Mayor Cameron Smyth | Parenting for Prevention, Building a Drug-Free Future
Friday, Sep 13, 2024

cameron smyth“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” – Benjamin Franklin

As a father of three, I understand firsthand the importance of guiding our children through open communication and keeping them engaged in extracurricular activities and sports to foster their growth. Like many of you, I am eager to learn and implement new methods that will help our kids navigate the challenges they face, particularly the peer pressure associated with drug use. This shared goal of equipping our children with the tools they need to make healthy choices is what drives us to continually seek out effective strategies and support.

Which is why I’m excited to share a valuable new resource with you, the launch of our city-wide Parenting for Prevention Campaign, an initiative that highlights our commitment to safeguarding our children and supporting our families.

This new campaign is designed to equip parents, legal guardians and caregivers with vital information about the dangers of drug use and provide practical tools to help our kids make healthy choices. Through bilingual podcasts featuring experts in drug prevention, engaging social media content, informative online posts and interactive parent meetings at our local schools, we are offering a wealth of resources to foster open communication and empower you to guide your children to make healthy choices.

In an effort to reach parents where they are, we are featuring the Parenting for Prevention Campaign in the “This Week in Santa Clarita” segments on our city’s social media pages and YouTube channel. Also, our Drug Free Youth in Santa Clarita Valley team, has developed a series of podcasts to provide valuable resources directly to you. They bring together a diverse group of experts—including psychologists, clinicians, representatives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and experienced professors—to share their insights. These podcasts, available in both Spanish and English, will offer practical tips on navigating social influences, understanding current drug trends and learning about the legal consequences for minors found in possession of drugs.

For parents that want to be able to ask questions and hear from the professionals in person, we will also offer Parent Meetings, designed to provide hands-on support and valuable insights. Our first meeting will take place at Hart High School on Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This session, hosted in collaboration with Padres Unidos, will be conducted in Spanish with an English translator available. We’re honored to have a local School Counselor as our guest speaker, who will cover essential topics such as effective communication strategies for discussing drugs with your children, setting clear boundaries and establishing firm rules and expectations.

In addition, we will host a second Parent Meeting at Golden Valley High School on Monday, Jan. 27, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This meeting, organized in partnership with the Parent Advisory Council, will be conducted in English with a Spanish translator present. We’re excited to welcome an expert from the Insight Treatment Center as our guest speaker. This session will focus on building healthy habits, promoting alternatives to drug use and recognizing the signs of drug and alcohol use. These meetings are a great opportunity to gain practical advice and connect with other parents committed to supporting their children’s well-being.

We invite all members of our community to join us in our efforts to promote a drug-free lifestyle and ensure our future generations are equipped to make healthy choices. Engage with the Parenting for Prevention Campaign by following @CityOfSantaClarita on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube, as well as our DFYinSCV social media pages @DFYinSCV for the latest content and updates. For additional information, including helpful tips, substance abuse recovery resources and mental health services, please visit DFYSantaClarita.gov. Our city is here to support you every step of the way, working together to build a safer and healthier community for all!

Mayor Cameron Smyth is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at csmyth@santaclarita.gov.
Today in SCV History (Sept. 13)
1964 - Fire fighters mop up after blaze in Bouquet Canyon that destroyed world's largest live oak tree
SCVNews.com