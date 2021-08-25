Free Parking And More Being Offered To COC Students For 21/22 School Year

College of the Canyons announced Wednesday that students can expect more programs and features from the college for the coming school year.

Free parking, COVID grants, Zoom zones, hybrid classes, and campus jobs, are just a few of the things COC students can expect during the 2021-22 school year.

“We are very excited to welcome students back on our campuses,” said Jasmine Ruys, vice president of student services at the college. “With one-third of our classes being offered in person during the upcoming fall semester, we are doing everything we can to help our students get back on track and continue working toward their goals.”

To help eliminate financial barriers, parking will be free at the college’s Valencia and Canyon Country campuses.

Students who can provide proof of vaccination will receive a $300 textbook voucher, which will be valid for the 2021-22 school year. To receive the voucher, students must upload their vaccination cards now on the college’s website first week of the fall 2021 semester. If students have already purchased textbooks, a refund can be requested.

COVID emergency grants are available to currently enrolled students who need help covering expenses related to pandemic, such as housing, food, and healthcare. To apply for a COVID grant, starting Monday, August 23, visit, www.canyons.edu/covidgrant.

In addition, COC will be hiring student workers for a variety of positions, including job developers, in-class tutors, instructional aides, and Zoom facilitators.

COC will continue to offer classes in a variety of online hybrid formats to help accommodate the needs and preferences of students, especially those who have developed a preference for online learning.

To that end, both campuses will have designated “Zoom Zones,” which are individual work stations for students to attend online classes or use for quiet study.

The college’s robust schedule of classes includes nearly 2000 sections in a wide range of academic subjects and career education disciplines.

