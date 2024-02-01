Grant Price Signs NLI to TMU Baseball

Grant Price has signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at The Master’s University.

Currently a senior at Canyon Springs High School in Moreno Valley, Calif., Price is a power hitting third baseman who led his team to the Moreno Valley championship with a clutch bases load double off the wall to bring in two runs and win the game.

“He has a strong desire to be here and has longed to be here for a long time,” said TMU head coach Monte Brooks. “We’ve seen him grow over the years, not only in his faith and his love for truth, but also in his development as a player. He’s a real physical young man who is getting more and more athletic as he’s maturing.”

Price not only sees the baseball team as the right fit, but The Master’s University as a whole is exactly what he needs.

“This was something that I really prayed about and studied the Word just to understand God’s will for my life,” Price said. “I think The Master’s is the best place because they have a good Kinesiology program and I want to go into athletic training and help other athletes get better at their sport. For baseball, it’s always been a dream of mine to play college ball and I want to thank Coach Monte for giving me the opportunity.”

