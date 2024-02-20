Jr. Artrepreneurs Hart District Student Art Exhibit

Heroes of Color and the William S. Hart Union School District have partnered to create the “Jr. ARTrepreneurs” program. A program that equips students at Hart High, Saugus High, Castaic High and La Mesa Junior High with the essential tools to thrive as artists and entrepreneurs and also to cultivate invaluable life skills that extend far beyond the canvas.

Throughout their artistic odyssey, students will build financial literacy, foster self-expression, master marketing and promotion, boost self-confidence and develop a growth mindset.

The crowning achievement of the journey is a captivating student art show, where friends, family and local businesses can appreciate and eagerly invest in the students’ work by purchasing or requesting custom-made art.

The Jr. ARTrepreneurs Hart District Student Art Exhibition will be held 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at The Centre, 20880 Centre Point Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

March 18 featuring artists from Hart High, Saugus High and Castiac High

March 20 featuring artists from La Mesa Junior High

Custom projects remain at the heart of the program, providing students with a canvas for their creativity that knows no bounds. Through this transformative, artistic and entrepreneurial expedition, students’ potential will flourish and they’ll emerge not just as skilled artists but as well-rounded, confident individuals primed for a future of endless possibilities.

You invited to support the youth of the Santa Clarita Valley by attending the event and purchasing this custom art. Your purchase will ignite a spark of confidence and teach these students a life lesson on the importance of creating opportunities for yourself. Please bring a friend.

For more information please contact David@heroesofcolor.com.

