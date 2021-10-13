header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
63°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 12
1915 - Name of Surrey post office & town changed (back) to Saugus [story]
Surrey Inn
Former Foothill League Girls’ Tennis Players Become Coaches
Courtesy of The Signal, signalscv.com
| Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021
Jackie Ressler (top left), Proyfon Lohaphaisan (bottom left) and Bailey Sindle (second to the top right) pose for a team photo with head coach Chris Mansfield (middle). Courtesy of Chris Mansfield
 

By Ryan Menzie

Signal Sports Writer

For many coaches, it’s not just about a job or the outcome on the scoreboard — it’s about sharing a love of the game and teaching future generations.

Chris Mansfield, former Hart girls’ tennis coach from 2007 to 2016, who also coached the boys from 1980 to 2016, recently shared how much it means to him to be able to watch his former players as they coach, lead, teach and share their passion for the game.

Mansfield coached Proyfon Lohaphaisan, Jackie Ressler and Bailey Sindle, who were all part of the Hart High program between 2011 and 2015. All three players who learned and gained experience under Mansfield went on to compete at the collegiate level, and eventually came back to Santa Clarita to become coaches in the Foothill League.

“It means a lot. Those kids were amazing players, and they’re now making great coaches,” said Mansfield. “They taught me dedication and how hard players can really work to become a team. The dedication to each other was amazing. They sprung a lot of joy out on the courts. They were so much fun.”

Sindle was part of the top doubles team for Hart during her playing days, while Lohaphaisan and Ressler were leaders in singles play, according to Mansfield, who keeps in contact with his former players and looks forward to seeing what they can do in the future.

Proyfon Lohaphaisan

Lohaphaisan was the youngest of the three coaches (Sindle and Ressler are one year ahead of her), and she’s currently an assistant coach for the Valencia Vikings. Lohaphaisan played all four years under Mansfield.

“Proyfon was so efficient,” said Mansfield, praising the player who was highly regarded as a high schooler. Lohaphaisan was ranked as high as No. 30 in California and went undefeated during her time at Hart in league and postseason play. She went on to play at Quinnipiac University for four years (2015-19), and as a freshman and sophomore, she made the first team All-MAAC at No. 6 singles, including being unanimously named as a freshman. As a junior, she was first team All-MAAC as No. 5 singles and No. 2 doubles.

“It’s nice to be back home,” said Lohaphaisan, when asked what it means to be coaching in the Foothill League. “It’s a totally different perspective and I never thought I’d be back in this position altogether. Mansfield was always there for me to be lighthearted and to not always put pressure on myself. Mansfield always knew how to make practices and matches fun.”

Jackie Ressler

Ressler is in her second season as the head coach for the West Ranch Wildcats. Ressler also played all four years under Mansfield.

“Jackie adapted the game to whoever she played,” said Mansfield. “She would dominate in singles and continue beating players even when they were more talented because she was smarter than them.”

As a freshman at Hart, she was named the Most Dedicated Player for the first time out of four. From her sophomore year moving forward, she led her team to the CIF quarterfinals every year, which also included a semifinals trip during her senior year. Ressler would go on to play at Azusa Pacific for all four years (2015-19) and won 31 total games as a freshman between singles and doubles, tied for most on the team.

Proyfon Lohaphaisan (second to left), Jackie Ressler (third to left) and Bailey Sindle (fourth to left) pose with some members of the Hart girls tennis 2013 league championship team. Courtesy of Chris Mansfield

“It’s a huge honor to be able to coach in this league — I like this league a lot,” said Ressler. “It’s not a coincidence but it’s funny, (Bailey and Proyfon) and I all followed the same path together. (Mansfield) always made sure I was doing OK. I was a scrappy player and he was always patient with me. He always told me to just go out there and play Jackie ball because that is what I do best.”

Bailey Sindle

Sindle is in her second season as head coach for the Saugus Centurions. Sindle, who was in the same grade as Ressler, played all four years under Mansfield before playing at Ventura College.

“Bailey was part of the top doubles team for two years,” said Mansfield.

Her doubles play carried over into her college career, where she played for three years and was part of the No. 1 singles and doubles teams. She was only supposed to be there for two years (2015-17) but in the middle of her second year, Sindle fractured her back and ended up redshirting. She was supposed to transfer to a four-year school after her final year, but ended up reinjuring herself and had to decline.

It was then suggested that Sindle become a coach, completely changing her life, but she considers it a blessing in disguise.

“It was very surreal at first. I was a young new coach in a league where the tennis coaches had been around for a long time and were well known,” said Sindle when asked about being a coach in the Foothill League. “I knew I was joining a great team of coaches but I owe my success to (Mansfield). Mansfield was a stellar coach, not just because of his love for tennis, but because he genuinely cared about us as people, not just athletes. I think it’s safe to say his shoes and the impact he left on coaching tennis at Hart can never be filled.”

Chris Manfield’s Legacy

The impact Mansfield has had on these women as well as the countless other players is immeasurable, they say. Even when they had already graduated, Mansfield would stay in close contact with them, ask them what they were doing with their careers and even drove out to their matches just to support them.

The women loved all the memories they made together under Mansfield and continue to make memories together on the court as opposing teams, but still instill the same mindset Mansfield gave to them: Have fun, play your game and keep your head up.

Mansfield could not be more proud of them and looks forward to where their future takes them, he said.

“We won two Foothill League championships together when Valencia was tough every year,” said Mansfield. “It makes me very happy and proud. They are gonna make amazing coaches because they’ve got the right attitude and love for the game and players.”

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Former Foothill League Girls’ Tennis Players Become Coaches

Former Foothill League Girls’ Tennis Players Become Coaches
Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021
Chris Mansfield, former Hart girls’ tennis coach from 2007 to 2016, who also coached the boys from 1980 to 2016, recently shared how much it means to him to be able to watch his former players as they coach, lead, teach and share their passion for the game.
FULL STORY...

Former Hart Football Coach Mike Herrington Named to CIF Hall of Fame

Former Hart Football Coach Mike Herrington Named to CIF Hall of Fame
Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021
The CIF Southern Section announced its 37th Hall of Fame class Monday, which included nine inductees. Former Hart High football head coach and current offensive coordinator, Mike Herrington, is one of the nine.
FULL STORY...

West Ranch Girls’ Volleyball Claims Foothill League Title After Besting Hart in Four Sets

West Ranch Girls’ Volleyball Claims Foothill League Title After Besting Hart in Four Sets
Monday, Oct 11, 2021
The West Ranch Wildcats (17-4, 11-0) had one goal in mind at the beginning of the season. With their win against the Hart Indians (12-6, 7-3) on Thursday, their goal of winning the Foothill League title was officially accomplished.
FULL STORY...

Vikings Steamroll Cowboys 52-0

Vikings Steamroll Cowboys 52-0
Monday, Oct 11, 2021
Valencia had no problem shutting out the Canyon Cowboys in their Friday night Foothill league matchup.
FULL STORY...

West Ranch Keeps Momentum Going with 37-14 Win Over Golden Valley

West Ranch Keeps Momentum Going with 37-14 Win Over Golden Valley
Monday, Oct 11, 2021
Turnovers were the story of the game between the West Ranch Wildcats and the Golden Valley Grizzlies.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Former Foothill League Girls’ Tennis Players Become Coaches
Chris Mansfield, former Hart girls’ tennis coach from 2007 to 2016, who also coached the boys from 1980 to 2016, recently shared how much it means to him to be able to watch his former players as they coach, lead, teach and share their passion for the game.
Former Foothill League Girls’ Tennis Players Become Coaches
Former Hart Football Coach Mike Herrington Named to CIF Hall of Fame
The CIF Southern Section announced its 37th Hall of Fame class Monday, which included nine inductees. Former Hart High football head coach and current offensive coordinator, Mike Herrington, is one of the nine.
Former Hart Football Coach Mike Herrington Named to CIF Hall of Fame
Newsom Extends To-Go Alcohol Sales, Outdoor Dining
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Friday that allows the sale of to-go alcoholic beverages and outdoor dining expansions to continue as restaurants continue to work toward recovery from the pandemic.
Newsom Extends To-Go Alcohol Sales, Outdoor Dining
SCV Water Working Toward the State’s 15% Voluntary Water Conservation Target
Water use in the Santa Clarita Valley has declined since May of 2021, but there is more work to be done to meet the governor’s 15% voluntary water conservation target in comparison to 2020.
SCV Water Working Toward the State’s 15% Voluntary Water Conservation Target
Today in SCV History (Oct. 12)
1915 - Name of Surrey post office & town changed (back) to Saugus [story]
Surrey Inn
Princess Cruises Continues History of Sailing to San Francisco Bay
Princess Cruises celebrated Monday its return to San Francisco with the maiden call of Majestic Princess, the first cruise ship to visit the City by the Bay since the industry global pause of operations.
Princess Cruises Continues History of Sailing to San Francisco Bay
Valencia-Based Commercial Real Estate Firm Closes on $3.1M SCV Transaction
Yair Haimoff from Valencia-based Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., is pleased to announce the recent leased investment sale of a one-story warehouse building located in Valencia.
Valencia-Based Commercial Real Estate Firm Closes on $3.1M SCV Transaction
West Ranch Girls’ Volleyball Claims Foothill League Title After Besting Hart in Four Sets
The West Ranch Wildcats (17-4, 11-0) had one goal in mind at the beginning of the season. With their win against the Hart Indians (12-6, 7-3) on Thursday, their goal of winning the Foothill League title was officially accomplished.
West Ranch Girls’ Volleyball Claims Foothill League Title After Besting Hart in Four Sets
AOC Students Lend Helping Hand to Project Linus
Students from the Academy of the Canyons are taking it upon themselves to ease the fear and loneliness of children one blanket at a time through Project Linus.
AOC Students Lend Helping Hand to Project Linus
Vikings Steamroll Cowboys 52-0
Valencia had no problem shutting out the Canyon Cowboys in their Friday night Foothill league matchup.
Vikings Steamroll Cowboys 52-0
EPA Recognizes SCV Water as 2021 WaterSense Excellence Award Winner
SCV Water has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as a 2021 WaterSense Excellence Award winner for its Multifamily Apartment Program, which strives to improve water efficiency in multifamily housing.
EPA Recognizes SCV Water as 2021 WaterSense Excellence Award Winner
Filming This Week in SCV Includes Five TV Shows, One Commercial, One Documentary
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Oct. 11 - Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021:
Filming This Week in SCV Includes Five TV Shows, One Commercial, One Documentary
West Ranch Keeps Momentum Going with 37-14 Win Over Golden Valley
Turnovers were the story of the game between the West Ranch Wildcats and the Golden Valley Grizzlies.
West Ranch Keeps Momentum Going with 37-14 Win Over Golden Valley
SCV Residents Encouraged to Give Feedback on Recycling, Residential Trash Survey
In an effort to continue providing the highest quality residential trash and recycling services possible, the city of Santa Clarita is seeking community feedback through a brief online survey that can be taken by visiting bit.ly/gsc-survey1.
SCV Residents Encouraged to Give Feedback on Recycling, Residential Trash Survey
Cents Down Hart 28-6
Saugus senior quarterback Brady Welch sprung up from the turf at College of the Canyons, visibly upset, and immediately gave a Hart defensive player a shove and an earful.
Cents Down Hart 28-6
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 36,414; L.A. County Reports Eight New Deaths, 826 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday eight new deaths and 826 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,414 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 36,414; L.A. County Reports Eight New Deaths, 826 New Cases
Santa Clarita Resident Celebrates International 100th Birthday
From Switzerland to Santa Clarita, family and friends came from near and far to celebrate an incredible milestone in Ann DeGraaf’s life: her 100th birthday.
Santa Clarita Resident Celebrates International 100th Birthday
OLPH Parishioners Gather for Annual Blessing of the Animals
In honor of Saint Francis of Assisi, patron of animals and nature, Father Emmanuel Delphin blessed dogs, cats, some gerbils and even some fish.
OLPH Parishioners Gather for Annual Blessing of the Animals
CHP Awarded Federal Grant to Support Campaign Targeting Aggressive Driving
SACRAMENTO - Excessive speed and aggressive driving are a major concern on California freeways.
CHP Awarded Federal Grant to Support Campaign Targeting Aggressive Driving
Today in SCV History (Oct. 11)
1885 - Birth of Hortense Reynier, future bride of Placerita Canyon pioneer Frank Walker [story]
Hortense Walker
Today in SCV History (Oct. 10)
2014 - President Barack Obama uses the 1906 Antiquities Act to designate the 346,177-acre San Gabriel Mountains National Monument [story]
President Obama
Today in SCV History (Oct. 9)
1861 - Pioneer Acton rancher & stonecutter George Blum born in Switzerland [story]
Blum Ranch
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Cases Among Healthcare Workers Decline as Vaccination Requirements are in Effect; SCV Cases Total 36,285
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 30 new deaths and 1,204 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,285 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Cases Among Healthcare Workers Decline as Vaccination Requirements are in Effect; SCV Cases Total 36,285
Sixteen Hart District Teachers of the Year Honored by Governing Board
The 16 William S. Hart Union High School District Teachers of the Year for the 2021/22 school year were recognized by the Governing Board Wednesday.
Sixteen Hart District Teachers of the Year Honored by Governing Board
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: