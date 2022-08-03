Garcia’s Military Spouse Licensing Relief Act Gets Committee Approval

Representative Mike Garcia’s (CA-25) Military Spouse Licensing Relief Act was chosen to be included in a legislative package that was marked up and passed through the House Veteran’s Affairs Committee.

The package including Garcia’s legislation is expected to be voted on in the House next month as a part of H.R. 5752, the “Emergency Relief for Servicemembers Act.”

Garcia’s bill will give military spouses with a valid professional license in one state reciprocity in another state where their spouse is stationed on military orders.

“I am pleased that the Military Spouse Licensing Relief Act passed through the House Veteran’s Affairs Committee,” said Garcia. “This legislation is not just a win for servicemembers and their families, but a win for the surrounding communities as well. Spousal employment has consistently rated as the single largest issue affecting retention among servicemembers today. I look forward to this bill receiving full consideration in the House.”

Garcia has always been a steadfast advocate for veterans, servicemembers, and military families. He remains committed to fighting for this critical piece of legislation and urges his fellow lawmakers to support this effort.

The bipartisan Military Spouse Licensing Relief Act currently has 33 cosponsors in the House.

Click here to learn more about Garcia’s Military Spouse Licensing Relief Act.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...