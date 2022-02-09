Fil-Am SCV Reveals 2022 Board of Directors, Trustees

Fil- Am of SCV revealed their 2022 Board Of Directors and Board of Trustees, including their new board president.

Marie Urquidi was elected to lead the board through 2022.

Urquidi was initially introduced to Fil-Am when she responded to a Facebook posting of Fil-Am’s free Tagalog class. She enrolled herself and her children for the five weeks Tagalog class. Thereafter, she enrolled her children to Fil-Am’s Summer Cultural Dance class, who had their dance recital at our Cultural Festival event.

It is at these classes that Urquidi recognized the importance of acclimating herself and her family to her Filipino heritage even deeper.

So when the opportunity presented her with becoming part of the 2021 Board, she joined. The short time she was a Director, she exhibited a lot of enthusiasm and leadership and brought a lot of creative and innovative ideas for promoting the objectives of the association and embracing the mission of Fil-Am of SCV.

And it is because of her positive attitude, her vision and her understanding of Fil-Am’s culture, that ultimately made her the deserving President who will carry Fil-Am of SCV’s legacy.

The rest of the 2022 Board of Directors are:

-Vice President: Gavin Espinoza

-Secretary: Heidi Rivas

-Assistant Secretary: Daisy Hicks

-Treasurer: Ron Van Voorhis

-Auditor: Paul Berndardo

-Public Relations Officer: Myra Miranda

-Director: Chona Villa Real

-Director: Jennifer Avancnea

-Director: Prima Olila

-Director: Ryan Rahon

The 2022 Board of Trustees are:

-Cezar Obnial: 1987 President

-Nic Montebon Jr.: 1999 President

-Nerissa Dizon: 2013 President

-Mul Tayoba: 2010 President

-Rhod Resella: 2010 President

To learn more about each board visit Fil-Am’s website.

The Boards will also be having a meet and greet at their first event of the year, a clothing drive with 1In3Out.

The drive will happen Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the 661 Pop Up. The drive will be accepting men’s and boy’s clothes for tropical climates, as well as hats and backpacks.

The pop up will be located at 19115 Golden Valley Road.

