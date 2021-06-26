Garcia Cosponsors Stopping Doctor Shortages Act

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, became a cosponsor of the bipartisan Stopping Doctor Shortages Act, House Resolution 1133, earlier this month.

The legislation, authored by Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock, would amend the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Program to allow physicians from California to access the program.

The PSLF program was intended to forgive student loans for an individual who has worked for 10 years in the public sector. Currently, the PSLF program unintentionally excludes physicians from California and Texas due to existing state law.

“In California, we are projected to experience one of the largest doctor shortages nationwide over the next decade,” Garcia said in a prepared statement. “The current exclusion of California doctors from participating in the PSLF program is hindering our state’s ability to retain top medical talent.”

This bill would help alleviate doctor shortages in California by enabling more doctors in the state to receive student loan forgiveness.

