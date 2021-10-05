Flair Cleaners Announces 3rd Annual Cancer Fundraiser

Flair Cleaners, Southern California’s leading eco-friendly dry cleaners, announced its 3rd Annual Cancer Fundraiser, which will take place throughout the month of October.

Customers may donate to Flair Cleaners in Valencia located at 27011 McBean Parkway (at Magic Mountain Parkway), and designate which of three nonprofits to support, the National Breast Cancer Foundation, ZERO – The End of Prostate Cancer, and CURE Childhood Cancer.

“Every year these diseases impact thousands in our communities, including our family, friends, and customers,” said Gary Futterman, Flair Cleaners Owner. “That’s why we are dedicating October to building awareness, raising funds, and supporting efforts to find cures for breast, prostate, and childhood cancers.”

One hundred percent of customer donations go directly to one of these nonprofits. Flair Pickup and Delivery customers can email FlairCares@FlairCleaners.com or call Flair for information on ways to donate. Flair will match the total donations up to $5,000 for the campaign.

– National Breast Cancer Foundation – providing help and inspiring hope to those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education, and support services.

– ZERO – The End of Prostate Cancer – working to end prostate cancer, advance research, and improve the lives of men and their families.

– CURE Childhood Cancer – raising funds to advance research, lobby important legislation, and provide support to thousands of childhood cancer patients and their families.

About Flair Cleaners

Since 1958, Flair Cleaners, a family-owned business, has delivered on its promise to provide exceptional quality and personal service that brings new “life” into our clients’ wardrobes and home accessories. With four locations – Redondo Beach, Santa Monica, Studio City, and Valencia – Flair Cleaners has earned a reputation as a trusted pillar of the community through its family’s commitment to eco-friendly cleaning, contributions to educational, veteran, and other nonprofit organizations, and outstanding quality that helps customers look their best. For more information on Flair Cleaners, its community service or its green environmental practices and awards, visit FlairCleaners.com, follow us on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

