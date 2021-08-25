header image

1916 - Woodrow Wilson signs act creating National Park Service; its first director is Stephen T. Mather, who made his fortune with the Santa Clarita Valley's borax mine and envisioned & put his own money into forming the Park Service [story]
Stephen Mather
Free Parking And More Being Offered To COC Students For 21/22 School Year
| Wednesday, Aug 25, 2021

College of the Canyons announced Wednesday that students can expect more programs and features from the college for the coming school year.

Free parking, COVID grants, Zoom zones, hybrid classes, and campus jobs, are just a few of the things COC students can expect during the 2021-22 school year.

“We are very excited to welcome students back on our campuses,” said Jasmine Ruys, vice president of student services at the college. “With one-third of our classes being offered in person during the upcoming fall semester, we are doing everything we can to help our students get back on track and continue working toward their goals.”

To help eliminate financial barriers, parking will be free at the college’s Valencia and Canyon Country campuses.

Students who can provide proof of vaccination will receive a $300 textbook voucher, which will be valid for the 2021-22 school year. To receive the voucher, students must upload their vaccination cards now on the college’s website first week of the fall 2021 semester. If students have already purchased textbooks, a refund can be requested.

COVID emergency grants are available to currently enrolled students who need help covering expenses related to pandemic, such as housing, food, and healthcare. To apply for a COVID grant, starting Monday, August 23, visit, www.canyons.edu/covidgrant.

In addition, COC will be hiring student workers for a variety of positions, including job developers, in-class tutors, instructional aides, and Zoom facilitators.

COC will continue to offer classes in a variety of online hybrid formats to help accommodate the needs and preferences of students, especially those who have developed a preference for online learning.

To that end, both campuses will have designated “Zoom Zones,” which are individual work stations for students to attend online classes or use for quiet study.

The college’s robust schedule of classes includes nearly 2000 sections in a wide range of academic subjects and career education disciplines.
CSUN’s Film, Journalism Students Gifted $80K from Hollywood Foreign Press

CSUN’s Film, Journalism Students Gifted $80K from Hollywood Foreign Press
Thursday, Aug 19, 2021
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has awarded California State University, Northridge a total of $80,000 to support the university’s film and journalism students.
FULL STORY...

COC EMT Student Saves Uncle’s Life by Applying Newly Acquired Skills

COC EMT Student Saves Uncle’s Life by Applying Newly Acquired Skills
Tuesday, Aug 17, 2021
Five months after enrolling in the College of the Canyons Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) program, Jonathan Nasrallah found himself in a worst-case scenario, which prompted him to use his newly acquired skills and knowledge to save the life of a family member.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Community College District Approves New Vaccination Requirements

Santa Clarita Community College District Approves New Vaccination Requirements
Friday, Aug 13, 2021
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees approved a resolution on Wednesday that requires the use of face coverings and vaccinations or weekly testing to access College of the Canyons’ campuses and facilities.
FULL STORY...

COC Announces Name Change for Its Disabled Students Programs And Services

COC Announces Name Change for Its Disabled Students Programs And Services
Wednesday, Aug 11, 2021
College of the Canyons announced their Disabled Students Programs and Services will now become the Academic Accommodation Center. 
FULL STORY...
“10 By 10” Varity Night Returns To The MAIN
The City of Santa Clarita is excited to welcome back “10 by 10” Variety Night at The MAIN starting next month. 
“10 By 10” Varity Night Returns To The MAIN
SCV Sheriff’s Deputies Seek Help In Finding Kidnapping Suspect
The Santa Clarita Sheriff's Station is asking for the public's assistance in finding a man suspected of kidnapping in Canyon Country, Thursday Aug 5. 
SCV Sheriff’s Deputies Seek Help In Finding Kidnapping Suspect
Federal Indictment: Tick Fire Remains Connected To MS-13 Murders
A federal indictment unsealed in court Tuesday expresses investigators’ belief the skeletal remains found in the Tick Fire burn area are connected to a series of 2019 murders attributed to international street gang MS-13. 
Federal Indictment: Tick Fire Remains Connected To MS-13 Murders
Local Girl Scouts’ Works To Be Rocketed To The International Space Station
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles announced today that five girls, including one from Canyon Country, will have their work soar into space.
Local Girl Scouts’ Works To Be Rocketed To The International Space Station
City Library Returns Food For Fines Program This September
The Santa Clarita Public Library is partnering with local organizations to provide for those in need throughout our community with Food For Fines.
City Library Returns Food For Fines Program This September
Circle Of Hope Surpasses Fundraising Goal At Vine 2 Wine
The annual Vine 2 Wine event benefiting Circle of Hope brought the Santa Clarita Valley community together Saturday evening at the Wünderground at Porsche Santa Clarita to support the nonprofit organization’s work of financially assisting residents struggling to pay for their cancer treatment. 
Circle Of Hope Surpasses Fundraising Goal At Vine 2 Wine
Today in SCV History (Aug. 25)
1916 - Woodrow Wilson signs act creating National Park Service; its first director is Stephen T. Mather, who made his fortune with the Santa Clarita Valley's borax mine and envisioned & put his own money into forming the Park Service [story]
Stephen Mather
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 157th Death at Henry Mayo; SCV Cases Total 32,541
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional death Tuesday from COVID-19, bringing the hospital total to 157 since the start of the pandemic.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 157th Death at Henry Mayo; SCV Cases Total 32,541
Cougars Football Optimistic For Upcoming Season
The College of the Canyon Cougars are ready to play football after missing an entire season due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-21.
Cougars Football Optimistic For Upcoming Season
Community Gathers to Celebrate Life of Adele Macpherson
Red, white and blue balloons, flowers and flags — for both the United States and the United Kingdom — decorated The Centre for Adele Macpherson’s celebration of life Saturday afternoon.
Community Gathers to Celebrate Life of Adele Macpherson
Tejon Outlets Hosting Free Cruise-In Car Show
The Outlets at Tejon and Stockish Whipz are proud to present Unity of the Community, a cruise-in car show celebration on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 11:00 a.m.– 4:00 p.m.
Tejon Outlets Hosting Free Cruise-In Car Show
Old Bouquet Canyon Elementary Site Revived as Rosedell North Campus
The school had been closed for over a decade, but earlier this month the gates at Bouquet Canyon Elementary School reopened to accept children and teachers for classroom learning once again.
Old Bouquet Canyon Elementary Site Revived as Rosedell North Campus
Caltrans Announces I-210 Full Closures Beginning Wednesday Night
The California Department of Transportation announces overnight full closures of Interstate 210 in the San Fernando Valley for striping and staging of a temporary lane configuration for a paving project.
Caltrans Announces I-210 Full Closures Beginning Wednesday Night
Oct. 9: Triumph Foundation’s Annual Wheelchair Baseball Tournament
Triumph Foundation, a Valencia-based nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of people living with disabilities, is hosting its Over-the-Line Wheelchair Baseball Tournament at the Barry A. Sanders Sports Field on Saturday, Oct. 9.
Oct. 9: Triumph Foundation’s Annual Wheelchair Baseball Tournament
Today in SCV History (Aug. 24)
1974 - Covering a section of the 1933 Ridge Route Alternate (US 99), Pyramid Lake opens to the public [story]
Pyramid Lake
Sept. 11: Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative To Host ‘Visit with a Vet’ Event
On Sept. 11, 2021, The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative, in partnership with Starbucks and Wolf Creek Restaurant, will hold a special event to honor the first responders and provide presentations for veterans, active military and their families about the benefits available to them through CalVet and the Veterans Administration.
Sept. 11: Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative To Host ‘Visit with a Vet’ Event
SCV-GSA Encourages Public to Provide Feedback on Draft Groundwater Sustainability Plan 
The Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency announced it will hold its final in-person workshop on Aug. 25 for residents to provide their input on a draft plan for long-term management of the local groundwater basin.
SCV-GSA Encourages Public to Provide Feedback on Draft Groundwater Sustainability Plan 
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Pfizer Vaccine Receives Full FDA Approval; SCV Cases Total 32,442 With One Additional Death
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the license for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 in individuals 16 years of age and older, officials announced Monday. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine continues to be available under emergency use authorization for those 12 through 15-years-old and for a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Pfizer Vaccine Receives Full FDA Approval; SCV Cases Total 32,442 With One Additional Death
Ceremony Honors SCV Food Pantry for Community Service During Pandemic
Volunteers and board members of the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry rejoiced Friday afternoon as they received recognition from Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, for their efforts to fight food insecurity during the pandemic.
Ceremony Honors SCV Food Pantry for Community Service During Pandemic
Drive-Thru Chipotle to Replace Boston Market
A new kind of drive-thru Chipotle — called Chipotlanes — is coming to the Santa Clarita Valley to fill the vacant Boston Market location, city of Santa Clarita officials confirmed Sunday.
Drive-Thru Chipotle to Replace Boston Market
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Wipeout,’ ‘The Dropout,’ ‘SEAL Team,’ 11 More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 14 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 23 - Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Wipeout,’ ‘The Dropout,’ ‘SEAL Team,’ 11 More Productions
Back-To-School Night Moves Online for All Hart District Schools
The William S. Hart Union High School District announced Friday evening that back-to-school nights at all of its schools will be held in a virtual format instead of on high school campuses as originally planned.
Back-To-School Night Moves Online for All Hart District Schools
Today in SCV History (Aug. 23)
1963 - First stretch of Antelope Valley 14 Freeway opens from east of Solemint Junction in Canyon Country to Red Rover Mine Road in Acton. [story]
AV Freeway
