March 1: Valencia-based Flair Cleaners 9th Annual Food Drive

Flair Cleaners, Southern California’s leading eco-friendly dry cleaner, is holding its 9th Annual Flair Cares Food Drive, Hang Up Hunger, March 1 to 31.

The drive benefits the North Hollywood Interfaith Food Pantry, Food Pantry, LAX, the Salvation Army Santa Monica food pantry, and the nonprofit Santa Clarita Grocery. Flair Cleaners is matching donations up to 250 pounds of food donated by customers at each location.

“One of the greatest feelings in the world is knowing that we as individuals can make a difference,” said Gary Futterman, owner of Flair Cleaners. “Public charities, food banks and church pantries are doing more than ever before, but they need our help. Our annual food drive makes a huge difference in their ability to serve our neighbors in need.”

Community members should bring unopened, canned or boxed food to any Flair Cleaners – Redondo Beach, Santa Monica, Studio City, or Valencia. Do not bring any food past its expiration date or packaged in glass. Customers using the company’s Free Pickup and Delivery service can leave bags or boxes of food they wish to donate with their pickup orders in March.

Donations will be delivered by Flair Cleaners to the following charities:

The Salvation Army Santa Monica feeds meals to anyone in need – this includes homeless people of all ages, as well as individuals and families who may be down on their luck and in need of a helping hand.

The Santa Clarita Grocery operates as an all-volunteer organization serving “week worth of groceries” and personal care items, for their guests including fresh milk, eggs, produce, canned goods, dried goods, meat, deli and breads.

Food Pantry, LAX, was established in 1985 under the auspices of the Westchester/Ladera Clergy Association as a community-based means of feeding the poor in the community. Its mission is to provide food in the form of groceries to low- and no-income families and individuals in their area. Bags of groceries are sufficient to provide meals for 1-2 days to the families that come to the Food Pantry each week.

Established in 1983, the North Hollywood Interfaith Food Pantry is a 100% volunteer coalition of diverse religious institutions working together to address the problem of hunger in the community.

