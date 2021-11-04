Grant Gives L.A. County Additional Tool to Reduce DUI Recidivism Rates

The Los Angeles County Probation Department received additional funds for a probation monitoring program for people convicted of driving under the influence.
The $370,000.00 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) will go toward check-ins with individuals on probation supervision to make sure they are following court-ordered terms of their probation.
“The community monitoring program serves as an additional tool to assist our clients with navigating their treatment plan and maintaining compliance with the courts orders,” said Los Angeles Probation Department Chief Probation officer Adolfo Gonzales. “The program aims to provide additional guidance and aid in reducing the number of individuals on probation supervision who are arrested or cited continuously for DUI, ultimately providing a safer community for all.”
“Prevention and treatment are valuable tools in reducing DUI recidivism rates,” OTS Director Barbara Rooney said. “Monitoring programs are intended to steer probationers in the right direction.”
The probation grant will also pay for warrant operations targeting probation violations and/or DUI suspects who do not appear in court, alcohol testing, officer training in Standard Field Sobriety Testing (SFST), and collaborating with courts and prosecutors to establish probation orders.
The grant program runs through September 2022.
Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
