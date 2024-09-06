Oct. 18: Santa Clarita Job Fair to be Held at COC

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation, College of the Canyons, city of Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and America’s Job Centers of California will host the Santa Clarita Job Fair, Friday, Oct. 18 at College of the Canyons’ West Gym, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

This will be the fifth collaborative job fair between these organizations. The spring job fair attracted 100 employers and 827 job seekers.

The job fair is free, will be held in-person and is open to the public.

Visit MySCVJobFair.com for event details or to sign up as an employer.

College of the Canyons will be offering resume writing assistance to all job seekers on specific dates on-campus or via Zoom.

Employer registration opens on Monday, Sept. 9, and information on how to participate can be found here.

