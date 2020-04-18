[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
61°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 18
1945 - Actors Harry & Olive Carey sell Saugus ranch after 29 years; now Tesoro del Valle [story]
Carey Ranch
Five Point CEO Picked for State COVID-19 Task Force
| Saturday, Apr 18, 2020
Emile Haddad, chairman and CEO of FivePoint speaks at the 2019 Economic Outlook held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Thursday. | Photo: Dan Watson/The Signal.
Emile Haddad, CEO of Five Point Holdings LLC, speaks at the 2019 Economic Outlook Conference in Valencia in 2019. Photo: Dan Watson/The Signal.

 

The head of Five Point Holdings LLC, the development company building a 21,000-home planned community along Highway 126, was named to one of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s COVID-19 task forces Friday.

Emile Haddad, chairman and CEO of Five Point, was named to the Business and Jobs Recovery Task Force by Newsom and will join more than 80 other California leaders in business, labor, health and philanthropy to tackle the COVID-19 “pandemic-induced recession” plaguing the state.

“The task force will work to develop actions the government and businesses can take to help Californians recover as fast, as safely possible from the COVID-19-induced recession and to shape a fair, green and prosperous future,” said the governor’s announcement memo. “They will meet twice a month throughout 2020 to develop options that would work for all Californians, with a particular focus on those hardest hit by the pandemic.”

Of his appointment, Haddad said he was honored to have been chosen by the governor to help in rebuilding California’s economy in the coming months and said he would use his knowledge as both a business and community leader to assist in any way he can.

“I view myself as someone who builds communities, and as such, we tend to touch every element of a community, whether it is in how people live or work, or environmental issues or health care,” said Haddad. “I’m hoping that my role on the task force will not be as narrow as, ‘What impact does it have in real estate?’ or ‘Does that change real estate?’ But it’s really more in terms of, ‘What are the things that we believe need to be done to open up the economy and accelerate its recovery — while keeping an eye on health?’”

Haddad said he would keep an open mind heading into the task force, and hoped his fellow members have the same desire to be flexible.

“We all have to have the flexibility to adjust to what the data is going to tell us,” said Haddad.

The task force has been asked by Newsom to develop short, medium and long-term solutions that emphasize “fair and equitable recovery,” state officials said on Friday.

The state of California has seen more than 2.8 million unemployment claims since March 12, not including illegal immigrants or independent contractors, and widespread devastation to small businesses.

“I think that is a great move to put such a group of people together to help advise and that it’s a big statement of leadership (by Newsom),” said Haddad. “We’re in uncharted waters to a great extent and that’s exactly when leaders reach out to a broad base of advisors who come from every corner of the industry and humanity to help him.”

Haddad said he plans to represent Five Point and the communities his company works with, such as Santa Clarita, by vocalizing the importance of economic recovery while keeping people safe.

“The good news for Valencia and the Santa Clarita Valley is that it is being represented by myself and maybe others, as well, and we’re going to be listening very carefully,” he said. “I’m going to be listening very carefully, to leadership of the local areas that we are involved in to make sure that when I speak at the task force, I’m not speaking for myself but I’m speaking for a very wide range of voices.”

 
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
04-18-2020 Five Point CEO Picked for State COVID-19 Task Force
04-17-2020 April 22: SCV Chamber Webinar for Nonprofits
04-17-2020 Lundgren Earns Award for Hart High Campus, Classroom Building
04-16-2020 Chamber Launches Two-Part Virtual Seminar Series
04-16-2020 SCV Water Offering New Online WaterSMART Workshop
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
03-23-2020 Valencia Developer FivePoint Posts Pre-COVID19 Earnings
11-06-2019 California Resources Corp. Reports 3Q 2019 Results
07-24-2018 Mission Valley Bancorp Reports Slight Decrease in 2nd Quarter Earnings
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
error : cannot receive stock quote information
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Making the Most of Masks | Commentary by Supervisor Kathryn Barger
Combating COVID-19 takes each one of us, and I am thankful for your support and compliance with the health recommendations from the L.A. County Department of Public Health.
Making the Most of Masks | Commentary by Supervisor Kathryn Barger
Hart District Cheer Teams to Hold Virtual Tryouts
Several high school cheer teams in the William S. Hart Union High School District are planning to hold virtual introductory parent meetings and virtual team tryouts this year due to COVID-19.
Hart District Cheer Teams to Hold Virtual Tryouts
Five Point CEO Picked for State COVID-19 Task Force
Emile Haddad, chairman and CEO of Five Point Holdings LLC, was named to the Business and Jobs Recovery Task Force by Gov. Gavin Newsom and will join more than 80 other California leaders in business, labor, health and philanthropy to tackle the COVID-19 “pandemic-induced recession” plaguing the state.
Five Point CEO Picked for State COVID-19 Task Force
SCV Water’s Mortensen Arrested on Suspicion of Spousal Assault
Daniel Mortensen, a member of the SCV Water Agency board, was transported to the SCV Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of spousal assault. His bail was set at $50,000 and he was released Tuesday on his own recognizance, according to Sheriff’s Department bail information.
SCV Water’s Mortensen Arrested on Suspicion of Spousal Assault
Sympathy Commercials | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Instead of commercials jolting our angst, or setting an elephant onto our already fragile psyche, why not give us information getting us through the day?
Sympathy Commercials | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Today in SCV History (April 18)
1945 - Actors Harry & Olive Carey sell Saugus ranch after 29 years; now Tesoro del Valle [story]
Carey Ranch
Crisis Leadership | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
The “Nation of California,” with its innovative technologic resources, must test its 40 million citizens. The goal should be at a rate of 1 million per day.
Crisis Leadership | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
You’ll Be Way Safer-At-Home If You Adopt Butch
A handsome 5-year-old American bulldog named Butch, who'd make a great companion during our safer-at-home time and beyond, is ready for adoption right now at the Castaic Animal Care Center.
You’ll Be Way Safer-At-Home If You Adopt Butch
April 22: SCV Chamber Webinar for Nonprofits
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce's Nonprofit Council will host a webinar for nonprofit organization staff, board members and volunteers on Wednesday, April 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
April 22: SCV Chamber Webinar for Nonprofits
L.A. County Friday: Fewer New Deaths, More New Cases; 3rd Death at Henry Mayo
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 40 new deaths and 530 new cases of COVID-19, the first drop in new deaths after three consecutive record-setting days, peaking at 55 on Thursday.
L.A. County Friday: Fewer New Deaths, More New Cases; 3rd Death at Henry Mayo
SCV Runners Senior Spotlight: West Ranch High School’s Hunter Romine
Santa Clarita Valley Runners Senior Spotlight features West Ranch High School’s Hunter Romine, Class of 2020, who has committed to West Point.
SCV Runners Senior Spotlight: West Ranch High School’s Hunter Romine
Newsom: California Now in ‘Pandemic-Induced Recession’
Ramping up for a “pandemic-induced recession,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said Friday he’s assembled a prominent cast of business leaders and advisers — including the heads of Apple and Disney, former governors and recent presidential candidate Tom Steyer — to reignite the state’s economy.
Newsom: California Now in ‘Pandemic-Induced Recession’
April 19-25: Henry Mayo to Mark National Volunteer Appreciation Week
April 19-25 is National Volunteer Appreciation Week, and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is recognizing its valued volunteers, a group that numbers more than 300 and includes adults, teens, and canines.
April 19-25: Henry Mayo to Mark National Volunteer Appreciation Week
California Friday: 27,528 Cases, 985 Deaths, Fewer Patients in ICUs
California now has 27,528 confirmed cases and 985 deaths due to COVID-19, with 85 fewer patients in ICUs diagnosed with or suspected to have the disease, state Department of Public Health officials announced Friday afternoon.
California Friday: 27,528 Cases, 985 Deaths, Fewer Patients in ICUs
L.A. County Inmates Use Pedal Power to Sew Face Masks
When the COVID-19 pandemic prompted health officials to recommend people wear masks or face coverings to slow the spread, Los Angeles County inmates in the jails' sewing program started producing face masks for inmates and employees.
L.A. County Inmates Use Pedal Power to Sew Face Masks
Free Same-Day COVID-19 Tests Now Available to L.A. County Residents
Free, same-day COVID-19 tests are now available for all L.A. County residents who have COVID-19 symptoms including fever, cough and difficulty breathing.
Free Same-Day COVID-19 Tests Now Available to L.A. County Residents
State Schools Chief Moves to Close Students’ Digital Divide
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday the creation of a new task force to close the digital divide for California students who lack access to resources such as internet connectivity and devices.
State Schools Chief Moves to Close Students’ Digital Divide
School Day Cafe Expands Free Meals Program for SCV Kids
School Day Cafe will offer free drive-up dinner service to area children beginning Monday, April 20, in addition to the free breakfasts and lunches the nonprofit organization already offers.
School Day Cafe Expands Free Meals Program for SCV Kids
Lundgren Earns Award for Hart High Campus, Classroom Building
The Southern California Chapter of the Construction Management Association of America will honor Lundgren Management's work on the William S. Hart High School campus in Newhall with a Project Achievement Award at this year’s Annual Awards Gala in September.
Lundgren Earns Award for Hart High Campus, Classroom Building
Antibody Tests Hold Clues for COVID-19 Recovery in U.S.
As public health departments across the nation conduct testing for novel coronavirus, they’ve also begun conducting antibody tests — a move experts say could help officials determine how to redeploy the U.S. workforce and aid the development of a vaccine.
Antibody Tests Hold Clues for COVID-19 Recovery in U.S.
April 28, May 28: SCV Blood Drive; Recovered COVID-19 Residents Invited
UCLA Health has set two blood drives at Real Life Church in Valencia on Tuesday, April 28, and Thursday, May 28, and officials especially invite Santa Clarita Valley residents who've recovered from COVID-19 to donate.
April 28, May 28: SCV Blood Drive; Recovered COVID-19 Residents Invited
Today in SCV History (April 17)
1930 - Telephone switchboard operator Louise Gipe, heroine of the 1928 St. Francis Dam disaster, tries & fails to kill herself over an unrequited love [story]
Louise Gipe
Hart District Students with 3D Printers Called Upon to Help Create Face Shield Parts
Chris Kurumiya, a junior at Valencia High School, is calling on Hart District students with 3D printers to help create face shield parts in an effort to support Operation Shields Up, an organization that aims to provide protective face shields for medical professionals.
Hart District Students with 3D Printers Called Upon to Help Create Face Shield Parts
L.A. County Thursday: Another Day of Record Deaths; At Least 218 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 55 new deaths and 399 new cases of COVID-19. This is the largest increase in new deaths for the third consecutive day. A minimum of 218 cases (total) have been reported for the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Thursday: Another Day of Record Deaths; At Least 218 SCV Cases
%d bloggers like this: