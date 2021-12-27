‘Fuddy Meers’ to Kick-Off MAIN’s 2022 Theater Season

The MAIN is kicking-off its 2022 theater season with “Fuddy Meers” by Theatris Productions!

This dark comedy will take the stage at The MAIN Theater, which is located at 24266 Main Street, in Old Town Newhall, from Jan. 14 – 16 and 22 – 24. Friday showtimes are at 8:00 p.m., Saturday shows are at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Sunday showtimes are at 5:00 p.m. General admission is $15 and $12 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased at AtTheMAIN.org.

Theatris Productions is proud to present “Fuddy Meers,” penned by acclaimed playwright David Lindsay-Abaire, known for his Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Rabbit Hole” and celebrated as a lyricist for the hit musical adaptation of “Shrek.” It’s a darkly funny, yet insightful roller coaster ride of a comedy that tells the story of Claire, who has a rare form of psychogenic amnesia that erases her memory whenever she goes to sleep. Her husband, Richard, has drafted a book of her life (through his eyes) for Claire to leaf through every morning routinely, but this day is different. A limping, lisping man in a ski mask comes out from under Claire’s bed, tells her that he’s her brother and kidnaps her. Claire’s catastrophic romp through the kaleidoscopic feat of discovering her identity is presented through her eyes while surrounded by an odd medley of characters- as the distorted funhouse mirror referred to by the title.

“Fuddy Meers” is directed by Mike Moffat, who has assembled a stellar cast, including Renee Laramore as Claire, Bobby Williams as her husband, Richard, Marc Deagon as Limping man, Rosemary Moffat as Claire’s mother, Gertie, Christopher Passalacqua as Millet and Richard LaChance as Claire’s son, Kenny. Due to mature language and situations, this production is recommended for audiences 13 and up.

For more information on “Fuddy Meers” and other upcoming shows at The MAIN, please contact Jeff Barber at jbarber@santa-clarita.com or visit AtTheMAIN.org.

