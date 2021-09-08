Full-Auto Weapons, Magazines And Drugs Recovered In Surveillance Operation

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Sep 8, 2021

By Caleb Lunetta | The Signal

A surveillance operation and investigation carried out in North Hollywood, but connected to a previous incident in Valencia, led to deputies reportedly recovering a number of weapons, high-capacity magazines, drugs and other contraband, officials said in a statement distributed Tuesday.

The recovery of the illegal items and associated arrest stems from an active felony warrant that dated back to a previous incident in Valencia in which deputies reportedly found several firearms and narcotics in the possession of Jonathan Frias, a 37-year-old Sylmar man.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Crime Impact and Special Assignment teams then worked together to monitor the man, ultimately tracking him down to the 11100 block of Ostego Street on Thursday.

“(Crime Impact Team) deputies conducted hours of surveillance and investigation, ultimately leading them to the suspect in North Hollywood,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “After a search of the suspect’s property and residence, deputies recovered several firearms, one of which was fully automatic, high-capacity magazines, ammunition and large quantities of narcotics, including fentanyl and methamphetamine.”

According to Arriaga, the man is suspected by investigators of being both a known gang member and convicted felon.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a machine gun, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of a high-capacity magazine, possession of a firearm with obliterated serial number, two charges of possession of a controlled substance for purposes of sales and receiving known stolen property.

He was held in lieu of $365,000 bail, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrest logs.

