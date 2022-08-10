Valley 200 List Recognizes SCVEDC BOD Members, CEO

The SCVEDC would like to congratulate everyone who made this years list of most influential leaders in the region, including our their President & CEO, Holly Schroeder.

Several members of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation’s Board of Directors have also been named to the San Fernando Valley Business Journal’s Valley 200 list announced on Aug. 1.

“[The Valley 200 list] is 200 people we consider the most influential in our area – the San Fernando, Conejo, Santa Clarita, Simi and Antelope valleys,” writes Charles Crumpley, SFVBJ publisher and editor, in the Aug. 1 edition of the bi-weekly business publication. “They are the leaders we depend on, the ones whose work, whether at the office or in nonprofits or in other ways –improve our community and make our local economy sturdier. [W]e also tend to select those who are active – in professional, political and community organizations.”

SCVEDC Board Members Calvin Hedman, CPA/President of Hedman Partners, Roger Seaver, CEO of Henry Mayo, Mitzi Like, CEO of LBW Insurance and Financial Services, John Shaffery, Partner of Pool & Shaffery, LLP, and Dr. Dianne Van Hook, Chancellor of College of the Canyons, all made the list again this year. Two of our Power Brokers of 2021, John DeGrinis of Newmark and Yair Haimoff of Spectrum CRE, were also recognized.

Many of our local public officials and representatives made this years list, including:

-Laurene Weste (Mayor, City of Santa Clarita)

-Kathryn Barger (5th District Supervisor, LA County)

-Suzette Valladeres (State Assembly, 38th District)

-Mike Garcia (Congressman, 25th District)

“It is an absolute honor to be recognized on the 200 list, and in such esteemed company. We are also thrilled that so many of SCVEDC’s dedicated Board Members have been recognized on the list for their leadership and service in the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Holly Schroeder.

Click on the link to learn more.

