Flair Cares Food Drive to Benefit Santa Clarita Grocery Nonprofit

Flair Cleaners will host its Seventh Annual Flair Cares Food Drive, Hang Up Hunger, beginning March 1 and ending March 31. The food drive will benefit the nonprofit Santa Clarita Grocery in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The food drive will also benefit other communities with Flair Cleaners locations including the North Hollywood Interfaith Food Pantry, Food Pantry, LAX and the Salvation Army Santa Monica food pantry. Flair will match donations of up to 250 pounds of food donated by customers at each location.

“Our challenging social and economic times have put a strain on households and families throughout L.A. County,” said Gary Futterman, owner of Flair Cleaners. “We are proud to continue our efforts, with the generosity of our customers, to collect and donate critically needed food to local nonprofits. We hope our efforts make a difference in our communities.”

Anyone may bring unopened, canned, or boxed food to any Flair Cleaners. Do not bring any food past its expiration date or packaged in glass. Everyone who donates will receive a coupon for 50% off dry cleaning on a future visit to any Flair Cleaners location.

Customers using Flair Cleaners free no contact pickup and delivery service can leave bags or boxes of food they wish to donate with their pickup orders in March. In Santa Clarita Flair Cleaners will deliver donations to The Santa Clarita Grocery which operates as an all-volunteer organization serving “week worth of groceries” and personal care items including fresh milk, eggs, produce, canned goods, dried goods, meat, deli and bread.

Donations accepted at Flair Cleaners, 27011 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.

For more information on Flair Cleaners, its community outreach, or its environmental commitment, visit Flair Cleaners.

