Flair Cleaners Holiday Clothing Drive Returns for 19th Year

It’s time to clean out closets for charity and support the Flair Cleaners 19th Annual Holiday Clothing and Shoe Drive Nov. 26 through Dec. 31, 2021.
Customers and community members can donate at Flair Cleaners, located at 27011 McBean Parkway, Valencia, 91355.
Pickup and delivery customers may leave a clearly marked bag out with their orders. Donations will be given to the San Fernando Valley Rescue Mission and Helping Hands for the Blind.
“While 2021 has seen us resume many of our normal activities, many of our neighbors are still struggling to make ends meet,” said Gary Futterman, owner of Flair Cleaners. “As we prepare to celebrate during this holiday season, there is no better time to remember and help our neighbors. Please take some time to clean your closets for charity and donate to our 19th Annual Holiday Clothing and Shoe Drive.”
Flair Cleaners is collecting new or gently used clothing and shoes in good condition. All types of clothing is needed in all sizes including accessories such as gloves, scarves, hats, belts and purses. In addition, they need shoes, jeans, and other denim products, rain gear, and work clothes. No delicates, please. Remember to empty all pockets before donating.
The season of giving is here, and the Department of Public Social Services is encouraging the public to consider sponsoring a family as part of its annual holiday Adopt-A-Family Program benefiting low-income families throughout the County of Los Angeles.
As part of an ongoing effort to help students recover from learning loss, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will host a town hall to spotlight best practices and secure new ideas to support literacy and biliteracy goals.
College of the Canyons freshman Danielle Salcedo ran down history on Saturday, clocking a program-record time of 17.54.9 on the 5K course at Woodward Park to become the first California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Women’s Cross Country Individual State Champion in school history.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer issued a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley and Antelope Valley due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures with wind chill temperatures expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
The California Highway Patrol reminds everyone to put safety ahead of turkey and trimmings this Thanksgiving as it kicks off its annual Maximum Enforcement Period beginning Wednesday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 28.
With the holiday shopping season in full swing, the California Highway Patrol announced it will be collaborating with local law enforcement agencies to aggressively investigate organized retail crimes, make arrests and recover stolen merchandise from brick-and-mortar and online retail stores throughout the state.
