” Matt Mehle, an incident meteorologist with the U.S. Weather Service, said in an interview broadcast.

The fire continues to threaten 1,329 structures, already having destroyed 12 structures and 21 outbuildings, damaging six and resulting in minor injuries for two firefighters.

