header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
48°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 27
1936 - Passenger plane crash in Rice Canyon kills all 12 aboard [story]
victim recovery
‘Fuddy Meers’ to Kick-Off MAIN’s 2022 Theater Season
| Monday, Dec 27, 2021
Fuddy Meers Release

The MAIN is kicking-off its 2022 theater season with “Fuddy Meers” by Theatris Productions!

This dark comedy will take the stage at The MAIN Theater, which is located at 24266 Main Street, in Old Town Newhall, from Jan. 14 – 16 and 22 – 24. Friday showtimes are at 8:00 p.m., Saturday shows are at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Sunday showtimes are at 5:00 p.m. General admission is $15 and $12 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased at AtTheMAIN.org.

Theatris Productions is proud to present “Fuddy Meers,” penned by acclaimed playwright David Lindsay-Abaire, known for his Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Rabbit Hole” and celebrated as a lyricist for the hit musical adaptation of “Shrek.” It’s a darkly funny, yet insightful roller coaster ride of a comedy that tells the story of Claire, who has a rare form of psychogenic amnesia that erases her memory whenever she goes to sleep. Her husband, Richard, has drafted a book of her life (through his eyes) for Claire to leaf through every morning routinely, but this day is different. A limping, lisping man in a ski mask comes out from under Claire’s bed, tells her that he’s her brother and kidnaps her. Claire’s catastrophic romp through the kaleidoscopic feat of discovering her identity is presented through her eyes while surrounded by an odd medley of characters- as the distorted funhouse mirror referred to by the title.

“Fuddy Meers” is directed by Mike Moffat, who has assembled a stellar cast, including Renee Laramore as Claire, Bobby Williams as her husband, Richard, Marc Deagon as Limping man, Rosemary Moffat as Claire’s mother, Gertie, Christopher Passalacqua as Millet and Richard LaChance as Claire’s son, Kenny. Due to mature language and situations, this production is recommended for audiences 13 and up.

For more information on “Fuddy Meers” and other upcoming shows at The MAIN, please contact Jeff Barber at jbarber@santa-clarita.com or visit AtTheMAIN.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

‘Fuddy Meers’ to Kick-Off MAIN’s 2022 Theater Season

‘Fuddy Meers’ to Kick-Off MAIN’s 2022 Theater Season
Monday, Dec 27, 2021
The MAIN is kicking-off its 2022 theater season with "Fuddy Meers" by Theatris Productions!
FULL STORY...

Community Invited to Sierra Hillbillies, SCV Parks & Rec 10-Week Square Dancing Class

Community Invited to Sierra Hillbillies, SCV Parks & Rec 10-Week Square Dancing Class
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
The Sierra Hillbillies Square & Round Dance Club and the Santa Clarita Parks and Recreation Department invite the community to join a 10-week social square dance class starting on Jan. 11.
FULL STORY...

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes One Reality Show, Two Commercials

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes One Reality Show, Two Commercials
Monday, Dec 20, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 20 - Sunday, Dec. 26:
FULL STORY...

Dec. 22-23: Escape Room Event ‘Tactically Framed’

Dec. 22-23: Escape Room Event ‘Tactically Framed’
Monday, Dec 20, 2021
Saugus High School senior Sophia Celi has created an escape room experience to raise awareness about climate change.
FULL STORY...

State Parks Lineup Includes First Day Hikes, Christmas Bird Count

State Parks Lineup Includes First Day Hikes, Christmas Bird Count
Monday, Dec 20, 2021
California State Parks released the upcoming holiday lineup, which includes Interpretive Programs, First Day Hikes, Christmas Bird Count, and volunteer opportunities. 
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Henry Mayo Reports Four Additional Deaths Over Weekend
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported four additional COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, bringing the hospital's total to 195, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Henry Mayo Reports Four Additional Deaths Over Weekend
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley through Friday due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
Water Use Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
The recent rainfall has prompted Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, to caution residents about the bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas, which are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a storm.
Water Use Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
Paseo Aquatics Sets 15 Team Records at Junior Nationals
VALENCIA – Competing against some of the top swimmers in the nation, Paseo Aquatics placed 11th in the Men’s Division at the Speedo Winter Junior National West Swimming Championships, setting 15 team records and 12 personal-best times at the event held on the campus of the University of Texas in Austin.
Paseo Aquatics Sets 15 Team Records at Junior Nationals
‘Fuddy Meers’ to Kick-Off MAIN’s 2022 Theater Season
The MAIN is kicking-off its 2022 theater season with "Fuddy Meers" by Theatris Productions!
‘Fuddy Meers’ to Kick-Off MAIN’s 2022 Theater Season
Today in SCV History (Dec. 27)
1936 - Passenger plane crash in Rice Canyon kills all 12 aboard [story]
victim recovery
Today in SCV History (Dec. 26)
1873 - Vasquez gang raids Kingston in (now) Kings County; ties up townspeople, makes off with $2,500 in cash and jewels [story]
Kingston
Today in SCV History (Dec. 25)
1852 - Acton gold mine owner & California Gov. Henry Tifft Gage born in New York [story]
Henry Gage
Friday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 191st Death
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional COVID-19 death Friday, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 191 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Friday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 191st Death
County Expands COVID-19 Testing Capacity to Meet Holiday Surge Demand
The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services announced it is prepared to deliver an urgent expansion of the County’s free COVID-19 testing services amidst Holiday demand effective Friday, Dec. 24.
County Expands COVID-19 Testing Capacity to Meet Holiday Surge Demand
Valencia High Seniors Seek Donors for Items to Help Combat Period, Hygiene Poverty
Two Valencia High School seniors, Brianna Hickey and Vicky Carrillo, are hosting a drive for period products and general hygiene items for people in need in the Santa Clarita and Los Angeles areas and they're asking for the community's help to donate more items now through Jan. 7.
Valencia High Seniors Seek Donors for Items to Help Combat Period, Hygiene Poverty
Today in SCV History (Dec. 24)
1965 - Signal newspaper owner Scott Newhall shows up for a duel (of words) with rival Canyon Country newspaper publisher Art Evans, who no-shows and folds his paper soon after [story]
headline
Women’s Council of Realtors Installs New Board Members
The Women's Council of Realtors Santa Clarita Valley Network is pleased to announce the installation of the Board of Directors for the ensuing year.
Women’s Council of Realtors Installs New Board Members
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley, from Saturday through Monday, due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
Thursday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Reports More than 8,600 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 24 new deaths and 8,633 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 40,849 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Reports More than 8,600 New Cases
Runners Encouraged to Register Now for Santa Clarita Marathon
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to welcome back the Santa Clarita Marathon, presented by Parkway Motorcars, so lace your shoes and get ready to run on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Runners Encouraged to Register Now for Santa Clarita Marathon
Water Use Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
The recent rainfall has prompted Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, to caution residents about the bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas, which are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a storm.
Water Use Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
State Schools Chief Proposes Statewide Mentoring Program
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday plans to build a statewide mentoring program to help all California students and is calling for participation from mentoring organizations in the state that would like to be part of the initiative.
State Schools Chief Proposes Statewide Mentoring Program
ANF’s Fire Use Restrictions Remain in Place Despite Rain, Snow
Effective tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 24, the fire danger rating on the Angeles National Forest will decrease from “Very High” to “High.”
ANF’s Fire Use Restrictions Remain in Place Despite Rain, Snow
Today in SCV History (Dec. 23)
1997 - Five bodies found during grading of Northlake development in Castaic; determined to be Jenkins graveyard [story]
reburial
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Urges Vaccinations, Boosters
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Wednesday 16 new deaths and 6,095 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 40,656 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Urges Vaccinations, Boosters
CHP Reminds Drivers of 2022 Law Changes
The California Highway Patrol is educating the public on traffic safety laws that were passed during this year’s legislative season and signed by Governor Gavin Newsom.
CHP Reminds Drivers of 2022 Law Changes
Today in SCV History (Dec. 22)
1905 - County buys property to build Newhall Jail (now next to city's Old Town Newhall Library) [story]
Old Newhall Jail
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: