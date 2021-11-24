Flair Cleaners Holiday Clothing Drive Returns for 19th Year

It’s time to clean out closets for charity and support the Flair Cleaners 19th Annual Holiday Clothing and Shoe Drive Nov. 26 through Dec. 31, 2021.

Customers and community members can donate at Flair Cleaners, located at 27011 McBean Parkway, Valencia, 91355.

Pickup and delivery customers may leave a clearly marked bag out with their orders. Donations will be given to the San Fernando Valley Rescue Mission and Helping Hands for the Blind.

“While 2021 has seen us resume many of our normal activities, many of our neighbors are still struggling to make ends meet,” said Gary Futterman, owner of Flair Cleaners. “As we prepare to celebrate during this holiday season, there is no better time to remember and help our neighbors. Please take some time to clean your closets for charity and donate to our 19th Annual Holiday Clothing and Shoe Drive.”

Flair Cleaners is collecting new or gently used clothing and shoes in good condition. All types of clothing is needed in all sizes including accessories such as gloves, scarves, hats, belts and purses. In addition, they need shoes, jeans, and other denim products, rain gear, and work clothes. No delicates, please. Remember to empty all pockets before donating.

All donations will be cleaned, if needed.

